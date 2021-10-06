Area roundup: Saint Ansgar volleyball rolls through Newman Catholic

Nine matches in a row.

That's how many victories the St. Ansgar volleyball team has picked up in the past couple weeks, including a 3-0 shutout of Newman Catholic on Tuesday night in Top of Iowa East conference play at St. Ansgar.

After starting the season with a record of 6-9, the Saints are now 15-9 with set wins of 25-5, 25-9 and 25-14, respectively, over the Knights.

Jaci Woods finished with nine kills and Madison Hillman recorded eight for the Saints. Emma Hicken earned an assist 21 times, while Abby Hemann picked up 12 digs in the win. There were no stats available for Newman Catholic.

St. Ansgar will play at Crestwood on Monday, while Newman Catholic (5-17) will play at Eagle Grove on Tuesday.

Volleyball

North Union 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2: The GHV volleyball team took a 2-1 lead in its home match against North Union on Tuesday night, but the Warriors won the final two sets to hand the Cardinals a 3-2 loss.

The Warriors won the first set, 25-20, but the Cardinals came storming back and took the next two, 27-25 and 25-23, respectively.

North Union picked up a victory by its largest margin in the fourth set, 25-19, to tie the match up. The Warriors came through with a 17-15 victory in the fifth and final set to earn the win.

Rylee Frayne led the Cardinals with 13 kills and Chloe Frank finished with 12. Kenedee Frayne had 41 assists for GHV.

The loss moved the Cardinals back to 3-5 in the Top of Iowa West, and 17-7 overall. GHV plays Rockford on the road on Thursday.

Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team earned a major first set victory, but fell in the next three sets to Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday night in Iowa Falls, 3-1.

The Bulldogs picked up a 26-24 win in the first set of North Central Conference action, but lost the next three, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-21, respectively.

Kortney Dunt led the Bulldogs with 10 kills, Aja Sheppard finished with 22 assists and Addyson Showalter had 26 digs.

The Bulldogs (3-16) host a weekend tournament on Saturday.

Decorah 3, Charles City 1: The Charles City volleyball team picked up one set win, but couldn't earn the match victory on Tuesday night at Decorah. The Vikings beat the Comets, 3-1.

The Vikings earned a 25-16 win in set one, but the Comets responded with a 25-21 win in set two to tie the match up. However, the Vikings won the next two sets, 25-13 and 25-21, respectively.

Rachel Chambers led with 12 kills and 15 digs. Kaylee Anderson had 10 kills, while Anya Ruzicka finished with 15 assists.

The Comets (9-18) will play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL's tournament on Saturday.

North Butler 3, Rockford 0: The Rockford volleyball team struggled to hang with North Butler on Tuesday night. The Bearcats made quick work of the Warriors in a 3-0 shutout.

The Bearcats earned a 25-22 win in set one, a 26-24 win in set two and a 25-12 win in set three.

Rockford was led by Madison Ott, who had six kills. McKinnley Hoffman also had 17 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors (4-17) will host GHV on Thursday.

Bishop-Garrigan 3, West Hancock 0: The West Hancock volleyball team struggled to hang with Bishop-Garrigan on Tuesday night in Algona. The Golden Bears beat the Eagles, 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-18), in Top of Iowa West conference play.

There were no additional stats available for West Hancock. The Eagles (3-22) will play at North Iowa on Saturday.

Clarksville 3, Riceville 1: Riceville picked up a 25-15 win in the first set of its action against Clarksville on Tuesday at Clarksville, but the Indians won the next three (25-18, 25-23, 25-18). There were no additional stats available for the Wildcats.

Cross country

Doughan runs personal-best in loaded field

The Clear Lake girls and boys cross country teams ran against some tough competition on Tuesday night at West Delaware.

However, Addison Doughan still managed to set a new personal-record.

The freshman turned in her best time of the year, finishing the race in 19 minutes, 38 seconds. That time was good for fourth overall.

