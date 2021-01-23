Area roundup: Mason City girls pull upset over Ames

The Mason City girls basketball team pulled off an upset Friday night, downing Ames, 71-53, on the road behind freshman Reggi Spotts’ 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Mason City grabbed a four-point lead in the first quarter, and a neck-in-neck second quarter saw Mason City take just a 31-27 lead at the half.
A big second half propelled the 3-11 Mohawks to one of their biggest wins of the year.
Junior Jada Williams also had a big night for the Mohawks, scoring 19 points, pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. On her 15th birthday, freshman Kelsey McDonough also scored in double figures, pouring in 16 points, including hitting 4-of-7 3-pointers.
According to Mohawks head coach Curt Klaahsen, it was the game of the year for his young team.
“This was by far our best game of the season,” Klaahsen said. “We ran our offense very efficiently and that led to 50 percent shooting from the field. We had huge contributions from everyone that played. Our defense disrupted their usual threats enough to allow us to pull away in the 2nd half.”
Mason City will be at Valley for a 6:15 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Osage 70, Lake Mills 24: The Osage girls basketball team improved to 13-1 with a dominating 70-24 victory over Lake Mills on Friday night at home.
The win was the Green Devils’ 11th straight after losing their only game of the year to St. Ansgar back on Dec. 8.
Senior Dani Johnson continued to pace the Green Devils, scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, which included 6-of-9 from beyond the 3-pont line. Junior Meredith Street and senior Ellie Bobinet also scored in double figures, contributing 11 and 10, respectively.
Junior Kaebre Sullivan had a game high 10 rebounds, while senior Megan Henson paced Osage with six assists.
Osage is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. at Charles City on Monday.
West Hancock 63, North Union 51: The West Hancock girls basketball team bounced back from a heart-breaking loss to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura just four days earlier to get back in the win column with a 63-51 win at North Union on Friday night.
The Eagles improved to 12-2 on the season with the win. No stats were available from the game.
The Eagles were scheduled to play at Manson-NW Webster on Saturday, and will be at Eagle Grove for a 6:15 p.m. tip-off on Monday night.
St. Ansgar 61, North Butler 39: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team made quick work of North Butler, scoring a 61-39 win on Friday night at home to improve to 13-1.
The only blemish on St. Ansgar’s record was a 50-49 loss to Osage on Tuesday at home.
The Saints jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, and took a 28-14 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
North Butler kept it closer in the second half, but couldn’t stay with the Saints, who outscored the Bearcats (3-11) 33-25 for the margin of victory.
No stats were available for St. Ansgar from this game.
The Saints host Nashua-Plainfield in a 6:15 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Forest City 59, North Iowa 22: The Forest City girls basketball team jumped out fast and didn’t take the foot off the gas until the game was out of reach as the Indians dismantled North Iowa, 59-22, on Friday night on the road.
The Indians led 48-9 at the half and were outscored 13-11 in the second half for the large margin of victory.
The Indians are at Waverly-Shell Rock for a 6:15 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, St. Edmund 36: A big second half proved to be the clincher as the Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team won 46-36 on the road against St. Edmund on Friday night.
Clinging to a 18-16 halftime lead, the Bulldogs came back strong in the second half to outscore the Gaels 28-20 for the margin of victory.
There were no stats available for Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to play West Fork on Saturday in a Coaches vs. Cancer game, and will host Webster City in a 6:15 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Central Springs 42, Nashua-Plainfield 39: The Central Springs girls basketball team escaped Nashua-Plainfield with a tight 42-39 upset win on Friday night.
No stats were available for Central Springs.
The Panthers (4-10) host Northwood-Kensett in a 6:15 p.m. game on Thursday.
Northwood-Kensett 52, Rockford 35: Northwood-Kensett handed the Rockford girls basketball team its 12th loss of the season on Friday, downing the Warriors, 52-35.
Junior Carly Hengesteg led the Vikings (4-9) with 14 points, while junior Emma Davidson and freshman Chloe Costello finished with nine each.
The Vikings downed Lake Mills, 41-33, on Saturday, but no stats were available for that game.
For Rockford (1-12), junior Emma Muller had a team-high nine points, while senior Gabby Keith led the team on the boards with 10 rebounds.
Rockford is at Newman Catholic for a 6:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, while Northwood-Kensett is at North Iowa for a 6:15 p.m. game on Monday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Belmond-Klemme 30: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura made quick work of Belmond-Klemme on Friday night, jumping out to a big first-quarter lead en route to a 60-30 win at home.
GHV (9-6) held a 31-15 halftime lead and extended that by outscoring the Broncos (3-10) 29-15 in the second half for the margin of victory.
Senior Morgan Ryerson led the Cardinals with 16 points, while juniors Chloe Frank and Liz Richardson finished with 14 points each. Richardson also had team-high five rebounds, while Ryerson paced the Cardinals with five assists.
The Cardinals are at Bishop Garrigan for a 6:15 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Oelwein 54, Charles City 51 (OT): In a see-saw battle that saw many lead changes, Oelwein was able to strike the final blow in overtime, downing the Charles City girls basketball team, 54-51, on Friday night.
There were no stats available from the game.
Charles City will host Osage in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off on Monday.
Boys basketball
West Fork 63-Newman Catholic 44: In a game pitting two area teams on a roll, the West Fork boys basketball team took control of the game early and handed Newman Catholic a tough 63-44 loss Friday night on the road.
