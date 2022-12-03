Area roundup: Osage wins Cliff Keen Indee Invite, MC's DiMarco second at Keith Young

CEDAR FALLS – Kale DiMarco took second at 106 pounds to highlight Mason City’s performance at the Keith Young Invitational Saturday.

After scoring a major decision in his opening match, DiMarco beat Don Bosco’s Kanaan Delagardelle, 9-2, in the semifinals.

In the championship match, DiMarco trailed 4-3 to Norwalk’s Tyler Harper after two periods, but Harper was able to pull away for a 9-4 victory.

Riverhawk Paul Fabian too fourth at 132.

Charles City had a pair of runner-up finishes as Talan Weber lost by fall to Don Bosco’s Kyler Knaack in the 152 finals, and Kayden Blunt was pinned by West Des Moines Valley’s Theron Castle in the 182 championship match.

The Comets also had Nathan Lopez and Ethan Peterson finish third at 145 and 220 respectively, and Jordan Young was fifth at 120.

Charles City took seventh overall with 114 points. Mason City was 14th with 33.

Osage wins in Indee

INDEPENDENCE – With two champions – Tucker Stangel at 145 and Nick Fox at 170 – the Green Devils captured the 31-team Cliff Keen Independence Invitational Saturday.

Osage racked up 359 points to outdistance runner-up Alburnett by 65 ½ points.

Stangel beat Jaxon Miller of Carlisle, 3-2, in the finals to cap off a 6-0 two-day weekend. Fox scored a major decision over Pleasant Valley’s Caden McDermott, 11-3, to win at 170.

Other top finishes for the Green Devils came from Mac Muller, second at 285.

Blake Fox was third at 120, Anders Kittleson lost 5-2 in TB2 to Iowa commit and two-time state champion Kale Petersen of Greene County in the 132 finals.

Chase Thomas was fifth at 152, Max Gast sixth at 160 and Cole Jefferies was fifth at 195.

Jesup Dual Tournament: Clear Lake went 4-1 Saturday with wins over Dyersville Beckman (62-16), Jesup (44-30), Postville (48-22), North Tama (60-24) and a 39-35 loss to AGWSR.

Girls' basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49, North Iowa 36: The Cardinals picked up their first win of the season as Jenna Pringnitz had 14 points and four steals to lead G-H-V.

Gretta Gouge added nine points and nine rebounds.

Boys' basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, North Iowa 36: Drew Britson had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Cardinals improved to 2-0.

Kale Johnson pulled down 11 boards, and Braden Boehnke had seven points and seven assists.

High School Hockey

Mason City 8, Waterloo 2: Three different Mohawk players scored twice as Mason City won a Midwest High School Hockey League contest Saturday at the Mason City Ice Arena.

Domnic Despenas, Kellen Kantaris and Brayden Pearce all had two goals. Kantaris and Dylan Bieber each had four assists.

Bieber and Hudson Carney also had goals for the Mohawks.