Area Roundup: Forest City baseball moves into sole possession of first in TIC-West

With Garner-Hayfield-Ventura having the day off on Wednesday, Forest City (7-3, 4-1 TIC-West) had a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the conference.

Up against a .500 squad in Bishop Garrigan, the Indians managed to do just that.

Now half a game up on the Cardinals in the standings, Forest City went down 2-0 in the top of the first. After getting a run back in the bottom of the frame, it scored three runs in the third and fourth to take a 7-2 lead.

The Golden Bears fought back, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth, but the Indians got a run back yet again and held on for an 8-4 win.

Truman Knudtson had a day, going 4-for-4 at the plate with three singles and a triple that equaled driving in five runs.

Tommy Miller tossed a complete game, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out five.

Baseball

Waukee Northwest 13-5, Mason City 7-2: The River Hawks faced off against the 4A seventh-ranked Wolves on Wednesday, losing both games of a double-header and ending a four game winning streak.

Waukee Northwest got out to a 10 run lead in game one, with Mason City scoring all seven of its runs over the final three frames. Kellar Malek and Jake Gold each had two RBIs in the game.

Game two was a heartbreaker for the River Hawks, as they tied things up at two in the bottom of the fifth and went to extra innings. The Wolves scored three runs in the top of the ninth, and Mason City was unable to respond.

Carter Thomas led the team offensively with two hits and a run-batted-in in the game, and Ethen Roberts threw 112 pitches over seven innings of two-run (one earned), eight strikeout ball.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5, Algona 2: HD-CAL (7-4) scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and tacked on one more in the seventh to seal the win.

Payton McNealy went deep, smacking a homer and driving in two runs. Cal Heeren also had two RBIs.

On the mound, Marco Guerrero pitched a complete game four-hitter, giving up two runs and striking out six.

Clear Lake 17, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7: The Lions (3-7) won their second straight contest on Wednesday, flirting with the run rule for much of the game but ultimately playing a full seven innings.

Titan Schmitt had four runs-batted-in on three hits and Taylor Plagge drove in three runs.

Andrew Theiss pitched three shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out five.

Newman Catholic 4, Central Springs 1: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights (14-3) scored two runs in the first and one each in the fifth and sixth to snatch a Top of Iowa East win over the Panthers (4-6).

Doug Taylor had two RBIs for Newman Catholic, and Max Burt threw a complete game, allowing one run (unearned) while striking out seven.

Brock Mathers drove in the lone run for Central Springs.

St. Ansgar 13, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Saints (11-2) scored seven runs between the third and fourth innings to take the win over the Vikings (0-7), whose lone run came in the second inning.

No stats were published online for either team.

North Butler 8, West Fork 6: The Warhawks (1-7) fought back from a 2-0 deficit and a 5-3 deficit, but ultimately fell short against the Bearcats.

No stats were published online for West Fork.

North Iowa 5, Lake Mills 2: The Bison downed the Bulldogs (2-4) behind a three-run second and a two-run sixth.

No stats were no published online for Lake Mills.

Softball

Waukee Northwest 12-12, Mason City 1-0: The River Hawks (4-8) dropped both games of a double-header against the Class 5A No. 2 Wolves.

Adyson Evans accounted for Mason City's lone run on the day on a solo shot in the sixth inning of game one.

Game two went just five innings, with Waukee Northwest starting off with nine runs in the first. Brogan and Adyson Evans had the two River Hawks' hits in the game.

Riceville 11-18, Colo-Nesco 3-11: The Wildcats (7-3) took both games of a doubleheader against the Royals, keeping pace with Don Bosco and undefeated 1A No. 10 Clarksville in the Iowa Star-North race.

Riceville got out to a hot start in both games, scoring two runs in the first inning of game one and seven runs in the first inning of game two.

No stats were published online for the Wildcats.

Algona 17, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8: After HD-CAL (3-4) scored six runs in the top of the second, Algona used a 10-run bottom of the frame to take the lead and eventually win a battle of the Bulldogs.

No stats were published online for HD-CAL.

Clear Lake 7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1: The Lions (1-5) earned their first win of the season, downing the Cowgirls on the road on Wednesday.

Layne Lester and Autumn Van Horn led Clear Lake with two RBIs each. Alivia Hauge went the distance, tossing a complete game from the circle while giving up one run (unearned) and striking out five.

Central Springs 8, Newman Catholic 0: The 2A top-ranked Panthers (8-0) took care of business against the Knights (9-5) in a Top of Iowa East meeting, leading 2-0 for most of the game before adding on six runs in the final two innings to solidify the win.

Ashlyn Hoeft led Central Springs with three runs-batted-in on three hits, and Cooper Klaahsen tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 13.

No stats were published online for Newman Catholic.

Osage 10, Rockford 2: The Green Devils (8-2) failed to score in just one inning to knock off the Warriors (2-6), distributing the runs fairly evenly with two runs in four different frames.

McKinnley Hoffman drove in the two runs for Rockford, racking up three hits on two singles and a double.

No stats were published online for Osage.

West Fork 1, North Butler 0: The Class 2A No. 15 Warhawks (8-1) walked off on the Bearcats, saving the game's only run for last and staying hot on Central Springs' trail in the Top of Iowa East standings.

No stats were published online for West Fork.

Bishop Garrigan 12, Forest City 0: The Golden Bears used a seven-run fourth inning to defeat the Indians (3-4), keeping Forest City right in the middle of the pack in the Top of Iowa-West standings.

No stats were published online for the Indians.

Lake Mills 12, North Iowa 1: The Bulldogs (6-1) scored all 12 runs within the first five frames, scoring four in the bottom of the fifth to put the run-rule in effect.

Still one game back of first-place North Union in the Top of Iowa West standings, Madison Edwards drove in three runs with Brynn Rognes knocking in two.

Jolie Rice pitched five innings from the circle, giving up one run on three hits and striking out one.

Belmond-Klemme 14, West Hancock 1: The Mustangs scored all 14 runs from the second inning through the fourth, keeping the Eagles (0-10) winless this season.

No stats were published online for West Hancock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.