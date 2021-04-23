Area roundup: St. Ansgar boys track picks up another win at North Iowa

After three cold and windy days to start the week, many area teams were finally able to get back out and compete on Thursday night.
The St. Ansgar boys track team earned wins from five events and took home a team win over nine other teams at North Iowa with 130 points.
After throwing the discus down at Drake Relays earlier in the day, Sage Hulshizer traveled back north and earned a win in the shot put with a heave of 46 feet, 5 inches. In the same sense, Riley Witt competed in the 1,600-meter at Drake and came back to win the 800-meter at North Iowa in a time of 2 minutes, 4.12 seconds.
Derek Peterson won the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.82), Jex Schutjer won the discus (122-00) and the 4x400 team won 3:38.90 to round out the wins for the Saints.
Boys track
Forest City places second at North Iowa
The Forest City boys track team also finished with five event wins, but still placed second with 94 points behind St. Ansgar at the North Iowa meet.
The Indians won both jumping events on Thursday. Xavier Holland won the long jump with a leap of 20-02 and Elijah Weaver won the high jump with a jump of 6-00.
The shuttle hurdle relay team ran a 1:08.71, the 4x800 team ran a 8:47.4 and the 4x200 team ran a 1:36.34 to all win events for the Indians.
West Fork finishes in third
The West Fork boys team wasn't far behind Forest City, but the Warhawks scored 89 points to finish in third place at North Iowa on Thursday night.
The Warhawks earned an individual event win and two team wins. Noah Maske was the winner in the 3,200-meter with a time of 11:06.26. Not far behind him in second place was West Fork's Josh Hagin (11:07.44)
West Fork's distance medley team won the event with a time of 4:00.81, while the spring medley team won the event in 1:42.02. The Warhawks also earned a few second place finishes to score points as well.
Lake Mills, Northwood-Kensett tie for fourth
Both the Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett boys track teams finished with 62 points, which put the two teams in a tie for the fourth place spot at North Iowa. Newman Catholic finished 10th to round out area teams.
The top finisher for Northwood-Kensett was Josiah Kliment, who ran a 54.59 to win the 400-meter dash.
Lake Mills best finish came in the 4x100-meter relay race. The team of Carson Eaton, Dashawn Linnen, Logan Bacon and Caleb Bacon won the race in a time of 46.32.
Boys golf
Newman Catholic wins at Rockford
The Newman Catholic boys golf team broke through at Rockford and had a solid night. The Knights had the first and second place individual finishers and won the three-team meet with 170 total strokes.
Newman Catholic edged out Central Springs (185) and Rockford (201) to earn the win on Thursday night.
Junior Tim Castle shot a season-low 37 to medal for the Knights. Not far behind him was Newman Catholic junior Nash Holmgaard (42) and senior Cade Schilling (44). Justice Jones shot a 45 to lead Rockford. There were no individual scores recorded for the Panthers.
Osage edges out Northwood-Kensett, West Fork
The Osage boys golf team earned another top finish at Northwood Country Club on Thursday night. Although the Green Devils' score wasn't as low as it's been in the past, the squad still shot a 181 to edge out Northwood-Kensett (193) and West Fork (198).
Bodie Goddard led the Green Devils with a 44, which was good for a tie with West Fork's Landon Showalter for medalist honors. Osage's Noland Heard and Tristan Mork, Northwood-Kensett's Carter Severson, all shot a 45 to round out the top five scores.
Clear Lake finishes second at Spencer
The Clear Lake boys golf team traveled to Spencer for an 18-hole meet on Thursday night. The Lions shot a 335 to finish in second place out of eight teams. The only team to beat Clear Lake was Spirit Lake (312).
There were no individual stats on VarsityBound for Clear Lake.
Girls golf
Osage earns team win at Northwood
The Osage girls golf team had just as much team success as the boys team on Thursday at Northwood. The Green Devils shot a team score of 223 to edge out West Fork (253) and Northwood-Kensett (256).
Emma Davidson from Northwood-Kensett medaled with a score of 49. After Davidson, Osage held the next five best individual scores. Dani Johnson shot a 51 to place second and Sami Brandau shot a 54 to place third. The top score for West Fork was Haily McCoy (62).
Newman Catholic beats Rockford in dual
The Newman Catholic and Rockford girls golf teams competed in a dual meet in Rockford on Thursday. The Knights scored a 209 to beat the Warriors (281).
The Knights four golfers had the best four scores of the day. Leah Martinez and Emma Weiner both shot scores of 50 to lead, while the Warriors were led by Olivia Goodrich (66).
Girls soccer
Clear Lake 3, Mason City 0: In a east-west interstate rivalry game, the Clear Lake girls soccer team edged out Mason City, 3-0, on Thursday night in Clear Lake.
The Lions scored one goal in the first half and two goals in the second half to earn the victory and move to 3-2. The Mohawks had 19 shots-on-goal, but didn't convert any. Mason City dropped to 2-3.
"It was a very disappointing loss for us," Mason City coach Shannon Dykstra said. "Despite controlling possession for most of the game, we were unable to get a finish in the final third when we needed it. We made two or three mental mistakes, and they made us pay every time. It's disappointing to play well in many aspects of the game and not come away with a result, but we'll learn from this and move forward."
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer teams were locked in a tight contest for most of Thursday night in Hampton. However, it was the home Bulldogs who came away with a 1-0 win.
The lone goal of the evening was scored in the second period by junior Franka Schmid. This was the first win of the year for the Bulldogs, who improved to 1-3. Meanwhile, the Cardinals dropped to 4-1.
Boys soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had no trouble dealing with Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday night. The Cardinals beat the Bulldogs, 5-1.
Kevin Meyers recorded a hat trick for the Cardinals, while Isaac Knutson and Braden Boehnke each scored one goal as well.
“Kevin is a very aggressive fine soccer player, I think tonight he really made that known to this area," GHV coach Josh Banse said. "When it comes to putting a team of different grades together, it takes time for them to gel. Tonight was another step in the right direction.”
GHV improved to 4-4 with the win, while HDC dropped to 1-2.
Boys tennis
Marshalltown 7, Mason City 4: The Marshalltown boys tennis team just got the better of visiting Mason City on Thursday night. The Mohawks lost 7-4 to the Bobcats.
Zach Mulholland was the lone individual winner for Mason City. The Mohawks recorded wins in three doubles matches, but the Bobcats had already locked up the victory.
Girls tennis
Mason City 6, Marshalltown 5: The Mason City and Marshalltown girls tennis teams took part in a tight battle on Thursday night in Mason City. In the end, the Mohawks were able to pull out a 6-5 win.
The two teams split the individual series with three wins each. Mason City earned wins from Celine Matthews, Rylei Brick and Ashley Latham. In the doubles matches, that's when Mason City earned three wins to edge out the Bobcats.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.