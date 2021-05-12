Area roundup: Mason City girls blow out Fort Dodge

The Mason City girls soccer team has been on a bit of a hot streak lately.

The Mohawks earned a 10-0 blowout win over Fort Dodge in Mason City on Tuesday night. The win marks the third victory in the past four games for the squad.

"I thought we started a little slower than I'd like, but we built a tenacity near the goal as the first half went along and improved our finishing and passing inside the 18," Mason City coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We played aggressively up front, and our back five did a nice job of covering behind that aggression."

The Mohawks scored eight goals in the first period and two more in the second in the win.

Claudia Sewell, Gwen Sewell and Kenna Hemann all scored two goals each in the win. Emma Garrett, Reggi Spotts and Ava Seaton each scored one, while the remaining goal was scored off a Fort Dodge defender.

"It was nice to see a variety of players score for us tonight as well," Dykstra said. "Hopefully we use this to step forward and gain momentum heading into the end of the week."

The Mohawks improved to 5-7 and play at home against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.

