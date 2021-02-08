Area roundup: Mason City swimmers qualify for state meet

Saturday was a chilly day in Fort Dodge. But, inside the pool, the Mason City boys swimming team was heating up.
Ryan Korthals qualified in two individual events and was part of two more relay teams to lead the Mohawks. Mason City finished fourth out of eight teams with 221 points.
Korthals' time of 1 minute, 1.9 seconds was good to qualify him in the 100-yard breaststroke, while his time of 54.59 second qualified him in the 100-yard butterfly.
Trevor Torkelson, Lucas Benitez and Sawyer Berg all joined Korthals, qualifying in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:32.62) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:26.49).
The qualified Mohawk swimmers will race again at the state swimming championships will be at Linn-Marr High School on Feb. 13.
Girls basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 40: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team had a solid Saturday, beating Iowa Falls-Alden, 66-40, in non-conference action.
The Cardinals were dominant from the opening tip-off, jumping out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter. GHV was able fend off the visiting Cadets to earn the win.
Senior Morgan Ryerson led with 18 points, while senior Jayden Frank posted 13 points and junior Chloe Frank finished with 11 points.
The Cardinals improved to 12-8 with the win. GHV will play next at Eagle Grove on Tuesday.
Riceville 54, Clarksville 42: The Riceville girls basketball team traveled to Clarksville on Saturday and walked away with the win. The Wildcats beat the Indians, 54-42.
Riceville took a 5-point lead after the first quarter, but trailed by 2 points at the half. A monster third quarter helped the Wildcats get out to a double-digit lead and they never looked back.
Junior O'Malley Fair had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Riceville. Senior Abby Retterath also finished with 15 points.
The Wildcats are now 17-3 and were scheduled to play at home against Don-Bosco on Monday.
St. Ansgar 74, Nashua-Plainfield 42: The No. 4 Class 1A St. Ansgar girls basketball team continued its dominant run on Saturday. The Saints beat the Huskies, 74-42, in St. Ansgar.
The Saints got out to a large lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Four players scored in double-digits to lead St. Ansgar.
The Saints improved to 18-1 and play at home against Rockford on Tuesday night.
Boys basketball
Riceville 57, Clarksville 30: The Riceville boys basketball team had no trouble dealing with winless Clarksville on Saturday. The Wildcats beat up on the Indians, 57-30.
Junior Theo Klaes posted a double-double, scoring 17 points and securing 10 rebounds on the day. Junior Sean Grimm had 16 points as well.
The Wildcats improved to 6-14 on the year and are scheduled to play Don-Bosco at home on Monday.
Nashua-Plainfield 52, St. Ansgar 44: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team gave Nashua-Plainfield its best shot, but came up short on Saturday. The visiting Huskies beat the Saints, 52-44.
The Saints held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Huskies outscored the home team, 21-10, in the final eight minutes to earn the win. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Saints.
The Saints dropped to 3-16 and will play Rockford on Tuesday in St. Ansgar.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.