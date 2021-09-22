Area roundup: Mason City girls swimming falls to West Des Moines, Valley on the road

The Mason City girls swimming team won five of 12 events at its meet at West Des Moines, Valley on Tuesday night, but couldn't come away with the dual victory.
The Tigers beat the Mohawks, 116-69. Mason City is now 3-3 overall in duals this season.
The highlight of the night was the 100-yard backstroke race, where Aspen Cole and Grace Hehr finished first and second, respectively. Cole posted a time of 1 minute, 2.91 seconds, and Hehr finished the race in 1:03.24.
Diver Rosa Monarch continued her solid season by posting a personal best score of 240.85, which placed her first.
Monarch, Cole and Hehr all moved up the Mohawk all-time record list with their performances.
Taylor Halverson also won two races. Those wins included the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.28) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.91).
The Mohawks will continue their season on Tuesday in a dual at Ankeny.
Volleyball
Ames 3, Mason City 2: The Mason City volleyball team battled at Ames on Tuesday night. The two teams needed five sets to decide the winner. In the end, the Little Cyclones earned a 3-2 win over the Mohawks.
Mason City jumped out to an early lead with a 25-15 win in the first set. Ames fought back and earned a 25-16 win in set two, and a 25-14 win in set three.
The Mohawks tied the match score back up with a 25-21 win in the fourth set, but Ames earned a 15-7 win in the final set to claim victory.
"We got off to a great start in the first set, but an unusually high set of errors kept us from gaining control and gave Ames the energy to pull out the win," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We showed a lot of grit and determination in giving ourselves a chance to win until the end."
Jada Williams led the Mohawks with 10 kills, Bre Lowe finished with 20 assists and Kylie Trappe posted 16 digs.
Mason City is now 7-8 and will play at home against Waukee Northwest on Tuesday.
Lake Mills 3, North Union 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team had no trouble dealing with North Union on Tuesday night at Lake Mills. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors, 3-0.
The Bulldogs earned set wins of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14, respectively.
"I was very pleased with our effort tonight," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "North Union is a solid ball club and started each set very well. They came out swinging and jumped to early leads in set one and two. In set three it was tight early. We knew they had the ability to put the ball on the floor and had some excellent front row players."
Ellie Hanna had 11 kills and Ella Stene had nine. Leah Moen posted 31 assists, and was a perfect 10-10 with an ace serving.
"Leah did a great job distributing the ball, as is evident by our kills," Boehmer said. "She allows us to play pin to pin and get everyone involved."
Lake Mills (18-3) will play next at Nevada on Saturday.
Osage 3, West Fork 0: The Class 2A, No. 9 Osage volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over West Fork in Osage on Tuesday night in Top of Iowa East conference play.
The Green Devils earned a 25-9 win in set one, a 25-11 win in set two and a 25-8 win in set three.
Kaebre Sullivan had 11 kills, Addy Grimm had 26 assists and Jaden Francis had nine digs for the Green Devils. There were no individual stats available for the Warhawks.
Osage (11-4) plays at Cedar Falls on Saturday, while West Fork (5-10) takes on North Butler on Tuesday.
Central Springs 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Central Springs volleyball team rolled through Northwood-Kensett, 3-0, in Top of Iowa East action in Manly on Tuesday.
The scores of the sets were 25-8, 25-7 and 25-20, respectively.
Kaci Crum had 11 kills and Macy Wyborny had nine for the Panthers. Azaria McDonough had 34 assists, as well. No stats were available for the Vikings.
Central Springs (12-7) plays at Newman Catholic on Tuesday. Northwood-Kensett (4-11) play next at St. Ansgar on Tuesday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Eagle Grove 0: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Eagle Grove battled in every set, but the Cardinals managed to earn a 3-0 sweep of the Eagles on Tuesday night in Garner.
The Cardinals started off with a 25-20 win in set one, then followed it up with a 25-22 win in set two. The home team then finished the sweep with a 25-20 win in set three.
Chloe Frank led the Cardinals again with 11 kills. Rylee Frayne had 23 digs, an Kenedee Frayne had 20 assists.
The Cardinals are now 11-5. They will play at the Bishop-Garrigan tournament on Saturday.
Forest City 3, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Forest City volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-18, 25-15) on the road at Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night.
Shae Dillavou and Jaden Jerome had nine kills each for Forest City. Jalyn Hovenga had 20 assists and Keevan Jones had 11 digs.
Forest City (12-4) will play in Boone on Saturday.
St. Edmond 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team earned one set victory against St. Edmond, but it wasn't enough to get rolling. The Bulldogs lost, 3-1, to the Gaels.
The Bulldogs started off the match with a 25-19 win in the first set, but proceeded to lose the next three sets. The Gaels earned wins of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-15, respectively.
Kortney Dunt and Gina Schmit had seven kills each for the Bulldogs. Addyson Showalter had 26 digs as well.
The Bulldogs (2-11) play next at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday.
St. Ansgar 3, Rockford 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Rockford in St. Ansgar on Tuesday night. The Saints picked up wins of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-20, respectively.
Jaci Woods and Brianna Minnis each had double-digit kills for the Saints. Elsie Carroll and Aryssa Smith each had three kills for the Warriors.
St. Ansgar (7-9) plays on Saturday at Bishop-Garrigan, while Rockford (4-15) plays at home against Osage on Tuesday.
Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Charles City 0: The Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team earned a 3-0 shutout win at Charles City on Tuesday night in Northeast Iowa conference action.
The Go-Hawks earned wins of 25-12, 25-16 and 25-9, respectively.
Mya Rimrod had seven kills and Rachel Chambers had six kills in the loss for the Comets. Charles City is now 7-8 and will play at Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Dunkerton 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team struggled against Dunkerton on Tuesday. The Raiders beat the Wildcats, 3-0, in sets of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-18.
The Wildcats are now 2-12 and will play at Decorah on Saturday.
Cross country
Clear Lake boys win at Humboldt
The Clear Lake boys cross country team, currently ranked 15th in Class 2A, flexed its muscles in a win at Humboldt on Tuesday night. The Lions scored 39 points, which was 79 points better than second place St. Edmond.
The boys team had three runners finish in the top six. Joe Faber, Leo Tolentino and Jack Crane finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Faber ran a time of 18 minutes, 21.79 seconds, Tolentino ran a time of 18:23.18 and Crane finished in 18:23.33.
The Class 2A, No. 19 Clear Lake girls cross country team had a solid day as well. The Lions finished in second with 74 points, which was just 12 points behind St. Edmond in first.
Addison Doughan led the Lions with a third place finish in 21:09.31. Reese Brownlee wasn't far behind in fifth place, with her time of 21:47.85.
Riceville competes at Nashua-Plainfield
The Riceville girls cross country team had two runners finish in the top 10 at Nashua-Plainfield. Led by O'Malley Fair and Ashley Koenigs, the Wildcats finished in third with 66 points.
Fair finished in ninth place with her time of 24:21.89. Koenigs wasn't far behind in 10th. She posted a time of 24:40.63.
On the boys side, Riceville's lone runner, Caleb Zweibohmer, finished in 20th place with his time of 21:41.85.