The Knights (9-3) came in on a three-game winning streak, while the Warhawks (9-2) won their fourth consecutive game.
The Knights couldn’t find their scoring touch, falling behind 21-10 after the first quarter and 41-23 at the half. Despite a fourth quarter where West fork scored only six points, the Warhawks were still able to finish with the 19-point victory at home.
For the Warhawks, senior Joe Ingham had a huge night against the Knights, scoring 30 points and pulling down 17 boards.
Junior James Jenning led the knights with 13 points, while sophomore Doug Taylor had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Newman Catholic played at North Butler on Saturday, and will host Rockford in a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday. West Fork was scheduled to play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Saturday, and will be at Central Springs for a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Ames 73, Mason City 37: The Mason City boys basketball team fell behind early to Ames and Friday night and was never able to climb out of the hole in a 73-37 loss to the Little Cyclones.
The Mohawks could only muster 11 points in each of the first two quarters, and fell behind 39-22 at the half. The second half was much of the same as Ames outscored Mason City 34-15 for the margin of victory.
Junior Mike Willis paced the Mohawks with a team-high 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, with two free throws. He also led the Mohawks with nine rebounds. Junior Isaiah Washington chipped in eight points, while junior Carter Thomas had four points.
Mason City fell to 5-10 and was scheduled to play at Ankeny Centennial on Saturday night. The Mohawks will be at Valley for a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday.
St. Edmond 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys basketball team fell behind early to St. Edmund on the road Friday night and couldn’t dig out of the deep hole the Bulldogs found themselves in a 69-45 loss.
The Gaels jumped out to a 29-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back in improving to 6-7. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 3-11 on the season
No stats were available from the game.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL was scheduled to play West Fork on Saturday, and will host Webster City in a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Nashua-Plainfield 64, Central Springs 38: A slow start doomed Central Springs in its 64-38 loss Friday night on the road.
Nashua-Plainfield jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead that left Central Springs reeling, and finished the half with a 37-19 advantage. The second half was just as frustrating for the Panthers as they were outscored 27-19 for the margin of victory.
Central Springs fell to 3-11 with the loss and will host West Fork in a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 28: In a low-scoring game. Rockford got the best of Northwood-Kensett, scoring a 36-28 win on Friday night at home.
Junior Kolton Lyman led the Warriors with 11 points, while senior Zach Ott had nine points. Sophomore Landen Arends and senior Justice Jones each five rebounds.
For Northwood-Kensett, senior Kael Julseth had a team-high 11 points, while senior Caden Roberts poured in 10 points. On the boards, junior Jason Hanson led the way with seven rebounds.
Rockford improved to 6-7 with the win and will be at Newman Catholic for a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Northwood-Kensett fell to 3-8 and was scheduled to play at Lake Mills on Saturday, and will at Central Springs for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Belmond-Klemme 40: After a heart-breaking loss to Forest City a day before, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team came back with a dominating 69-40 win on Friday night at home.
Senior Zachary Duby had a big night for the Cardinals, scoring a game-high 21 points, while senior Kevin Meyers had 13 points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Cardinals (12-3) host Bishop Garrigan in a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday night.
Lake Mills 74, Osage 45: The Lake Mills boys basketball team remained a perfect 12-0 with a dominating 74-45 victory over Osage on Friday night in Osage.
The game remained close throughout the first half, with the Bulldogs holding a 29-24 lead over the Green Devils at halftime.
In the second half, Lake Mills found its scoring touch and was able to shut down Osage defensively. The Bulldogs outscored the green Devils 45-21 in the second half for the margin of victory.
Osage, which fell to 10-5, was led by senior Eric Bobinet, who had a team-high 15 points, while junior Nathan Havel poured in 14 points. Havel and junior Ben Miller each had five rebounds for the Green Devils.
Lake Mills was scheduled to play at Northwood-Kensett on Saturday. The Bulldogs will host Eagle Grove in a 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Osage is scheduled to host Charles City in a 7:45 p.m. game on Monday, and North Butler in a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Charles City 76, Oelwein 56: The Charles City boys basketball team broke out in the second half of Friday’s game against Oelwein, scoring a 76-56 victory at home.
After taking a 28-26 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Comets (5-7) came out hot in the second, outscoring the Huskies (4-11) 48-30 for the margin of victory.
No stats were available from this game.
Charles City will host Osage in a 7:30 p.m. game on Monday.
St. Ansgar 44, North Butler 39: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead, but had to stave off North Butler in a 44-39 win Friday night at home.
There were no stats available from the game.
The Saints (3-11) will host Nashua-Plainfield in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday.
Forest City 50, North Iowa 40: A big second half propelled the Forest City boys basketball team to a 50-40 win over North Iowa on Friday night at home as the Indians improved to 9-6 on the season.
Clinging to a 23-19 halftime lead, the Indians came out fast in the second half and put the game away by outscoring the Bison 29-19 for the margin of victory.
Junior Carter Bruckhoff led the Indians with 16 points, while senior Noah Miller finished with 12 points. Senior Brandon Leber had a game-high seven rebounds and paced Forest City with four assists.
Forest City will host North Union in a 7;45 p.m. game on Monday.
West Hancock 56, North Union 41: After a close first half, the West Hancock boys basketball team came out strong in the second half and downed North Union, 56-41, Friday night on the road.
There were no stats available from this game.