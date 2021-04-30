Area roundup: Mason City places second at Dike-New Hartford

Thursday night was another busy night for North Iowa spring sports.
The Mason City boys track and field team earned one of its best finishes of the season at Dike-New Hartford. The Mohawks placed second out of eight teams with 126.50 points.
Kale Hobart was at it again, winning the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.46 seconds. Along with Reid Johnson, Dante Arndt-Sublett and Christian Rodriguez, he also helped the shuttle hurdle relay team earn a win in a time of 1:02.86.
Johnson also earned a win in the open 200-meter dash with his time of 22.81 seconds. The 4x800 team consisting of Jess Cornick, Breyden Christensen, Ra'Shaun Wynter and Kale DiMarco also earned a win in a time of 8:55.83.
Outside of the winners, Michael Willis earned a runner-up finish in the discus and Christian Rodriguez was second in the open 800.
Boys track
St. Ansgar finishes third at Dike-New Hartford
The St. Ansgar boys track team wasn't far behind Mason City at Dike-New Hartford on Thursday night. The Saints earned three event wins and scored 110.50 points to place third.
Sage Hulshizer scored two of the event wins for the Saints. His best throw of 167 feet, 6 inches placed him first in the discus, which also was a near 10 foot personal best. The throw is the third best in Class 1A. Hulshizer also won the shot put with a throw of 47-03.
Braden Powers was the other winner for St. Ansgar. His time of 52.02 won the 400-meter dash. He also placed third in both the open 100 and open 200. Aslan Wills earned a runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter, while the 4x800 team placed second.
Northwood-Kensett finishes second at North Union
The Northwood-Kensett boys track team had a solid night at North Union on Thursday. The Vikings scored 107 points and finished in second place.
Hayden Moore and Treycen Rollene finished first and second, respectively, in the open 800. Their times were as close as you could get, at 2:11.08 and 2:11.09. Josiah Kliment won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 59.42.
The Vikings also took home relay wins in the shuttle-hurdle relay (1:08.17) and the 4x400 (3:42.19).
Two relay wins lead Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys track team also competed at North Union. The Cardinals were led by two wins in relay races, but finished in sixth place out of eight teams with 45 points.
The sprint medley team of Devion Moore, Jacob Hasler, Owen Pueggel and Brandon Englin earned a win in 1:43.18. The team of Moore, Pueggel, Englin and Kris Hammitt earned the other win in the distance medley (3:52.57).
The Cardinals also picked up a runner-up finish in the 4x200.
Osage finishes third at Crestwood
The Osage boys track and field team earned a handful of top three finishes at Crestwood on Thursday night. The Green Devils finished in third place out of six teams with 91.50 points.
The lone winner for Osage was Keagan Hennessey. His time of 11:13.21 won him the 1,600-meter. Outside of Hennessey, Cole Adams picked up a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.76), Cole Jeffries finished second in the open 400 (55.84) and the shuttle hurdle relay team came in second (1:08.56) as well.
Riceville also competed at the meet, finishing eighth with 12 total points.
Girls track
Osage girls win at Crestwood
The best team finisher of the night on the girls side was the Osage girls track team. The Green Devils blew by the competition at Crestwood on Thursday night, scoring 169 points to beat the second place finisher by 32 points.
The Green Devils picked up six individual top finishes and two relay race wins to earn a total of eight event victories.
Paige Kisley and Meredith Street both earned two individual race wins. Kisley ran a time of 15.33 in the 100-meter hurdles and a time of 1:07.94 in the 400-meter hurdles to win both. Street won the open 100 (12.83) and open 200 (26.66).
Katelyn Johnston won the 3,000-meter race in a time of 11:19.80 and Addyson Grimm won the open 800 in a time of 2:30.85 to round out the individual victories.
The two relay race wins came in the sprint medley (1:53.57) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.61).
Riceville finishes fifth at Crestwood
The Riceville girls track team came in fifth out of seven teams at Crestwood on Thursday night with 51 points. The Wildcats were led by two second place individual finishes.
Juliana Droll placed second in the 3,000-meter run (11:43.25) and Josie Gansen earned a runner-up finish in the 100-meter hurdles (18.13).
Mason City finishes eighth at Carlisle
Mason City traveled south to compete at a large meet at Carlisle on Thursday night. The Mohawks ended up in eight place out of 14 teams with 40 total points.
Jada Williams was the top finisher of the night for the Mohawks. She ran a time of 12.91 to place second in the 100-meter dash. She also placed third in the open 200 (26.11). The Mohawks earned a third place finish in the 4x800 to round out the top finishes.
Northwood-Kensett, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura compete at North Union
The Northwood-Kensett and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls track and field teams both competed at North Union on Thursday night. The Vikings came in fourth out of seven teams, while the Cardinals finished in sixth place.
