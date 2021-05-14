Area roundup: Newman Catholic boys golf team wins sectional meet

Justin Ausborn led West Hancock with a score of 109 and Ryan Hackbart led St. Ansgar with a score of 97.

Girls soccer

Mason City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The Mason City girls soccer team kept the good times rolling on Thursday night. The Mohawks beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7-1, to earn their fourth win in five games.

The Mohawks score four goals in the first half and tacked on three more in the second in the win.

"For a lot of the night, it was some of the best possession and movement we've had this season," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "They put a lot of players behind the ball, and we showed patience and passing that maybe hasn't been there at times. It was great to get a win and see improvement in areas that we've targeted in training."

Val Nelson and Emma Garrett each scored two goals in the win for Mason City. The other three goals were scored by Reggi Spotts, Claudia Sewell and Claire McCardle. Spotts also had three assists, Nelson had one and Garrett had one.

GHV scored on a set piece as the only goal of its night. Mason City improved to 6-7 and the Cardinals dropped to 5-6.

Boys soccer

Denver 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys soccer team traveled to Denver, but Will Curtis and the Cyclones were too tall of a task to be taken down. Curtis scored seven goals and the Cyclones beat the Bulldogs, 10-0.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.