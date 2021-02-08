Area roundup: Mason City swimmers qualify for state meet

The Cardinals improved to 12-8 with the win. GHV will play next at Eagle Grove on Tuesday.

Riceville 54, Clarksville 42: The Riceville girls basketball team traveled to Clarksville on Saturday and walked away with the win. The Wildcats beat the Indians, 54-42.

Riceville took a 5-point lead after the first quarter, but trailed by 2 points at the half. A monster third quarter helped the Wildcats get out to a double-digit lead and they never looked back.

Junior O'Malley Fair had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Riceville. Senior Abby Retterath also finished with 15 points.

The Wildcats are now 17-3 and were scheduled to play at home against Don-Bosco on Monday.

St. Ansgar 74, Nashua-Plainfield 42: The No. 4 Class 1A St. Ansgar girls basketball team continued its dominant run on Saturday. The Saints beat the Huskies, 74-42, in St. Ansgar.

The Saints got out to a large lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Four players scored in double-digits to lead St. Ansgar.

The Saints improved to 18-1 and play at home against Rockford on Tuesday night.

Boys basketball