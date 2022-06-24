Area Roundup: Central Springs takes the cake in top-two matchup with North Union

Usually, the top two teams in the state don't face off at all. If they do, it comes in the postseason.

But on Thursday in Swea City, the crowd was treated to a matchup between Class 2A No. 1 Central Springs and No. 2 North Union.

And the Panthers used this opportunity to showcase why they've earned that top spot.

Shutting out the Warriors and scoring two runs in the first, six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth, Central Springs claimed a 10-0 win and advanced to 21-1 while handing North Union its third loss.

Cooper Klaahsen continued to tough it out through an injury, throwing four innings of four hit, three strikeout ball from the circle.

Offensively, Lizzy Hamand and Carly Ryan led the team with two RBIs. Madisyn Kelly, Aurora Stepleton, Abby Pate and Sharli Fessler each knocked in a run, as well.

What makes the win even more impressive is that, on top of a hobbled Klaahsen continuing to battle, the Panthers were without senior Ashlyn Hoeft, who is third on the team in both RBIs and batting average.

Softball

Mason City 4-7, Des Moines Lincoln 2-11: The River Hawks (9-16) used a four run third inning to claim game one of a doubleheader against the Railsplitters.

Adyson Evans hit a three-run homer and pitched a complete game from the circle, allowing the two runs and striking out five.

Game two went quite differently for Mason City.

Getting out to a 5-0 lead in the second, it then allowed 11 runs between the third and fourth innings to go down by six. The River Hawks fought back with a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh, but it was too little too late.

Emma Rickers led the offense with two RBIs on two hits. Gwen Fiser, Reggi Spotts, Sam Norcross and Evans each collected a single RBI.

Riceville 7, North Butler 3: It was the Wildcats (16-8) against the Bearcats on Thursday, with the former winning out.

Scoring two runs in three different innings, Riceville has now allowed just six runs in its last five games.

Madison Mauer led the team with two runs-batted-in on three hits, and Morgan Fair tossed a complete game.

St. Ansgar 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Saints (16-7) were propelled by a nine-run fourth inning on the way to a win over the Bulldogs (6-12).

Makenna Norby led St. Ansgar with three RBIs on two hits, and Emma Hicken and Mallory Juhl each knocked in two runs.

From the circle, Josie Juhl threw five-and-a-third innings, allowing just one run and striking out six.

No stats were published online for HD-CAL.

Nashua-Plainfield 17-18 Northwood-Kensett 1-8: The Vikings (0-14) fell in a four inning contest to the Huskies, picking up their lone run in the second in game one of a doubleheader.

Topanga Hackenmiller accounted for the RBI for Northwood-Kensett.

In game two, the Vikings scored a season high eight runs, which was helped by a four-run second and a three-run third.

Macy Thorson, Trinity Roush, Lexi Hanson-Brandsoy and Hackenmiller each batted in two runs in the loss.

Bishop Garrigan 13, West Hancock 3: The Eagles (1-19) were hurt by a six-run first from the Golden Bears before ultimately falling 13-3.

No stats were published online for West Hancock.

Forest City 12-10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10-11: The Indians (4-10) and Cardinals (7-11) split a doubleheader on Thursday in Garner.

In game one, Forest City failed to score in just two innings on the way to a 12-10 win.

Payton Harle led GHV with three hits in the game.

The Cardinals walked off for the win in game two, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the split.

Madison Barrett, Chloe Mullenbach and Kate Hejlik each had two RBIs for GHV.

No stats were published online for the Indians.

Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 2: Yet another walk-off took place, this time with the Bulldogs (10-6) scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Broncos.

Offensively, Madison Edwards had two runs-batted-in and a double. From the circle, Dottie Byars threw a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out nine.

Baseball

Mason City 7-11, Des Moines Lincoln 1-2: The River Hawks (16-14) were dominant in both games of a doubleheader against the Railsplitters, getting back to two games over .500.

Scoring six runs within the first two innings of game one, Mason City was led by four RBIs by Carter Thomas and a complete game, four strikeout performance from Breyden Baker on the mound.

Using a seven-run fourth in game two, the River Hawks never looked back. Thomas led the team in RBIs once again with three, and Kaden Tyler hit his sixth home run of the season.

Cooper Wiemann pitched four-and-two-thirds innings of one hit, two strikeout ball. Thomas also set a school record for triples in a season, hitting his 10th.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12, Nashua-Plainfield 2: Scoring seven runs in the sixth inning to put the game away, the Bulldogs (17-7) got back on track after a loss to Webster City on Wednesday.

Cal Heeren cranked a homer and had four runs-batted-in, with Marcos Baez also driving in two runs.

Dawson Wikert and Brayden Johnson combined for combined for six innings of two-run (both unearned), 10 strikeout ball on the mound.

Decorah 28, Clear Lake 3: Only down 2-1 entering the fourth, the Lions (7-11) allowed 14 runs in the inning and 11 more in the fifth.

Committing six errors on defense, just 10 of the 28 runs were earned.

Ben Loge and Jett Neuberger accounted for the lone RBIs for Clear Lake.

Nashua-Plainfield 29, Northwood-Kensett 9: The Vikings (0-15) scored nine runs between the third and fourth innings, but allowed Huskies to score multiple runs in four out of five innings played.

Nolan Senne and Brayden Reyerson each drove in two runs for Northwood-Kensett.

Osage 8, New Hampton 6: The Green Devils (15-4) were propelled by a five-run third on their way to a win over the Chickasaws.

Nolan Heard drove in two runs for Osage, and Drew Tusler led the team with three hits. Six players drove in at least one run for the Green Devils.

Bishop Garrigan 11, West Hancock 1: The Eagles (5-11) allowed all 11 runs between the fourth and fifth innings in the loss to the Golden Bears.

Reagan Johnson accounted for the lone RBI for West Hancock, and Braden Walk led the team with two hits.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Forest City 0: The Cardinals (11-5) split the season series with the Indians (12-7) after a loss in Forest City last week.

Using a three-run third inning, underclassmen came through offensively for GHV with sophomore Mason Graham knocking in two runs and freshman Lucas Kral knocking in one.

On the mound, senior Matthew Steffensmeier was lights out. Pitching a complete game and spreading out six hits, he allowed zero runs and struck out four.

Truman Knudtson led the Indians with two hits.

The Top of Iowa West will come down to the wire, as Forest City is tied at the top with Bishop Garrigan and the Cardinals are just one game back in second along with Eagle Grove.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.