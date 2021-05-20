Area roundup: Schwarting, Kellog advance to state tennis meet

Osage's Victoria Schwarting and Charles City's Kayla Kellogg met in the singles championship match at the Class 1A, Region 5 girls tennis meet in Decorah on Wednesday afternoon.

Although Schwarting came out on top with a 6-3, 6-1 match win over Kellogg, both will advance to the state meet in Waterloo.

The qualification for the seniors is the perfect cap to an already stellar year for both Schwarting and Kellogg. The two will travel to Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo to play in the Class 1A state singles matches on June 2 and June 3.

Girls golf

Mason City finishes fourth at conference meet

Although the spring season is winding down, girls golf is heating up. The Mason City girls golf team traveled to Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames for the CIML-Iowa meet on Wednesday.

The Mohawks finished fourth out of five teams with a team score of 434. Marshalltown finished as the team champion with a score of 386. There were no individual leaderboard stats available on VarsityBound.

Mason City will play in the Class 4A, Region 5 golf meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

