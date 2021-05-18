Area roundup: St. Ansgar girls golf team wins regional meet

The St. Ansgar girls golf team just keeps winning.
The Saints earned a team win at the first round regional meet at Tri City Golf Club on Monday night. St. Ansgar finished with a team score of 424 to beat out four other teams.
Central Springs will also advance to the next round. The Panthers posted a score of 444 to place second and beat out Turkey Valley by one stroke.
Individually, Kirsten Boerjan led the area teams with her runner-up finish. She shot an 18-hole round of 96. Kylie Hanft and Paige McEachran, both from Central Springs, earned third and fourth place with a 100 and 101, respectively. St. Ansgar's Brooklyn Hackbart tied for sixth as well with a 107.
St. Ansgar and Central Springs will play on Monday at the Mason City Country Club for a chance to compete at the state meet.
Girls golf
Johnson, Hauge lead Green Devils at regionals
Three area girls golf teams competed at the 2A, Region 4 meet in Forest City on Monday afternoon. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was the best finisher, posting a 414 to place third. Osage placed fourth with a 429 and Forest City finished in sixth with a 499.
Dani Johnson and Leah Hauge, both of Osage, were the individual standouts, both advancing to the next round. Johnson's 95 tied her for third place, while Hauge's 97 placed her sixth.
The two girls will play next at Denver on Monday with a chance to compete at the state meet hanging in the balance.
Girls soccer
Clear Lake 1, Aplington-Parkersburg 0: Sometimes, the best wins are the ones that don't come easy.
The Clear Lake girls soccer team learned that lesson on Monday night in a 1-0 hard-fought victory on the road at Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Lions scored the lone goal of the night in the first period. Senior Darby Dodd was the one who knocked it in the back of the net for Clear Lake
Spearheaded by senior goalkeeper Chelsey Holck's eight saves, the Lions played solid defense to post the shutout.
The Lions improved to 8-5 on the season and play at Webster City on Tuesday night.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Webster City 2: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team hosted Webster City and earned a 4-2 win over the Lynx.
Freshman Ali Hess was the standout performer for the Cardinals. She scored two goals in the win. The other two goals were scored by sophomore Rebecca Hejlik and senior Abby Christians.
The Cardinals are now 6-6 on the season and will play at home against Humboldt on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Mason City 3, Clear Lake 0: In a classic rivalry matchup, the Mason City boys soccer team outlasted Clear Lake, 3-0, on Monday night in Mason City.
Jacob Wolf led the Mohawks with two of the team's three goals. Ren Heimer scored the other goal for Mason City, while Logan Young had all three assists.
"Lucas Benitez, Jahmen Zimmerman, Jacob Carrera, Eric Lensing, Logan Young and Ren Heimer were dominant in the middle all night, which helped create a ton of chances for Jacob Wolf and Jonathan Morales," Mason City coach Bryan DeGabriele said.
Carson Siemons earned the shutout in front of the net for Mason City.
The win improved Mason City to 5-10 on the season, while Clear Lake fell to 6-10.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, Charles City 2: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team continued its solid season with an 11-2 win over Charles City on Monday night.
Four players had two or more goals on the night for the Cardinals. Kevin Meyers scored three to lead GHV, while Ben Furst, Ryan Hackenmiller and Evan Sloan each had two. The other two goals were scored by Alec Rodriguez and Brady Howke.
There were no additional stats available for Charles City. GHV is now 10-6 and Charles City is now 2-14.
Webster City 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Webster City traveled to Hampton-Dumont-CAL and posted a 4-0 shutout on Monday night. The Bulldogs struggled to stop Lynx senior Matt Perin, who scored two goals. HDC fell to 4-9 on the season with the loss.
