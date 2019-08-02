The following players were named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All Star Series Teams. The series will be played beginning on August 8, at Merchants Park, in Carroll. Area players are in bold italics.
Small Schools West
Pitchers: Jace Davidson- Pocahontas Area, Logan Crannell-ADM, Brett Shelton-DM Christian, Aaron Michael-MVAOCOU. Catchers: Colby Page-SE Warren, Conner Lange-Missouri Valley. Infield: Brett Sears-Harlan, Aaron Schreck-Kuemper Catholic, Kaleb Bauer-SE Warren, Christian Cook-Coon Rapids-Bayard, Austin Degen-Ridge View. Outfield: Colten Parkins-North Polk, Kyle Christiansen-Treynor, Kelly Gray- Colo-Nesco, Jacob Craven-Ogden. Utility: Jeff Lamp-North Polk. Coaches: James Hash-Clarinda, Jason Brook-ADM, Shannon Tesch-Ridge View.
Small Schools West
Pitchers: Collin Kramer – St. Ansgar, Carter Petsche – Beckman Catholic, Will Dembski – Pella Christian, Jared Townsend – Wilton. Catchers: Jackson Fisher – Chariton, Lawson Bruxvoort – Pella Christian. Infield: Jake Hilmer – North Linn, Collin McCrabb – Wilton, Tyler Elliott – Mount Vernon, Trevor Slayton – Davis County, Evan Paulus – Newman Catholic. Outfield: Josh Fitzgerald – Newman Catholic, Nick Gottilla – Assumption, Brandon Schlichting – Assumption, Keaton Parker – Alburnett. Utility: Brooks Hovden – North Fayette Valley. Coaches: Dan Hovden (HC) – North Fayette Valley, Alex Bohl – Newman Catholic, Jeremy Elliott – Mt. Vernon, Ryan Hodges – Centerville.
Large Schools West
Pitchers: Cole Kaufman – Waukee, Bret Price – Boone, Tyler Heinzerling – Ankeny Centennial, Isaiah Henrichs – Carlisle. Catchers: Cade Van Ness – Glenwood, Evan Lyons – Ankeny. Infield: Wade Canaday – Marshalltown, Alec Nieman – Sioux City West, Adam Schneider – SE Polk, Peyton Williams – Johnston, Bryce Crabb – DM East. Outfield: Brook Heinen – Urbandale, Andrew Nord – Johnson, Ty Cowley – Urbandale, Ben De Taeye – WDM Valley. Utility: Nathan Steenblock – Dowling Catholic, Colton DeRocher – Sioux City East. Coaches: Michael Barta (HC) – Johnston, Jeremy Heinen – Urbandale, Quinn O’Brien – Johnston.
Large Schools East
Pitchers: Rick Atkins - Marion, Sam Goodman – Western Dubuque, Kole Hinrichsen – Washington, Nick Casey – West Delaware. Catchers: Ryan Cooper – IC West, Garrett Ries – CR Xavier. Infield: Chase Keeney – CR Jefferson, Reece Wissinger – Burlington, Maxwell Slavens – Pleasant Valley, Kyle Moeder – CR Xavier, Sam Link – Dubuque Senior. Outfield: Lincoln Riley – CR Washington, Greg Hall – Linn-Mar, Jason Strunk – IC West, Gabe Thomas – Pella. Utility: Jayden Gibson – Grinnell. Coaches: Gordy Nordgren (HC) – CR Jefferson, Nate Lahr – West Delaware, Chris Cartee – Davenport Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.