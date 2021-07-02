Area roundup: Newman Catholic softball gets back on track with two road wins

After back-to-back losses on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Newman Catholic softball team got back on track with two wins at Sumner-Fredericksburg on Thursday night.
The Knights earned a 13-1 win over Riceville in four innings and a 6-1 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
The win over Riceville was powered by a five-run first inning, six-run third inning and two runs in the fourth frame. Alyse Ball had two hits and two RBIs, while Faith Wadle had two hits and three RBIs.
Macy Kellar pitched all four innings and struck out two. Callee Fair and Alexa Houser each had a hit for Riceville. Those were the only two of the day for the Wildcats.
The Knights got out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and never looked back in the win over the Cougars. Madi Elwood was the standout in the circle and at the plate. She had three hits and three RBIs, while also pitching all seven innings and striking out six batters.
The Knights improved to 24-10 on the season. Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn is now one win away from his 1,000th career win.
The Knights play on the road at St. Ansgar on Friday night.
Softball
Charles City 19, Waverly-Shell Rock 5: After a close three innings to start the game, the Comets exploded late in the game to earn a 19-5 Northeast Iowa Conference win over Waverly-Shell Rock.
The two teams were tied at four runs apiece after three innings of play. However, the Comets scored 15 runs between the next four innings to separate themselves.
Lydia Staudt led the team with four hits and two RBIs. Alex Wohlers had two hits and four RBIs as well. The Comets improved to 23-7 with the win.
Clear Lake 6, Forest City 5: Trailing by two runs heading into the top of the seventh inning against Forest City, the Clear Lake softball team completed the comeback and beat the Indians, 6-5, on Thursday.
The Lions scored three runs in the seventh inning and held off the Indians in the bottom of the seventh to earn the non-conference win. The win is the sixth straight victory for Clear Lake.
The Lions improved to 11-12, while the Indians dropped to 9-15.
Northwood-Kensett 4, Osage 1: Kayla Senne led the Northwood-Kensett softball team to a 4-1 win over Osage on Thursday night. She threw 16 strikeouts in – the most by a pitcher in North Iowa this season – in seven innings and gave up just one earned run.
Offensively, the Vikings scored two runs in the fourth frame and two runs in the seventh in the win. Lindsey Moore led with two hits and two RBIs. Jaden Francis had a hit and the lone RBI for the Green Devils.
The Vikings improved to 9-15, while Osage dropped to 12-15.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 8, Riceville 5: Outside of the loss to Newman Catholic, the Riceville softball team also dropped an 8-5 contest to Sumner-Fredericksburg on Thursday.
The Cougars scored all eight of their runs between the second and third inning. The Wildcats scored one in the first and four in the third. Rylie Dunn led Riceville with two hits and an RBI. The Wildcats are now 17-10.
Lake Mills 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The Lake Mills softball team traveled to Garner to take on the Cardinals on Thursday. The Bulldogs earned a 4-1 win over GHV.
The two teams battled for six innings, but a two-run seventh frame was enough for the Lake Mills to put the game out of reach.
Madison Edwards had three hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Scout Kohagen gave up no earned runs and struck out nine in seven innings in the circle as well. For GHV, three different players earned one hit.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-11, while the Cardinals dropped to 10-14.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 9, Charles City 2: The Class 1A, No. 1 Newman Catholic baseball team continued its strong season with a 9-2 win over Charles City on the road on Thursday.
The Knights scored three runs in the first inning and five runs in the fourth frame to put the game out of reach. The Comets scored one run in the fourth and one in the sixth. There were no additional stats available for either team.
The Knights improved to 27-1, while the Comets dropped to 9-16.
Dallas Center-Grimes 8, Mason City 6: A six-run fifth inning wasn't enough for the Mason City baseball team to hold off Dallas Center-Grimes on Thursday night. The Mustangs beat the Mohawks, 8-6.
“Our kids fought back from an early deficit but just couldn’t hold on tonight," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "We ran the bases very well tonight and put a lot of pressure on them.”
Kellar Malek led the Mohawks with two hits. Mason City managed just four hits total on the night. The Mohawks dropped to 19-13 on the season.
Algona 10, Clear Lake 4: The Clear Lake baseball team struggled to get things going against Algona on Thursday. The Bulldogs earned a 10-4 win over the Lions.
The Bulldogs scored all 10 of their runs in the first five innings and held a 10-1 lead. The Lions scored three runs between the sixth and seventh inning, but it wasn't enough to rally.
The Lions managed just two hits on the night. Andrew Formanek led with a hit and an RBI. Clear Lake dropped to 13-11 with the loss.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Rockford 3: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team earned a win over Rockford in walk-off fashion on Thursday. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors, 4-3.
The Bulldogs trailed by two heading into the bottom of the seventh frame, but managed to score three to earn the walk-off win.
Six different batters recorded one hit for HDC. Will Bushbaum led Rockford with three hits. The Bulldogs are now 8-17, while the Warriors are now 3-17.
Osage 6, Northwood-Kensett 4: A six-run fifth inning was enough for the Osage baseball team to get the job done on Thursday night against Northwood-Kensett. The Green Devils earned a 6-4 win over the Vikings.
Max Gast had two hits and an RBI while Keaton Muller had two RBIs for the Green Devils. Gast also struck out 10 batters in six innings on the mound. Jace Gentz led the Vikings with two hits and two RBIs.
Osage is now an even 10-10 on the season. The Vikings are now 10-13.
New Hampton 12, Central Springs 6: The Central Springs baseball team fell behind by a large margin early and never could complete the comeback on Thursday against New Hampton. The Chickasaws beat the Panthers, 12-6.
New Hampton got out to an 8-2 lead after one inning of play and rode that lead to a six run win over the Panthers. There were no stats available for Central Springs. The Panthers are now 8-14.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, West Fork 8: Nine runs in the fourth inning was enough for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to earn the win at West Fork, 10-8, on Thursday night.
The Warhawks got out to a six run lead after two innings of play, but the big inning in the fourth frame changed momentum and West Fork never recovered.
Brody Boehnke had two hits and three RBIs for GHV. Kayden Ames had two hits and two RBIs for West Fork. GHV improved to 17-3, while West Fork dropped to 12-11.
West Hancock 8, Emmetsburg 7: West Hancock got back in the win column with an 8-7 win over Emmetsburg on Thursday night.
The Eagles scored five runs in the third and three runs in the sixth in the victory. Cayson Barnes and Levi Eckels each had two hits for the Eagles. Eckels also batted two runners in. The Eagles improved to 6-13 on the season.
