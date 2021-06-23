Ames, Cameron grow into brothers thanks to sports

In elementary school, Kayden Ames and Kellen Cameron were "enemies." Ames lived in Rockwell while Cameron resided in Sheffield. They didn't start playing sports together until 10U baseball.
"It was back in the little leagues that (Cameron's) dad was coaching and I ended up on his team," Ames said.
What started as a teammate connection has blossomed into a friendship.
Ames and Cameron are two of the integral parts of West Fork's baseball team, that currently sits at 9-8 on the year, in its hopes of having an extended season into mid-July.
"High school has been the greatest time ever," Ames said.
Their play on the diamond speaks for itself.
Cameron is excelling at the plate with a team-high batting average (.462), on base percentage (.562) and slugging percentage (.769), as well as having five doubles and being tied with Ames for 13 RBIs.
The senior right-hander is also one of the better pitchers for the Warhawks. He has a 2-3 record on the mound with an earned run average of 2.30.
"Just working on my cuts in the offseason," Cameron said of his success at the plate.
Ames hits at a .360 clip, third on the team, and has struck out just six times this season. It marks the lowest total among players that have at least 40 at-bats.
When they were little, Cameron was the pitcher and Ames was the catcher for a travel ball team started by Tom Shreckengost, the current West Fork head coach.
That started the connection between the two.
"They're pretty close and tight," Shreckengost said. "They know what they're going to do. They're comfortable throwing to each other. Easy to coach."
As Ames moved around the infield and Cameron was turning into a catcher, there was still a bond the two shared on the diamond. That held true on the football field.
Ames was the one in charge during the 2020-21 season as the Warhawks' starting quarterback and thrived with 22 touchdowns. Cameron was the recipient of eight of those TD throws.
"In all sports, our roles changed," Ames said. "We were kind of forced together and it worked out."
Cameron didn't shy away from saying that sports was the driving factor into developing a friendship with Ames.
"We always stick together in sports," Cameron said. "In high school, there's a lot more time with our team, so we just grew closer and here we are. We started talking more and more."
There's a leadership factor that both of them have embraced as well. Cameron is a vocal leader, while Ames demonstrates by example.
From his eighth grade year to his sophomore year, Ames admitted he didn't talk much.
He has tried to step out of his comfort zone to be more talkative. He was blunt in saying it was an adjustment.
"We were both on varsity as eighth graders, I'd play left field and didn't say a word," Ames said. "You build relationships with everybody. The more you grow older the closer you grow with people, it is easier to be more vocal."
Shreckengost has a soft spot for the senior class, since he has been their coach since travel ball. Ames and Cameron, along with Noah Maske, Carter Meints, Jakob Washington and Levi Janssen have honed their skils in a leadership aspect.
The coaches rarely need to tell them anything they don't already do.
"They are there for the full hour-and-a-half," Shreckengost said. "They're good role models. The senior boys aren't easy on the younger kids, they keep them in line."
Ames and Cameron will be in the same uniform for another month. They are going their separate ways in college starting in the fall.
Ames has relished this last month with someone who has been by his side all four years of high school.
"High school sports have been so good to me," Ames said.
"It is kind of bittersweet," Shreckengost added. "We're all close, families are close. It is definitely a team atmosphere and we'll miss them a lot."
