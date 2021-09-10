Area roundup: Mason City volleyball sweeps Charles City triangular

The Mason City volleyball team has had a hot start to its 2021 season.
The Mohawks continued their early season success with two wins over Charles City and Clear Lake at the Charles City triangular on Thursday night.
Mason City started off its night slow with a 25-14 loss to Clear Lake in its first set. However, the Mohawks bounced back and won the next two, 25-17 and 15-9, respectively, to earn the 2-1 match win. Jada Williams led the Mohawks with eight kills, Kylie Trappe had 14 digs and Bre Lowe finished with 15 assists. There were no additional stats available for the Lions.
In the second game of the night against Charles City, the Mohawks (7-2) swept the Comets, 2-0. The scores of the two sets were 25-19 and 25-17, respectively. Ellie Kotta and Williams each had six kills for Mason City. Ava Ellis had nine digs for Charles City.
"Against Charles City, we were able to overcome some serving errors early with strong net play, and our effort was consistent throughout the match," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We are pleased to get the wins tonight against tough competition."
In the other game of the night between Charles City (4-4) and Clear Lake (5-5), the Comets earned 25-12 and 25-16 wins to sweep the match. Mya Rimrod had seven kills and Any Ruzicka had 11 assists for the Comets.
Mason City will play in a tournament on Saturday at Spencer. Charles City will play at Osage on Saturday for a tournament. Clear Lake will travel to take on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Newman Catholic 3, Rockford 2: The Newman Catholic volleyball team picked up its first win of the season over Rockford on Thursday night in Mason City. Down 2-0, the Knights stormed back to take a 3-2 win over the visiting Warriors in Top of Iowa East conference play.
Rockford took a 25-19 win in both the first and second set to jump ahead early. But the Knights fought back and earned a 25-22 win in the third set, followed by a 25-14 win in the fourth to tie things up. In the final set, the Knights earned a 15-12 win to take the game.
There were no individual stats available on VarsityBound for the Knights. Rockford was led by Madison Ott, who posted seven kills. Chloe Rooney had 14 digs and McKinnley Hoffman had 19 assists.
The Knights (1-7) and the Warriors (3-6) will both play at a Central Springs tournament on Saturday.
Lake Mills 3, Eagle Grove 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team had no trouble sweeping Eagle Grove on Thursday night in Lake Mills. The Bulldogs earned set wins of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-8 in the win.
"I was happy with the girls tonight," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We tried a new rotation to start, we changed our defense, and challenged them to adjust. They did it correctly and trusted the process. For that, I am proud of them."
Ellie Hanna led the Bulldogs with 10 of her team's 32 kills. Leah Moen posted 22 assists. The Bulldogs finished 68 of 73 serving, along with 10 aces.
Lake Mills (7-2) will play at the Central Springs tournament on Saturday.
Osage 3, North Butler 0: The Class 2A, No. 8 Osage volleyball team swept visiting North Butler, 3-0, in Top of Iowa East conference play on Thursday in Osage.
The Green Devils earned a 25-12 win in set one, a 25-11 win in set two and a 25-9 win in set three. There were no individual stats available for the Green Devils on VarsityBound.
Osage is now 4-0 and will play next at its home tournament on Saturday.
Bishop Garrigan 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: After trading wins in the opening two sets, Bishop Garrigan pulled away and earned a 3-1 home win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night in Top of Iowa West conference play.
The Golden Bears earned a 25-20 win in the first set, but the Cardinals answered back with a 25-18 win in the next set to tie the match score up. Both of the next sets needed extra points to decide the winner, but Bishop Garrigan ended up with wins of 28-26 and 26-24, respectively.
Chloe Frank finished with 11 kills, Kenedee Frayne had 25 assists and Gretta Gouge had three blocks.
The Cardinals dropped to 7-3 on the season and will play at Belmond-Klemme on Saturday.
Webster City 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Webster City volleyball team rolled through Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday night in Hampton. The Lynx beat the Bulldogs, 3-0.
The Bulldogs struggled to get things going and dropped all three matches by a double-digit margin. The Lynx won set one, 21-10, set two, 25-3, and set three, 25-13.
The Bulldogs are now 1-2 and will play at Belmond-Klemme on Saturday.
Cross country
Johnston takes home win for Osage at North Fayette Valley
The Osage boys and girls cross country teams both traveled to North Fayette Valley for a meet on Thursday.
Once again, junior Katelyn Johnston shined as the winner of the individual race. The Green Devil runner finished the race in a time of 19 minutes, 28.33 seconds, which was nearly 45 seconds better than the next-best finisher.
Junior Alexa Thyer finished in 14th place in a time of 24:08.96 and junior Raegan Hungate finished in 16th place with her time of 24:28.84. The girls team finished in fourth place with 80 points.
On the boys side, the Green Devils also finished fourth place with 101 points. Junior Keagan Hennessey and freshman Hampton Arciniega both picked up top 10 finishes.
Hennessey came in eighth (18:30.17) and Arciniega placed ninth (18:32.85).
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.