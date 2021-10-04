Area roundup: Mason City swimming finishes fourth at Cedar Falls

The Mason City girls swimming team competed at the Cedar Falls Invite on Saturday and finished in fourth place out of 10 teams.

With 11 varsity participants, the Mohawks finished with 224 points, which was 144 points behind Bettendorf in third place and three points ahead of Dubuque in fifth.

Rosa Monarch started the team off by finishing fourth in diving with a finals score of 379.60.

Individually, Aspen Cole was third place in the 100-yard breastroke (1 minute, 9.98 seconds) and the 200-yard IM (2:17.51). Grace Hehr finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.91.

The 200-yard medley relay was the top relay team finisher. The team of Hehr, Cole, Taylor Halverson and Kate Edgerton finished in third (1:57.72).

Mason City will swim at home against Fort Dodge on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Mason City finishes 0-5 at Waverly-Shell Rock

Down a few starters and facing stout competition, the Mason City volleyball team struggled in its tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday. The Mohawks finished 0-5.

The first three matches were against ranked teams. Mason City fell, 2-0, against all three opponents: First to Dyersville-Beckman (21-10, 21-11), then to CR Xavier (21-8, 21-8) and finally to Mount Vernon (21-6, 21-8).

The Mohawks then fell to AGWSR (21-6, 21-12) and to CR Jefferson (25-9, 25-18).

"We gave great effort throughout the day but our overall level of play was not up to the level of competition," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Jada Williams led the Mohawks with 16 overall kills throughout the day, while Ella Turk had 38 assists and two aces. Gwen Fiser had 14 digs.

"We have a week off before our invitational a NIACC on the ninth, and hope to get healthier and work on the areas we have been breaking down on in the week ahead," Klaahsen said.

Mason City is now 7-14 overall.

Osage splits tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock

The Class 2A, No. 13 Osage volleyball team also competed at Waverly-Shell Rock, and the Green Devils fared a little better than the Mohawks.

The Green Devils won three games and lost three.

Osage started its day with a 2-0 win over Nevada (21-14, 21-15), but dropped a close 2-1 match to Denver (21-17 DNV, 21-19 OSG, 15-10 DNV).

The Green Devils bounced back with a 2-0 win over Crestwood (21-5, 21-11). Class 4A, No. 3 Xavier and Osage battled hard, but the Saints won two sets after losing the first one to win 2-1. Osage won the first set, 25-23, but fell in the next two, 25-15 and 15-12, respectively.

Osage took a 2-0 win over Union (25-21, 25-18), but lost to Class 2A, No. 8 Beckman Catholic, 2-0 (25-20, 25-14).

The Green Devils (18-8) will play Northwood-Kensett in Osage on Tuesday.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL finishes 2-1 at Madrid

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team picked up its third win of the season on Saturday at Madrid, but finished with an overall record of 1-2 on the day.

The Bulldogs started their day with a 21-12 set one win over Wayne, but lost in set two, 22-20. HDC finished the match with a 15-8 win in set three to give them the 2-1 victory.

However, HDC dropped the following two matches in a 2-0 loss to Van Meter (21-15, 21-14) and a 2-0 loss to Ankeny Christian (21-8, 21-13).

The Bulldogs moved to 3-15 on the season and will play at Iowa Falls-Alden.

Charles City hosts home tournament

The Comets hosted their own tournament on Saturday, but couldn't come up with any wins. Charles City finished 0-4 on the day.

Charles City started the day with a 2-0 loss to New Hampton (21-12, 32-30).

The next three matches were lost by scores of 2-1. The Comets lost to Central Springs (21-17 CS, 21-18 CC, 15-9 CS), South Tama (21-19 ST, 21-14 CC, 15-13 ST) and Tripoli (22-20 CC, 21-16 TRP, 15-6 TRP).

Charles City is now 9-17 and will play at Decorah.

Central Springs earned three wins and one loss as well at Charles City. Outside of the win over the Comets, Charles City took a 2-0 win over Tripoli (21-18, 21-14) and a 2-0 win over South Tama (21-15, 21-8).

The lone loss of the day for the Panthers was a 2-0 loss to New Hampton (21-11, 21-12). The Panthers (17-8) play at a tournament Saturday at Mason City.

Cross country

Osage's Johnston wins again at Wartburg

Osage's Katelyn Johnston continued her tear of wins on Saturday, earning a first place individual finish at Wartburg. Johnston finished the race in 18:54.58.

On the team side of the girls race, Clear Lake finished in fifth out of 20 teams with 180 points. Osage was 14th with 343 points.

Forest City's Lili Nelson competed in the individual race and came in fourth with a time of 19:55.96. Clear Lake's Addison Doughan was seventh in the race with her time of 20:13.79.

On the boys side, Clear Lake finished sixth in the standings with 192 points. The top Lion finisher was Joe Faber, who finished in 25th with his time of 17:36.64. Jack Crane was 30th with a time of 17:44.45.

Riceville runners compete

A handful of Riceville runners competed at the individual races at Crestwood on Saturday. The Wildcats' top runner on the girls side was O'Malley Fair, who finished 23rd with her time of 25:41.2. The top runner for the boys was Trenten Swenson in 21st with a 21:28.8. Not far behind in 22nd was Aidan Ebert, who finished with a time of 21:35.1.

