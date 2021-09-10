Area roundup: Mason City volleyball sweeps Charles City triangular

The Mason City volleyball team has had a hot start to its 2021 season.

The Mohawks continued their early season success with two wins over Charles City and Clear Lake at the Charles City triangular on Thursday night.

Mason City started off its night slow with a 25-14 loss to Clear Lake in its first set. However, the Mohawks bounced back and won the next two, 25-17 and 15-9, respectively, to earn the 2-1 match win. Jada Williams led the Mohawks with eight kills, Kylie Trappe had 14 digs and Bre Lowe finished with 15 assists. There were no additional stats available for the Lions.

In the second game of the night against Charles City, the Mohawks (7-2) swept the Comets, 2-0. The scores of the two sets were 25-19 and 25-17, respectively. Ellie Kotta and Williams each had six kills for Mason City. Ava Ellis had nine digs for Charles City.

"Against Charles City, we were able to overcome some serving errors early with strong net play, and our effort was consistent throughout the match," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We are pleased to get the wins tonight against tough competition."