Area roundup: Mason City girls pull upset over Ames

The Knights (9-3) came in on a three-game winning streak, while the Warhawks (9-2) won their fourth consecutive game.

The Knights couldn’t find their scoring touch, falling behind 21-10 after the first quarter and 41-23 at the half. Despite a fourth quarter where West fork scored only six points, the Warhawks were still able to finish with the 19-point victory at home.

For the Warhawks, senior Joe Ingham had a huge night against the Knights, scoring 30 points and pulling down 17 boards.

Junior James Jenning led the knights with 13 points, while sophomore Doug Taylor had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Newman Catholic played at North Butler on Saturday, and will host Rockford in a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday. West Fork was scheduled to play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Saturday, and will be at Central Springs for a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday.

Ames 73, Mason City 37: The Mason City boys basketball team fell behind early to Ames and Friday night and was never able to climb out of the hole in a 73-37 loss to the Little Cyclones.

The Mohawks could only muster 11 points in each of the first two quarters, and fell behind 39-22 at the half. The second half was much of the same as Ames outscored Mason City 34-15 for the margin of victory.