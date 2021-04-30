Area roundup: Mason City places second at Dike-New Hartford

Thursday night was another busy night for North Iowa spring sports.

The Mason City boys track and field team earned one of its best finishes of the season at Dike-New Hartford. The Mohawks placed second out of eight teams with 126.50 points.

Kale Hobart was at it again, winning the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.46 seconds. Along with Reid Johnson, Dante Arndt-Sublett and Christian Rodriguez, he also helped the shuttle hurdle relay team earn a win in a time of 1:02.86.

Johnson also earned a win in the open 200-meter dash with his time of 22.81 seconds. The 4x800 team consisting of Jess Cornick, Breyden Christensen, Ra'Shaun Wynter and Kale DiMarco also earned a win in a time of 8:55.83.

Outside of the winners, Michael Willis earned a runner-up finish in the discus and Christian Rodriguez was second in the open 800.

Boys track

St. Ansgar finishes third at Dike-New Hartford

The St. Ansgar boys track team wasn't far behind Mason City at Dike-New Hartford on Thursday night. The Saints earned three event wins and scored 110.50 points to place third.