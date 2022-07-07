Area Roundup: HD-CAL win regional opener on walk-off, sets up rematch with Mount Vernon

Survive and advance.

For Hampton-Dumont-CAL's softball program, it did just that on Wednesday night against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Kylee Whipple ripped the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to send the Bulldogs to a 10-9 Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal triumph over the Cowgirls at home.

It sets up a rematch from last season's regional final as HD-CAL (7-17) will face 3A top-ranked Mount Vernon on Saturday night, this time in a regional semi.

The two North Central Conference foes went back and forth all night long.

HD-CAL broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the second and three in the third to jump out in front 6-2. CGD then got those runs back with a four-run fourth. The Bulldogs led 9-7 after a two-run fifth and a run in the sixth.

Then the Cowgirls tied it up again 9-9 before Whipple's heroics. The two sides combined for 30 hits.

Avery Hanson, playing shortstop, was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs. Aubryee Showalter also had three hits as did Emma Ott. Three others had two hits and Showalter scored three times and recorded two RBIs.

Softball

Charles City 15-10, Decorah 11-9: Behind two of the most high powered games of the season, the Comets claimed the Northeast Iowa Conference title with a sweep over the Vikings on Wednesday.

The two programs were tied in the standings entering the doubleheader. The win in Game 1 sealed at least a share, then the triumph in Game 2 delivered the outright title.

Six runs in the bottom of the first of the opener pushed Charles City (17-10, 12-3 NEIC) out front early. After Decorah rallied to tie the game at seven, the Comets scored three in the fourth and five in the fifth.

They needed a rally to win the nightcap and got it with a seven-run fifth to take an 8-7 lead. The Vikings scored two in the seventh, then Charles City plated the tying run in the bottom half and walked it off in the eighth.

Rachel Chambers, a Drake recruit, belted two home runs in Game 1 and drove in four runs. Lydia Staudt had three hits, then the next six batters all recorded two hits.

The Comets drew eight walks in the nightcap and only had four RBIs total. Emerson Bohlen notched two hits as did Ava Ellis and Delaney Ruzicka. Natalie White earned both wins in the circle.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Clear Lake 4: Five runs in the bottom of the second pushed the Cardinals to a Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal triumph over the Lions on Wednesday.

Snapping a four-game skid in the process, GHV (8-15) will face Algona in the regional semis on Friday night. It added an insurance run in the fourth that proved to be vital.

Clear Lake (8-14) plated three runs in the top half of the fourth and scored a run in the seventh. None of its stats were published online. It will graduate both its pitchers and four other senior starters.

The Cardinals had seven different hitters record at least a hit. Madison Barrett drove in two runs and three others had one RBI. Kylie Hughes earned the win in the circle.

Algona 12, Forest City 0: The Bulldogs broke the game open with five runs in the second and ended Wednesday's Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal early with four in the fourth in the win over the Indians.

Forest City retires at 6-14. It loses just one starter in all-conference outfielder Keevan Jones and everyone else is expected to return for the 2023 season. None of its stats were published online.

Lake Mills 7, Belmond-Klemme 5: The Bulldogs jumped out in front early with four runs in the top of the second and plated the go-ahead runs in the sixth to earn a Class 2A Region 5 triumph over the Broncos on Wednesday night.

A date with top-ranked Central Springs awaits in Friday's semifinal. The two sides met in the regular season with the Panthers winning 10-4, but Lake Mills (14-7) led that game after three complete innings 4-1.

Trailing 4-0, Belmond-Klemme plated two in the bottom half of the second and tallied three runs over three straight innings to lead 5-4. The Bulldogs scored the final three runs to win.

Dottie Byars struck out 11 and danced around six walks to claim a win in the circle. No. 9 hitter Keely Joynt recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs while Natalie Brandenburg scored twice.

Central Springs 10, Emmetsburg 0: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers scored early and often plus rode the arm of Cooper Klaahsen in their 2A Region 5 quarterfinal victory over the E-Hawks on Wednesday.

Klaahsen struck out 14 of the 18 batters she faced. The right-hander allowed just three hits and posted another postseason shutout. Central Springs (29-1) gave her plenty of run support with three in the second, four in the third and capped the run-rule win with two in the fifth.

The top three hitters in the Panthers lineup combined for six hits and four RBIs while Lizzy Hamand drove in three runs.

Osage 8, Eagle Grove 5: Three runs in the bottom of the sixth spurred the Class 2A No. 13 Green Devils to a regional quarterfinal triumph over the Eagles on Wednesday.

Osage (21-6) will host Ogden on Friday night in a 2A Region 5 semifinal. It scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead, then the back and forth took place.

Eagle Grove scored for runs over the next two innings and the Green Devils scored two over that same frame. The Eagles took 5-4 lead after the fourth then Osage tied the game in the fifth.

No stats for Osage were published online.

North Butler 8, Riceville 0: The Wildcats season came to an end on Wednesday night as the Bearcats led from the first inning on in their Class 1A Region 4 quarterfinal victory at Rasmussen Field.

A state qualifier from a year ago, North Butler will face fourth-ranked Collins-Maxwell in a semifinal on Friday night. Riceville retires at 19-10.

The Bearcats scored two runs in the first and third frames then added one run apiece in the final four. Kiya Johnson limited the Wildcats to four hits and struck out seven in the circle.

No stats for Riceville were published online. It loses two senior starters, both i outfielders, in Emily Johnson and O'Malley Fair.

Baseball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Eagle Grove 3: The Bulldogs pieced together their second straight one-run victory as they walked off against the Eagles on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, HD-CAL (23-8) was able to beat Crestwood 3-2 after five complete innings. Weather swooped into the area and the contest was deemed official.

Two runs in the bottom of the first and another run in the second allowed the Bulldogs to jump ahead 3-1. Eagle Grove tied the game with a run each in the third and fourth. Then, HD-CAL won its home finale with a walk-off.

Marco Guerrero recorded two hits and Tucker Heeren scored twice. Heeren earned the win on the mound, tossing three innings and allowing one hit to pair with three strikeouts.

Mason City 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2: The Riverhawks led wire-to-wire in their final regular season victory of the season, defeating the J-Hawks at Roosevelt Field on Wednesday.

Already up 4-1, Mason City (21-17) plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the contest open and then it added two more in the fifth. Cooper Wiemann earned the win on the mound, striking out four.

Justyn Rivera and Carter Thomas each had three hits while Thomas drove in three runs and Rivera scored three times. Jake Gold added two hits and Ethen Roberts plated two runs.

Nashua-Plainfield 4, St. Ansgar 3: The Huskies pulled off a stunner on Wednesday as they plated all four runs in the top of the fifth to triumph over the Saints in a Class 1A District 5 semifinal.

It was a 2-0 lead for St. Ansgar (19-12) after the fourth, but storms suspended the game until the next day. Nashua-Plainfield took advantage and upset the top seed in the district. The Saints scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, but that was it.

No stats for St. Ansgar were published online. It does not have any seniors on its roster.

South Winneshiek 2, Rockford 0: A run apiece in the third and fourth was all South Winneshiek needed as it snared a Class 1A District 5 semifinal victory over Rockford on Wednesday night.

Both sides share the nickname of Warriors. South Winneshiek's pitcher Keagen Streeter allowed just one hit in a complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts. No stats for Rockford (11-13) were published online.

It loses all-conference pitcher Kolton Lyman to graduation plus other starters in Terran Romer, Drew Hansen and Brooks Hoffman.