The top finisher for Northwood-Kensett was Lindsey Moore, who ran a 1:13.88 to win the 400-meter hurdles. GHV earned a second place finish in both the 100-meter hurdles (Kylie Anderson) and the 400-meter hurdles (Anna Zrostlik).
Boys golf
West Fork wins at Acorn Park
Four area boys golf teams squared off for a meet at St. Ansgar on Thursday night. The West Fork boys carded a team score of 189 to beat Central Springs (199) St. Ansgar (222) and Riceville (276).
The Warhawks had both the medalist and runner-up of the meet. Landon Showalter shot a 44 to win, while Max Heimbuch tied with two others at 47, but beat them on the handicap hole to earn the runner-up finish.
St. Ansgar's Kasey Igou and West Fork's Nate Atkins each shot a 47 as well. Central Springs' Evan Frandle and Carter Crum both carded a 49 to round out the top six scores of the day. Riceville's best finisher was Tyler Sprung, who shot a 66.
Northwood-Kensett wins at Rockford
The Northwood-Kensett boys golf team traveled to Rockford and beat out two teams to win the meet. The Vikings finished with a final team score of 184, which was better than North Butler (195) and Rockford (196).
Kael Julseth was the medalist of the meet. His round of 42 beat out the runner-up finisher's 43. Rockford's Will Bushbaum and Northwood-Kensett's Drew Wilder were tied for third on the leaderboard with scores of 46. Rockford's Adam Wyborny rounded out the top five with a 47.
Birdsell leads Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Tommy Birdsell carded a 44 to lead the Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys golf team at the Webster City Triangular on Thursday night. The Bulldogs finished in second with a team score of 190.
Outside of Birdsell, who finished fifth on the leaderboard, Riley Heeren and Ruben Salinas both carded a 48.
West Hancock finishes third at Bishop Garrigan
The West Hancock boys golf team finished third with a team score of 241 strokes behind Belmond-Klemme (194) and Bishop-Garrigan (196) in Algona on Thursday. Max Kumsher finished ninth on the leaderboard with a score of 57, which led the Eagles.
Girls golf
Mason City has solid day at Marshalltown
The Mason City girls golf team finished fifth out of 14 teams at the 18-hole Marshalltown Invite on Thursday afternoon. The Mohawks finished with a final team score of 407 strokes.
Sophie Lunning and Alyssa Alert shot a 98 and a 99, respectively. Lunning tied for 11th and Alert finished in 13th. Ella Amundson and Lexis Campbell both carded a 105 to round out the top four scores for the Mohawks.
Boerjan medals, Central Springs wins at St. Ansgar
The Central Springs girls golf team was able to beat out St. Ansgar by one stroke to earn the win on Thursday night. The Panthers finished with a final score of 205, while the Saints finished with 206. West Fork was third with 250.
Kirsten Boerjan beat the field by eight strokes, carding a 42 to medal for the Saints. Central Springs then recorded the next four best scores of the meet. Kylie Hanft shot a 50, Paige McEachran shot a 51 and both Kaylea Fessler and Cooper Klaahsen finished with rounds of 52. The best score for West Fork was Kalli Trewin's 57.
Northwood-Kensett, Rockford compete at Buffalo Run
The Northwood-Kensett and Rockford girls golf teams competed at Buffalo Run on Thursday night. North Butler earned the team win (206), while the Vikings finished with a 240 and Rockford finished with a 254.
Northwood-Kensett's Emma Davidson and Peyton Wilder finished third and fourth, respectively, with scores of 52 and 53. Leading Rockford in fifth place was Aryssa Smith, who shot a 54.
Girls tennis
Mason City 8, Fort Dodge 3: The Mason City girls tennis team won its third match in a row with a victory over Fort Dodge on the road on Thursday night. The Mohawks won, 8-3, to advance to 5-1 on the season. There were no individual stats available on VarsityBound.
Aplington-Parkersburg 7, Charles City 2: Charles City hosted Aplington-Parkersburg on Thursday, but it was the Falcons who came away victorious. The Comets dropped a 7-2 loss to AP.
The Comets won two singles matches, but no doubles matches. Kayla Kellogg was one of the winners for the Comets. The other winner was not listed on VarsityBound.
Boys tennis
Mason City 10, Fort Dodge 0: The Mason City boys tennis team swept Fort Dodge on Tuesday night in Mason City. The Mohawks earned a 10-0 win in CIML play.
Five out of the six individual matches were won by Mason City in 6-0, 6-0 sets. The Mohawks won all 10 matches in only two sets.
Girls soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Humboldt 0: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura team continued its solid season with a 3-0 victory over Humboldt on Thursday night on the road. The win moved the Cardinals to 5-1 on the season. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
