Area roundup: Newman Catholic softball gets back on track with two road wins

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Rockford 3: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team earned a win over Rockford in walk-off fashion on Thursday. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors, 4-3.

The Bulldogs trailed by two heading into the bottom of the seventh frame, but managed to score three to earn the walk-off win.

Six different batters recorded one hit for HDC. Will Bushbaum led Rockford with three hits. The Bulldogs are now 8-17, while the Warriors are now 3-17.

Osage 6, Northwood-Kensett 4: A six-run fifth inning was enough for the Osage baseball team to get the job done on Thursday night against Northwood-Kensett. The Green Devils earned a 6-4 win over the Vikings.

Max Gast had two hits and an RBI while Keaton Muller had two RBIs for the Green Devils. Gast also struck out 10 batters in six innings on the mound. Jace Gentz led the Vikings with two hits and two RBIs.

Osage is now an even 10-10 on the season. The Vikings are now 10-13.

New Hampton 12, Central Springs 6: The Central Springs baseball team fell behind by a large margin early and never could complete the comeback on Thursday against New Hampton. The Chickasaws beat the Panthers, 12-6.