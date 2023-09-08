MASON CITY — Barry Alvarez may have had a short-lived tenure in Mason City, but it was certainly an impactful one.

In his three-year stint (1976-1978) as the high school's football coach, he transformed the school, rekindled the community's interest in the football program and won the only state championship in school history.

Now, the longtime college football coach and athletic director takes his place in the MCHS Athletics Hall of Fame.

Alvarez will be inducted along with one of his players, Scott Raridon, Olympic Gold Medalist George Baird, longtime booster Phil Johnson and the 1956 state championship baseball team Friday during a pre-game dinner before the Riverhawks home game with Gilbert at 7:30 p.m.

Even 45 years later, Alvarez still remembers when he took the job.

After playing football at Nebraska, Alvarez was coaching in Lexington, Neb., before being approached by then-superintendent Roger Clough, who was also from Nebraska, to join him in Mason City.

At the time, the Mohawk program was thin on numbers and Alvarez was hesitant because he liked his situation. But after an interview and some coaxing, he agreed to take the job.

"We built up a lot of interest, we got a lot of people involved and we had really good players and a heck of a team," Alvarez said. "It was a great accomplishment. Seeing where we were with the lack of enthusiasm for the program and three years later, our program, from the weight program to the team itself, was probably the best in the state."

Winning was always a part of Alvarez's story. As a college football coach, he won a national championship as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and three Rose Bowls in his tenure at Wisconsin.

He won 119 games as the Badgers' head coach and many others between his stints as an assistant with Lou Holtz and the Irish and Hayden Fry's Iowa teams. Alvarez is now a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Even 45 years later, he says the state championship in 1978 is still his best accomplishment.

"You win a Rose Bowl, how does it feel? It feels great. It feels wonderful," Alvarez said. "You feel as if you have accomplished a wonderful feat. But it didn’t feel better than us winning that state championship game in Mason City."

It took a lot of work for Alvarez to build Mason City into a state championship contender, but he said he was fortunate there was a great group of players before he arrived.

Among the members of that team were MCHS Hall of Famers Mark Salz and Scott Raridon and other key players such as Dave Killpack — who is still amongst the school's all-time rushing leaders — John Judge, Mark McManigal, Greg Lewis and Kevin Percival.

Alvarez credited the players' work over the course of his time to ultimately reach, and win, the state championship in 1978 after failing to qualify for the eight-team playoffs the year prior.

"I was very fortunate to have a great group of sophomores when I got there that ended up winning it for us," Alvarez said. "They bought into everything from weightlifting, conditioning and the guys were hungry. They wanted to get better. We were able to take them and mold them into one heck of a team."

One of the key differences between Alvarez's Mason City team to other schools at that time was the program that he put into place.

The biggest impact that Alvarez may have had was pushing the charge on a new weight room at the school. Raridon said the new weight room may have been better than both Iowa's and Iowa State's at the time.

The players were lifting and conditioning 12 months of the year, something he learned from former Nebraska head coach Bob Devaney and longtime strength coach Boyd Epley. Alvarez, along with assistant coach Ed Lenius, developed a college-esque training program for his players at the time.

On the field, the Mohawk teams resembled how Wisconsin would play under his eye a decade later.

"They were a confident team, and they played the way I want to play football," Alvarez said. "They were very physical. Defensively, we were stout. We really had no weaknesses on the team. Offensively, we could throw the ball, but we were big up front. We could knock people around and had really good running backs."

Raridon, who was a lineman for Alvarez in Mason City and later coached with him at Notre Dame and Wisconsin, is still a friend.

He said the team was incredibly fortunate to have him as a coach, especially in Mason City.

"Imagine the luck of the draw that Barry Alvarez shows up in Mason City, Iowa?" Raridon said. "The guy is just extraordinary. For us to get that lucky to get that quality of a young coach at the early stages of his career is sheer luck."

McManigal said what stood out about Alvarez was his leadership ability, especially for how young he was at the time. Alvarez was 29 years old when he moved to Mason City.

"He came to Mason City from Lexington and saw an opportunity to do something," McManigal said. "He came in and he did it. He was a great leader.

"It lined up perfectly. We had great talent at the time, and he was able to bring it all together and get us focused on a goal and we executed."

That ability fed into the players. McManigal said the players took on a lot from Alvarez on the field.

"He was able to get things done for us. He was able to get kids motivated that were 16, 17, 18 years old," McManigall said. "He had an incredible ability to know who needed a pat on the back and who needed a kick in the butt. The players wanted to play well for him."

Even though he knew he was talented and innovative at the time, Alvarez was just focused on trying to win at Mason City. He knew 1978 was going to be a successful season. He remembered being anxious for that season to start.

Looking back, Alvarez's run at Mason City confirmed to himself that he was right for that job and everything that followed him for the rest of his career.

"I remember going into that season, everything that I believe in football, these kids have bought in and if we don't have a good year, I don't know if my philosophies are good," Alvarez said. "I just thought it would justify or negate my philosophy because the kids did everything, I wanted them to. If we had an average year, I would have been disappointed."

In everything afterward, from starting as a position coach and moving to head coach and eventually athletic director, Alvarez succeeded.

A number of them played college football. Raridon was even an NFL Draft selection. The players, though, took Alvarez's philosophy to life after football.

"It just set my standard and expectation of being a champion," Raridon said. "When you look at the team, a lot of successful people that were on that team like lawyers and doctors and a lot of people that went on to play after high school."

McManigal, who watched the rest of Alvarez's illustrious career from afar as a friend, is happy to be a small part of that journey. He said there is no one more deserving to be in the Mason City High School Hall of Fame than Alvarez.

"It's been incredible to watch someone you know continue to succeed at Iowa, Notre Dame and Wisconsin," McManigal said. "He was an incredible athletic director. I think Barry continued to do great things all the way through his career. It's been fantastic."

Alvarez, who will be out of town, will not attend Friday's Hall of Fame ceremony during Mason City's football game.