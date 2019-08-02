{{featured_button_text}}
State baseball semifinal

Newman Catholic's Evan Paulus (22) winds up a pitch during their state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

The following players were named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All Star Series Teams. The series will be played beginning on August 8, at Merchants Park, in Carroll. Area players are in bold italics. 

Small Schools West

PitchersJace Davidson- Pocahontas Area, Logan Crannell-ADM, Brett Shelton-DM Christian, Aaron Michael-MVAOCOU. Catchers: Colby Page-SE Warren, Conner Lange-Missouri Valley. Infield: Brett Sears-Harlan, Aaron Schreck-Kuemper Catholic, Kaleb Bauer-SE Warren, Christian Cook-Coon Rapids-Bayard, Austin Degen-Ridge View. Outfield: Colten Parkins-North Polk, Kyle Christiansen-Treynor, Kelly Gray- Colo-Nesco, Jacob Craven-Ogden. Utility: Jeff Lamp-North Polk. Coaches: James Hash-Clarinda, Jason Brook-ADM, Shannon Tesch-Ridge View. 

Small Schools West

Pitchers:   Collin Kramer – St. Ansgar, Carter Petsche – Beckman Catholic, Will Dembski – Pella Christian, Jared Townsend – Wilton.   Catchers:   Jackson Fisher – Chariton,  Lawson Bruxvoort – Pella Christian.   Infield:   Jake Hilmer – North Linn, Collin McCrabb – Wilton, Tyler Elliott –    Mount Vernon, Trevor Slayton – Davis County, Evan Paulus – Newman Catholic   Outfield:   Josh Fitzgerald – Newman Catholic, Nick Gottilla – Assumption, Brandon Schlichting – Assumption, Keaton Parker – Alburnett.   Utility:  Brooks Hovden – North Fayette Valley.  Coaches:  Dan Hovden (HC) – North Fayette Valley, Alex Bohl – Newman Catholic, Jeremy Elliott – Mt. Vernon, Ryan Hodges – Centerville.

Large Schools West

Pitchers:  Cole Kaufman – Waukee, Bret Price – Boone, Tyler Heinzerling – Ankeny Centennial, Isaiah Henrichs – Carlisle.   Catchers:   Cade Van Ness – Glenwood, Evan Lyons –  Ankeny.   Infield:   Wade Canaday – Marshalltown, Alec Nieman – Sioux City West,  Adam Schneider – SE Polk, Peyton Williams – Johnston, Bryce Crabb – DM East.   Outfield:   Brook Heinen – Urbandale, Andrew Nord – Johnson, Ty Cowley – Urbandale, Ben De Taeye – WDM Valley.    Utility:   Nathan Steenblock – Dowling Catholic, Colton DeRocher – Sioux City East. Coaches:   Michael Barta (HC) – Johnston, Jeremy Heinen – Urbandale, Quinn O’Brien – Johnston.

Large Schools East

Pitchers:  Rick Atkins - Marion, Sam Goodman – Western Dubuque, Kole Hinrichsen – Washington, Nick Casey – West Delaware.   Catchers:   Ryan Cooper – IC West, Garrett Ries –      CR Xavier.  Infield:  Chase Keeney – CR Jefferson, Reece Wissinger – Burlington, Maxwell Slavens – Pleasant Valley, Kyle Moeder – CR Xavier, Sam Link – Dubuque Senior.  Outfield:   Lincoln Riley – CR Washington, Greg Hall – Linn-Mar, Jason Strunk – IC West, Gabe Thomas – Pella. Utility:   Jayden Gibson – Grinnell.   Coaches:  Gordy Nordgren (HC) – CR Jefferson, Nate Lahr – West Delaware, Chris Cartee – Davenport Central.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments