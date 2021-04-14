Area roundup: Morales records hat trick for Mohawks; Mason City drops road contest to Des Moines, East

Jonathon Morales recorded a hat trick for the Mason City boys soccer team on Tuesday night on the road, but Des Moines East was too much for the Mohawks to handle. The Scarlets beat the Mohawks, 5-3.

Mason City took a 2-1 lead into halftime, but were outscored, 4-1, in the second period. Head coach Bryan DeGabriele was still encouraged by some of the things he saw out of his boys.

"We were sharp offensively and did a nice job of capitalizing on our chances," DeGabriele said. "Defensively, we were solid for three-fourths of the game. It is only a matter of time before we put together a solid 80 minutes."

The Mohawks moved to 1-1 and will play at home against Des Moines, Lincoln on Friday.

Girls track

Mason City puts in solid effort

The Mason City girls track team had some solid event performances at Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.

The Mohawks had two first place finishes, a second place finish and two third place finishes, but the squad finished sixth out of seven teams with 50 points.

Brycelyn Hanson earned a top finish in the 400-meter dash with her time of 1 minute, 3.97 seconds.