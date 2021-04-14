Area roundup: Morales records hat trick for Mohawks; Mason City drops road contest to Des Moines, East

Jonathon Morales recorded a hat trick for the Mason City boys soccer team on Tuesday night on the road, but Des Moines East was too much for the Mohawks to handle. The Scarlets beat the Mohawks, 5-3.
Mason City took a 2-1 lead into halftime, but were outscored, 4-1, in the second period. Head coach Bryan DeGabriele was still encouraged by some of the things he saw out of his boys.
"We were sharp offensively and did a nice job of capitalizing on our chances," DeGabriele said. "Defensively, we were solid for three-fourths of the game. It is only a matter of time before we put together a solid 80 minutes."
The Mohawks moved to 1-1 and will play at home against Des Moines, Lincoln on Friday.
Girls track
Mason City puts in solid effort
The Mason City girls track team had some solid event performances at Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.
The Mohawks had two first place finishes, a second place finish and two third place finishes, but the squad finished sixth out of seven teams with 50 points.
Brycelyn Hanson earned a top finish in the 400-meter dash with her time of 1 minute, 3.97 seconds.
"Brycelyn Hanson has been great all season," Mason City head coach Jim Lee said. "I can always count on her being an awesome leader and great example to all the younger girls of what it takes to do things the right way."
The other first-place finish came in the shuttle hurdle relay race. The team of Tara Backhaus, Ellea Lewerke, Gwen Fiser and Rosa Monarch finished in a time of 1:14.77 to win the event.
Marcella Sierra and Aspen Cole placed second and third, respectively, in the 3,000-meter. Monarch also placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a season best time of 16.71. Lee says Monarch's time is the third-best in program history since the hurdles were moved up to 33 inches in 2009.
The Mohawks are back in action on Thursday at Fort Dodge.
Girls soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Webster City 1: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team continued its hot start to the season with a 2-1 win over Webster City on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals and the Lynx went into halftime tied at 1-1, but GHV scored the lone goal of the second period to earn the win. Sophomore Rebecca Hejlik and freshman Jenna Pringnitz were the two GHV players who scored.
The Cardinals moved to 3-0 on the season and play at home against Belmond-Klemme on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock 10, Charles City 0: The Waverly-Shell Rock boys soccer team proved to be too much for Charles City to handle in Charles City on Tuesday night. The Go-Hawks beat the Comets, 10-0.
The Go-Hawks scored nine of their 10 goals in the first period alone. The Comets dropped to 1-3 and will look to rebound on Thursday at GHV.
Boys Tennis
Mason City downs Johnston on the road
The Mason City boys tennis team traveled to Johnston and picked up a 7-4 win over the Dragons on Tuesday night.
The Mohawks picked up three singles wins and four doubles wins. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
Girls golf
DeLongs lead Clear Lake against Newman Catholic
Sophomore Rebecca DeLong and freshman Meghan DeLong tied at 41 to shoot the low scores of Clear Lake's dual meet against Newman Catholic on Tuesday night. Lions junior Jaden Ainley had the next best score at 51, while the Knights top score came from senior Ellie Determan, who shot a 55.
Boys track
West Fork best of four area teams at Iowa Falls-Alden
Four teams competed at a nine team meet in Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday night. West Fork had a solid night and had the highest team finish at second place. The Warhawks scored 119.5, which was second only to Dike-New Hartford.
The Warhawks earned four first place finishes. Reed Stonebraker kicked things off with a tie for first in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches. Josh Hagin ran a time of 11:18.2 to win the 3,200-meter and Jakob Washington won the open 800 in 2:16.11. The other win for the Warhawks came in the 4x800 race.
West Hancock also placed sixth with 68 points. Nolan Vaske placed first in the high jump, tying Stonebraker at 5-10. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Mathew Francis, Mitchell Smith, Braden Walk and Bryer Subject also placed first with a time of 1:08.16.
Francis threw a personal best 121-09 to place second in the discus. Francis also placed second in the 800-meter run.
Outside of West Fork and West Hancock, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura placed seventh with 43 points and Rockford finished in ninth with 3 points.
There were no individual stats on VarsityBound outside of team scores.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.