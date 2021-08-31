Area roundup: Riceville volleyball splits triangular at Waukon

The Riceville volleyball team was the only area team to compete Monday night in a triangular hosted by Waukon. The Wildcats split their two contests.

Riceville started off its night with a 2-0 loss to Waukon (25-11, 25-15), but finished it with a 2-0 win over Kee (25-19, 25-21). There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Wildcats.

Riceville is now 2-1 on the season and will play at Tripoli on Thursday.

Cross country

Newman Catholic boys, girls remain in team rankings

Both the Newman Catholic boys and girls cross country teams remained in the same position in the Class 1A Week 1 team rankings released on Tuesday by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.

The Knights are ranked No. 7 in the girls rankings and No. 13 in the boys rankings. Newman Catholic will run for the first time this season at its home meet on Tuesday night.

The West Fork girls cross country team dropped down from No. 18 in the pre-season rankings to No. 19 in the Week 1 rankings. The Forest City boys also fell out of the Class 2A rankings.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

