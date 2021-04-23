Area roundup: St. Ansgar boys track picks up another win at North Iowa

The Lions scored one goal in the first half and two goals in the second half to earn the victory and move to 3-2. The Mohawks had 19 shots-on-goal, but didn't convert any. Mason City dropped to 2-3.

"It was a very disappointing loss for us," Mason City coach Shannon Dykstra said. "Despite controlling possession for most of the game, we were unable to get a finish in the final third when we needed it. We made two or three mental mistakes, and they made us pay every time. It's disappointing to play well in many aspects of the game and not come away with a result, but we'll learn from this and move forward."

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer teams were locked in a tight contest for most of Thursday night in Hampton. However, it was the home Bulldogs who came away with a 1-0 win.

The lone goal of the evening was scored in the second period by junior Franka Schmid. This was the first win of the year for the Bulldogs, who improved to 1-3. Meanwhile, the Cardinals dropped to 4-1.

Boys soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had no trouble dealing with Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday night. The Cardinals beat the Bulldogs, 5-1.