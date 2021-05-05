Area roundup: Mason City girls soccer wallops Marshalltown

A monster second period was enough to push the Mason City girls soccer team to its second straight victory on Tuesday night.

The Mohawks scored five second period goals to beat Marshalltown, 6-1, on the road in CIML-Iowa play.

"We felt like we were in control throughout, but it took us a while to push through and show it on the scoreboard," Mason City girls head coach Shannon Dykstra said.

Reggi Spotts led the Mohawks with two goals and two assists. Gwen Sewell also had two goals, while Valerie Nelson and Emma Garrett each had one. The Mohawks led shots-on-goal by a 29-3 margin.

"We created a number of great chances all night with aggressive runs from our front five, which has been a point of emphasis for us," Dykstra said. "It was a physical game, and I was pleased to see us match that physicality in the second half and keep the intensity high throughout the match."

The Mohawks improved to 4-6 on the season and will play at home on Friday against Urbandale.

Girls soccer