Area roundup: Mason City girls swimming falls to West Des Moines, Valley on the road

The Mohawks tied the match score back up with a 25-21 win in the fourth set, but Ames earned a 15-7 win in the final set to claim victory.

"We got off to a great start in the first set, but an unusually high set of errors kept us from gaining control and gave Ames the energy to pull out the win," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We showed a lot of grit and determination in giving ourselves a chance to win until the end."

Jada Williams led the Mohawks with 10 kills, Bre Lowe finished with 20 assists and Kylie Trappe posted 16 digs.

Mason City is now 7-8 and will play at home against Waukee Northwest on Tuesday.

Lake Mills 3, North Union 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team had no trouble dealing with North Union on Tuesday night at Lake Mills. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors, 3-0.

The Bulldogs earned set wins of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14, respectively.

"I was very pleased with our effort tonight," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "North Union is a solid ball club and started each set very well. They came out swinging and jumped to early leads in set one and two. In set three it was tight early. We knew they had the ability to put the ball on the floor and had some excellent front row players."