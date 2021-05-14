Area roundup: Newman Catholic boys golf team wins sectional meet

All season long, the Newman Catholic boys golf team has slowly improved.
At the most important meet to date, the Knights were at their best. Newman Catholic placed first out of seven teams at the Class 1A sectional meet at Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore on Thursday.
The Knights carded an 18-hole team score of 359 strokes, which beat out second place finisher Bishop Garrigan by six strokes. Northwood-Kensett finished third (387), but was able to advance to the district meet as a team because Bishop Garrigan placed second at its home course.
West Fork came in fourth with a score of 389, just missing the cut by two strokes. St. Ansgar was sixth with a score of 422 and West Hancock finished seventh with a score of 517.
Individually, Newman Catholic's Tim Castle was the top area finisher. Although him and West Fork's Nate Atkins both shot an 85, it was Castle who earned the runner-up status off a handicap hole. Atkins was still able to advance to the district meet as an individual.
Kael Julseth finished fourth individually with a score of 88 for Northwood-Kensett. Newman Catholic's Bennett Suntken placed fifth with an 89, while Tom Manternach and Owen Casey placed seventh and eighth with scores of 92 and 93, respectively. Northwood-Kensett's Carter Severson tied for ninth to round out the top 10.
Justin Ausborn led West Hancock with a score of 109 and Ryan Hackbart led St. Ansgar with a score of 97.
Girls soccer
Mason City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The Mason City girls soccer team kept the good times rolling on Thursday night. The Mohawks beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7-1, to earn their fourth win in five games.
The Mohawks score four goals in the first half and tacked on three more in the second in the win.
"For a lot of the night, it was some of the best possession and movement we've had this season," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "They put a lot of players behind the ball, and we showed patience and passing that maybe hasn't been there at times. It was great to get a win and see improvement in areas that we've targeted in training."
Val Nelson and Emma Garrett each scored two goals in the win for Mason City. The other three goals were scored by Reggi Spotts, Claudia Sewell and Claire McCardle. Spotts also had three assists, Nelson had one and Garrett had one.
GHV scored on a set piece as the only goal of its night. Mason City improved to 6-7 and the Cardinals dropped to 5-6.
Boys soccer
Denver 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys soccer team traveled to Denver, but Will Curtis and the Cyclones were too tall of a task to be taken down. Curtis scored seven goals and the Cyclones beat the Bulldogs, 10-0.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.