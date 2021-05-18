Area roundup: St. Ansgar girls golf team wins regional meet

The St. Ansgar girls golf team just keeps winning.

The Saints earned a team win at the first round regional meet at Tri City Golf Club on Monday night. St. Ansgar finished with a team score of 424 to beat out four other teams.

Central Springs will also advance to the next round. The Panthers posted a score of 444 to place second and beat out Turkey Valley by one stroke.

Individually, Kirsten Boerjan led the area teams with her runner-up finish. She shot an 18-hole round of 96. Kylie Hanft and Paige McEachran, both from Central Springs, earned third and fourth place with a 100 and 101, respectively. St. Ansgar's Brooklyn Hackbart tied for sixth as well with a 107.

St. Ansgar and Central Springs will play on Monday at the Mason City Country Club for a chance to compete at the state meet.

Girls golf

Johnson, Hauge lead Green Devils at regionals

Three area girls golf teams competed at the 2A, Region 4 meet in Forest City on Monday afternoon. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was the best finisher, posting a 414 to place third. Osage placed fourth with a 429 and Forest City finished in sixth with a 499.