Area roundup: Mason City girls soccer starts season with blowout win

The Bulldogs struggled to keep up with Cadets, who scored four goals in the first period and three more in the second. Lauren Meader scored the lone goal for HDC in the second period. The Bulldogs are now 0-2.

Boys soccer

Decorah 6, Charles City 0: The Charles City boys soccer team hosted Decorah on Tuesday night, but the Vikings proved to be too much for the Comets. The Comets dropped a 6-0 contest to the Vikings.

Decorah scored three goals in the first period and three more in the second period. The Comets couldn't get anything going on offense and fell to 1-1 on the year.

Girls track and field

Mason City girls track and field head coach Jim Lee says there were so many highlights from the Mohawks' trip to Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday night that it was hard to highlight only a few.

The Mohawks showed steady improvement in many events, but finished fourth out of five tough teams with 73 points. However, the squad finished first in four events.

"All of the girls work so hard and do everything the coaches ask of them and it is paying off in the meets," Lee said. "We couldn't ask for a better bunch of young ladies."