Doughan was the top-finisher for a Clear Lake girls team that finished eighth out of 18 teams with 181 points. The next-best finisher was Reese Brownlee, who crossed the line in 20:21, which was good for for 13th.

On the boys side of things, the Lions turned in another quality performance as a team. Clear Lake finished in fourth place with 145 points, and had three runners in the top 25.

Those runners were Leo Tolentino (19th, 17:15), Joe Faber (22nd, 17:17) and Jack Crane (23rd, 17:22).

Charles City boys finish second at Dike-New Hartford

Charles City, Osage and Newman Catholic all competed in the boys and girls races at Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday night.

The Comets were the area's top team finisher, finishing in second place out of 20 teams in the boys standings with 88 points. Newman Catholic came in seventh with 171 points and Osage was 10th with 294 points.

Jacob Vais (fourth, 17:05) and Xander Graeser (sixth, 17:12.3) each finished in the top 10 for Charles City. Newman Catholic's best finisher was Ryan Kelly, who crossed the line in 17:15.9, which was good for eighth.

Keagan Hennessey was the top finisher for the Green Devils. His time of 17:59.5 was good for 26th.

On the girls side, Osage's Katelyn Johnston came close to another first place finish, but finished second by 11.3 seconds. She ran the race in 18:42.5

Maggie McBride had the top time for the Knights (23rd, 20:50.2) and Lydia Staudt had the top time for the Comets (33rd, 21:39.2).

In the team standings, Newman Catholic finished seventh with 212 points, Osage finished ninth with 276 points and Charles City finished 10th with 278 points.

McDonough wins at Eagle Grove for Central Springs

Bryce McDonough continued his successful season with another win at Eagle Grove on Tuesday.

The Central Springs senior crossed the line in 17:13.26, which was over 17 seconds faster than the second place finisher. His brother, Clayton, finished in ninth with his time of 18:28.08.

The Panthers finished in third place with 94 points on the boys side. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was also there. The Cardinals finished in fifth. GHV's best finisher on the boys side was Zach Flatebo, who finished in 17th place with a time of 19:35.76.

On the girls side, GHV finished second in the team standings with 69 points. Katelyn Knoll was the best runner for the Cardinals (sixth, 21:55.73).

The Panthers didn't record a team score, but Karina Murray's 27th place finish in the individual race (26:01.94), was the team's best performance.

Golf

Mason City boys wrap up season at district meet

The Mason City boys golf team finished its season with a ninth place finish out of 12 teams at the district meet on Tuesday in Sioux City.

The Mohawks finished with a final team score of 359 strokes, which was one stroke behind LeMars in eighth, and 15 strokes in front of Fort Dodge in 10th.

Senior Ryan Berkley was Mason City's top individual performer. He finished in eighth place with a round of 79.

Swimming

Mason City earns dual win over Fort Dodge

Six individual event wins and three relay race wins powered the Mason City girls swimming team past Fort Dodge on Tuesday night at John Adams Middle School. The Mohawks beat the Dodgers, 64-34.

Grace Hehr swam lifetime bests in both her individual race wins. Her time of 5:34.74 was good for first in the 500-yard freestyle, while her time of 1:02.38 was also a winner in the 100-yard backstroke.

Aspen Cole also picked up two individual wins. One was in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.35), while the other was in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.59).

Rosa Monarch finished first in diving with 218.70 points. Taylor Halverson picked up the other individual event win in the 200-yard IM (2:25.44).

The team of Halverson, Hehr, Kate Edgerton and Jenna Braun picked up a win in the 200-yard medley relay (1:58.55). The team of Cole, Braun, Edgerton and Marie Manternach won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:47.89).

The other relay win came in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Halverson, Edgerton, Manternach and Hehr won it in 3:58.34.

The Mohawks will be back in action on Tuesday for a dual against Ames at John Adams Middle School.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

