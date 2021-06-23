Ames, Cameron grow into brothers thanks to sports

From his eighth grade year to his sophomore year, Ames admitted he didn't talk much.

He has tried to step out of his comfort zone to be more talkative. He was blunt in saying it was an adjustment.

"We were both on varsity as eighth graders, I'd play left field and didn't say a word," Ames said. "You build relationships with everybody. The more you grow older the closer you grow with people, it is easier to be more vocal."

Shreckengost has a soft spot for the senior class, since he has been their coach since travel ball. Ames and Cameron, along with Noah Maske, Carter Meints, Jakob Washington and Levi Janssen have honed their skils in a leadership aspect.

The coaches rarely need to tell them anything they don't already do.

"They are there for the full hour-and-a-half," Shreckengost said. "They're good role models. The senior boys aren't easy on the younger kids, they keep them in line."

Ames and Cameron will be in the same uniform for another month. They are going their separate ways in college starting in the fall.

Ames has relished this last month with someone who has been by his side all four years of high school.