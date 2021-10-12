Area roundup: St. Ansgar's Witt, Forest City's Nelson win at Forest City meet

Two of the top runners in the state continued their strong seasons with victories at the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City on Monday night.

St. Ansgar's Riley Witt picked up the individual win in the boys race with his time of 16 minutes, 27.17 seconds. Forest City's Lili Nelson took the girls race win with her time of 21:00.87.

Witt is the top-ranked boy in Class 1A. Nelson is ranked 16th among girls in Class 2A.

On the girls side of the team standings, Newman Catholic took first place with 37 points. Garner-Hayfield Ventura was second (57 points), Forest City was fourth (79 points) and West Hancock finished fifth (120 points).

The Knights had four runners finish in the top 10. Maggie McBride was fourth (21:55.78), Kenna Hemann was fifth (22:33.98), Emma Weiner was ninth (23:04.10) and Grace Gabriel was 10th (23:05.99).

Katelyn Knoll finished second for GHV with her time of 21:43.95. Chloe Mullenbach was sixth for the Cardinals (22:45.34). West Hancock's top runner was Mallory Leerar. She finished seventh in 22:49.99.

Forest City took the top spot in the boys team standings. The Indians finished with 62 points, which was 16 points better than second place Newman Catholic (78).

In third place, Osage finished with 109 points. GHV was fourth (121 points) and Lake Mills was seventh (159 points).

Behind Witt in first place, Joey Hovinga was second for the Indians. He ran a time of 17:05.98.

St. Ansgar's Cole Hansen (seventh, 18:12.21), Forest City's Carson Strukel (eighth, 18:19.91) and Newman Catholic's Ryan Kelly (10th, 18:43.18) finished out the area finishers in the top 10.

In 11th place, Chase Potter had the best time for Osage (18:38.87). Aidan Johanson's time of 18:49.56 was good for 14th for Lake Mills and Bronson Buitenwerf had the top time for GHV (15th, 18:49.96).

Volleyball

Osage wins twice at home triangular

The Class 2A, No. 10 Osage volleyball team won both of its matches in its home triangular on Tuesday night.

The Green Devils took a 2-0 win over Charles City (25-10, 25-16) and a 2-0 win over Janesville (25-14, 25-13).

In the win over Charles City, Kaebre Sullivan led the Green Devils with eight kills, while Addy Grimm finished with 20 assists. Mya Rimrod finished with four kills for the Comets. Rachel Chambers also had six digs for Charles City.

In the victory over Janesville, Sullivan finished with nine kills. Meredith Street recorded eight kills and eight digs as well. The Green Devils are now 25-9 overall.

In the other contest of the triangular, Janesville defeated Charles City, 2-0, in set scores of 25-20 and 25-12, respectively. Chambers led the team with seven kills, while Anya Ruzicka had 11 assists.

Central Springs 3, Forest City 2: The Central Springs and Forest City volleyball teams battled in a Top of Iowa East vs. West matchup on Tuesday night in Forest City.

In this battle, East prevailed.

The Panthers earned a hard-fought, 3-2 victory over the Indians.

Forest City picked up the first two set wins over Central Springs, 25-17 and 25-18, respectively, to give the Indians an early 2-0 lead.

But the Panthers fought back to tie it up wins in the next two sets. Central Springs took set three, 25-19, and set four, 25-18. The Panthers went on to win the final set, 16-14, to earn the 3-2 comeback win.

Alivea Harms led the Panthers with 11 kills, while Macy Wyborny finished with 10. Carly Ryan had 31 digs and Azaria McDonough had 30 assists. For the Indians, Shae Dillavou had 12 kills and Jaden Jerome had 37 assists.

The Panthers improved to 19-12. The Indians dropped to 16-10.

St. Ansgar 3, Crestwood 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team had no problem dealing with Crestwood on the road on Tuesday night. The Saints picked up a 3-0 win over the Cadets.

St. Ansgar won the first set, 25-22. That would be the closest set of the night. The Saints went on to win the next two, 25-8 and 25-16, respectively.

The Saints were led by Cora Heeter, who finished with eight kills and a block. Kennedy Schwiesow had 15 digs and Emma Hicken had 13 assists.

West Fork splits at home triangular

West Fork hosted its home triangular and ended up winning on match and losing one.

The Warhawks started their night with a 2-1 loss to Belmond-Klemme. West Fork won the first set, 21-18, but lost the next two, 21-13 and 16-14, respectively. Emma Martinek and Madisyn Bonner each had four kills.

West Fork bounced back with a 2-1 win over Clarksville. The Warhawks dropped their first set, 21-16, but earned the next two set wins, 21-16 and 15-9, respectively. Four different players had four or more kills for the Warhawks.

West Fork is now 9-16.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

