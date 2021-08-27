Area roundup: Mason City volleyball loses to New Hampton at NIACC

The Warriors gave the Huskies their all in set one, but the Huskies managed to pull out a 25-19 win. The next two sets weren't as close. Nashua-Plainfield won 25-11 and 25-10, respectively, to earn the sweep.

Emma Muller had six of Rockford's 12 kills on the night. Chloe Rooney had 13 digs as well. The Warriors are now 0-2 on the season.

North Butler 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team couldn't pull out a win at North Butler on Thursday night. The Bearcats beat the Vikings, 3-0.

The Bearcats started it off with a 25-13 win in set one, then followed it up with a 25-17 win in the second set. The final set was won by North Butler, 25-14.

Marli Backhaus had seven kills, Emma Davidson posted 20 assists and Peyton Shoger had eight digs. The Vikings are now 0-2.

Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team started its season off with a Top of Iowa West sweep over West Hancock on Thursday night, 3-0.

The Bulldogs earned wins in three straight sets (25-7, 25-11, 25-8) and made things look easy at times. But head coach Jim Boehmer knows there's still things to improve on.