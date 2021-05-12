Area roundup: Mason City girls blow out Fort Dodge

The Mason City girls soccer team has been on a bit of a hot streak lately.
The Mohawks earned a 10-0 blowout win over Fort Dodge in Mason City on Tuesday night. The win marks the third victory in the past four games for the squad.
"I thought we started a little slower than I'd like, but we built a tenacity near the goal as the first half went along and improved our finishing and passing inside the 18," Mason City coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We played aggressively up front, and our back five did a nice job of covering behind that aggression."
The Mohawks scored eight goals in the first period and two more in the second in the win.
Claudia Sewell, Gwen Sewell and Kenna Hemann all scored two goals each in the win. Emma Garrett, Reggi Spotts and Ava Seaton each scored one, while the remaining goal was scored off a Fort Dodge defender.
"It was nice to see a variety of players score for us tonight as well," Dykstra said. "Hopefully we use this to step forward and gain momentum heading into the end of the week."
The Mohawks improved to 5-7 and play at home against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Mason City 3, Fort Dodge 1: The Mason City boys soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Fort Doge on Tuesday night in Fort Dodge. Tied at halftime, the Mohawks scored two unanswered goals in the second period to win.
"It was a very mature second half on the part of the kids and I was very proud of our effort the whole night," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said.
Logan Mayberry, Logan Young and Jonathan Morales all scored one goal for the Mohawks. Mayberry and Jacob Carrera each had an assist and Carson Siemons recorded nine saves in front of the net.
Mason City improved to 4-9 on the season and will host Ankeny Centennial on Friday.
Postville 7, Charles City 0: The Charles City team traveled to Postville, but couldn't hang with the Pirates. Postville scored three goals in the first period and two in the second to secure a 7-0 shutout win over the Comets. The Comets fell to 2-13 with the loss.
Girls golf
Northwood-Kensett wins home dual
The Northwood Country Club played host to Glenville-Emmons on Tuesday afternoon for a dual meet. The Vikings secured a 218-271 win over the visitors.
Northwood-Kensett posted the top three individual scores of the meet. Emma Davidson led with a 41 and earned medalist honors. Peyton Wilder came in as a runner-up with a 56 and Haddie Hanson posted a 59. Hayley Wallin posted a 62 to round out the Vikings' top scores.
