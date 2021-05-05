Area roundup: Mason City girls soccer wallops Marshalltown

A monster second period was enough to push the Mason City girls soccer team to its second straight victory on Tuesday night.
The Mohawks scored five second period goals to beat Marshalltown, 6-1, on the road in CIML-Iowa play.
"We felt like we were in control throughout, but it took us a while to push through and show it on the scoreboard," Mason City girls head coach Shannon Dykstra said.
Reggi Spotts led the Mohawks with two goals and two assists. Gwen Sewell also had two goals, while Valerie Nelson and Emma Garrett each had one. The Mohawks led shots-on-goal by a 29-3 margin.
"We created a number of great chances all night with aggressive runs from our front five, which has been a point of emphasis for us," Dykstra said. "It was a physical game, and I was pleased to see us match that physicality in the second half and keep the intensity high throughout the match."
The Mohawks improved to 4-6 on the season and will play at home on Friday against Urbandale.
Girls soccer
Nevada 4, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake girls soccer team had a tough time stopping Tori Meinecke and the Nevada Cubs on Tuesday night. Meinecke scored three goals and the Cubs shutout Lions at home. The loss dropped the Lions to 5-5 on the season.
Boys soccer
Marshalltown 6, Mason City 1: Mason City hosted Marshalltown on Tuesday night for CIML-Iowa action. However, the Bobcats beat the Mohawks, 6-1.
Marshalltown scored three goals in the first period and three more in the second in the win. The lone goal for Mason City came when Jonathan Morales scored in the second period. Carson Siemons had 10 saves on the night.
"Our work rate and passing was excellent all night. We had a few mistakes that Marshalltown capitalized on and we ran out of energy toward the end of the second half playing our sixth game in nine days," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said.
The Mohawks dropped to 3-8 on the season and will travel to play Urbandale on Friday night.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5, Charles City 3: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Charles City teams played in a close battle, but it was the Bulldogs who came out with a 5-3 win.
The Comets led, 3-2, at the break. But the Bulldogs scored three unanswered goals in the second period to earn the win.
Luis Mota scored two goals for HDC, while Marcos Baez, Edwin Sanchez and Benji Thomas each scored one. There were no additional stats in VarsityBound for Charles City.
The Comets fell to 1-8, while the Bulldogs improved to 3-4.
Boys tennis
Ankeny Centennial 6, Mason City 5: The match between the Ankeny Centennial and Mason City boys tennis teams came down to the wire, but it was the home Jaguars who earned the 6-5 win on Tuesday night.
Three of the 11 total matches needed a third set to decide the winner, and the Jaguars won all three of them - which was most likely the deciding factor.
Reed Kruger, Justin Yarahmadi and Lane Kruger were winners for Mason City in the singles matches. The teams of Zach Mulholland and Jackson Wickman and Lane Kruger and Rylan Kuhn were the winners for the Mohawks in the doubles matches.
Clear Lake 8, St. Edmond 0: The Clear Lake boys tennis team had no problem dealing with St. Edmond on Tuesday night in Clear Lake. The Lions beat the Gaels, 8-0.
The Lions won all six singles matches, as well as the two doubles matches.
Girls tennis
Ankeny Centennial 11, Mason City 0: The Ankeny Centennial girls tennis team had no trouble dealing with Mason City on Tuesday night in Mason City. The Mohawks couldn't get anything going in neither singles or doubles matches and fell, 11-0.
Boys golf
Osage wins at St. Ansgar
The Osage boys golf team continued its winning ways with a triangular win at St. Ansgar on Tuesday night. The Green Devils finished with a final score of 167, which beat out Rockford (196) and St. Ansgar (212).
Osage had all five of the top scores at the meet. Spencer Krabbe finished as the medalist with his nine-hole score of 39, while Shawn Eichmeier was the runner-up with his score of 41. Nolan Heard shot a 43 and Bodie Goddard shot a 44 to round out the top four scores for Osage.
Justice Jones led Rockford with a 46 and Brody Patterson led St. Ansgar with a 50.
Lake Mills stays perfect
The Lake Mills boys golf team stayed perfect on Tuesday night with a win at North Union. The Bulldogs had the top two finishers and shot a 170 to beat North Union (175) and North Iowa (190).
Bennett Berger earned medalist honors for the Bulldogs with a score of 39. Garrett Ham was runner-up with a 41. Denton Kingland tied for third with his score of 43. Payton Severson rounded out the top four scores for the Bulldogs with a 47.
Girls golf
Mason City drops conference dual to Marshalltown
The Mason City girls golf team traveled to Marshalltown on Tuesday night, but the Bobcats beat the Mohawks, 170-193. The Bobcats had the top two individual finishers.
Leading the Mohawks, and third place on the leaderboard, was Sophie Lunning's 45. Alyssa Alert came in fourth with a 46. Maris Clutter (48) and Lexis Campbell (54) had the next two scores to round out Mason City's top four.
St. Ansgar edges Osage
The St. Ansgar girls were able to beat out Osage on Tuesday night at St. Ansgar. The Saints beat Osage, 206-221. Rockford was also there, but only recorded two individual scores.
St. Ansgar's Kirsten Boerjan earned medalist honors with a score of 47, while Osage's Dani Johnson came in second with a 49. St. Ansgar's Grace Jahr placed third with a 51 and Leah Hauge was fourth with a 52.
Hanson leads Lake Mills at North Union
Makenna Hanson posted the top score for Lake Mills, but North Union's team score of 200 was better than the Bulldogs (200) on Tuesday night.
Hanson finished in a tie for fourth place with a score of 52. The next best finisher for Lake Mills was Jadyn Hengesteg with a 65.
Boys track
Mason City finishes fifth at conference meet
The Mason City boys track and field team traveled south to Ankeny Centennial for its CIML-Iowa conference meet. One of the toughest meets of the year, the Mohawks finished fifth out of six teams with 54 points.
Christian Rodriguez posted the best finish for the Mohawks individually. His time of 56.29 seconds placed him second in the 400-meter hurdles.
The Mohawks also earned two top three finishes in relay races. The team of Rodriguez, Kale Hobart, Ra'Shaun Wynter and Jess Cornick placed second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:34.55. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Hobart, Dante Arndt-Sublett, Reid Johnson and Tomas Rolon finished third (1:03.27).
