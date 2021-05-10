Area roundup: Three area boys soccer teams compete at Waverly-Shell Rock

Saturday was a busy day for North Iowa boys soccer.
Charles City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clear Lake traveled to Waverly-Shell Rock and competed in the 23rd Annual Waverly-Shell Rock boys soccer tournament.
Clear Lake was the top finisher of the day, finishing fourth place in the B bracket. Charles City placed seventh in the A bracket ahead of Hampton-Dumont-CAL, who finished eighth.
Clear Lake beat South Tama, 3-2, to start off the day. North Fayette Valley then took a 2-1 win over the Lions. In Clear Lake's last match of the day, Columbus beat the Lions, 7-0, in third place match.
The Bulldogs opened up their day with a 6-0 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock. Charles City dropped a 4-0 contest to Benton and a 3-0 loss to Webster City. HDC then lost to Collins-Maxwell, 3-2. In the final match of the day, Charles City beat HDC, 4-3, to place seventh in the A bracket.
Boys golf
Newman Catholic places second at Don-Bosco
The Newman Catholic boys golf team traveled for a meet at Don-Bosco on Saturday. The Knights finished with a final score of 353 strokes, which was good for second place behind Union (344).
Newman Catholic's Tim Castle finished as the runner-up with an 18-hole score of 80. Bennett Suntken wasn't far behind for the Knights with a score 88, which was good for fourth overall.
Nash Holmgaard shot a 90 and Thomas Manternach shot a 93 to round out the four scores for Newman Catholic.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL wins home meet
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys golf team hosted, and won, its home meet on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat out five other teams with an 18-hole team score of 349 strokes.
Other area scores include Charles City, who placed third with 385 strokes, Forest City, who placed fifth with 417 strokes and West Hancock, who placed sixth with 453 strokes.
Charles City's Trevor White was the medalist of the meet with a round of 82. HDC's Will Sackville was the runner-up with his score of 85. The Bulldogs then had the next four best scores. Tucker Heeren, Tommy Birdsell and Ruben Salinas all shot an 87.
Will Heidemann shot a 99 to lead Forest City, while Isaac Gobeli shot a 105 to lead West Hancock.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.