Area roundup: Three area boys soccer teams compete at Waverly-Shell Rock

Saturday was a busy day for North Iowa boys soccer.

Charles City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clear Lake traveled to Waverly-Shell Rock and competed in the 23rd Annual Waverly-Shell Rock boys soccer tournament.

Clear Lake was the top finisher of the day, finishing fourth place in the B bracket. Charles City placed seventh in the A bracket ahead of Hampton-Dumont-CAL, who finished eighth.

Clear Lake beat South Tama, 3-2, to start off the day. North Fayette Valley then took a 2-1 win over the Lions. In Clear Lake's last match of the day, Columbus beat the Lions, 7-0, in third place match.

The Bulldogs opened up their day with a 6-0 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock. Charles City dropped a 4-0 contest to Benton and a 3-0 loss to Webster City. HDC then lost to Collins-Maxwell, 3-2. In the final match of the day, Charles City beat HDC, 4-3, to place seventh in the A bracket.

Boys golf

Newman Catholic places second at Don-Bosco

The Newman Catholic boys golf team traveled for a meet at Don-Bosco on Saturday. The Knights finished with a final score of 353 strokes, which was good for second place behind Union (344).