Area roundup: Mason City boys XC earns win at Hampton-Dumont-CAL meet

The Mason City boys cross country team had one heck of a night at the Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) meet on Thursday.

All five of its scoring runners finished in the top 10, and the Mohawks rolled to a first place finish with 28 points. Mason City beat the next-best finisher, Central Springs, by 59 points.

Four other area teams also competed. HDC finished fourth, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was fifth, Osage finished sixth and West Fork came in 10th.

The Panthers did have the first place finisher in the individual race, however. Bryce McDonough crossed the line in 16 minutes, 53.57 seconds to win it.

Not far in second and third was Mason City's Breyden Christensen and Lane Kruger, respectively. Christensen ran a 17:24.24 and Kruger ran an 18:06.85. Belmond-Klemme's Isaac Swenson was fourth (18:15.45).

Other top 10 finishers for Mason City included Ra'Shaun Wynter in seventh (18:29.63), Kevin Carney in ninth (18:37.75) and Jess Cornick in 10th (18:45.40).

Central Springs' Clayton McDonough was the only other area runner in the top 10. He finished eighth with his time of 18:30.98.

On the girls side of the race, Mason City was the top team from the area again. The Mohawks finished in second place with 64 points.

West Fork finished third with 78 points, GHV was fourth with 81 points and Osage was fifth with 111 points.

Osage standout Katelyn Johnston continued her stellar season with another first place finish in the individual race. She ran a time of 19:35.11, which was nearly a minute faster than the next-best finisher.

HDC's Lydia Maas came in third with a time of 21:22.00. Mason City doubled up with Audra Mulholland and Janae Hansen finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 21:42.53 and 22:04.20.

GHV's Katelyn Knoll finished sixth (22:04.41) and HDC's Teaghan Bird finished ninth (22:37.41) to round out the area finishers in the top 10.

Volleyball

Forest City 3, Clear Lake 0: The Forest City volleyball team blanked Clear Lake on Thursday night in Clear Lake in non-conference action. The Indians beat the Lions, 3-0.

The two teams battled in the first set, but the Indians ended up taking a 27-25 win. The Lions lost another close one in the second set, 25-22. Forest City finished off the home team, 25-15, in the final set to earn the sweep.

Shaye Dillavou, Jaden Jerome and Regan Helgeson all had seven kills for Forest City. Jalyn Hovenga had 18 assists and Keevan Jones had 23 digs. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake.

Forest City (16-8) travels to Lake Mills on Tuesday and Clear Lake (8-12) travels to Webster City on Tuesday.

Lake Mills 3, North Iowa 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team continued its strong season with a 3-0 sweep of North Iowa on Thursday night on the road.

The Bulldogs earned set wins of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-13, respectively.

"We played very well tonight," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We have been getting progressively better each week. After changing our defense and a few other things we have made some strides."

Broke Bergo and Ella Stene both finished with double-digits kills, while Leah Moen had 33 assists. Bergo also went 14-for-14 with four aces serving.

"All of our hitters were efficient tonight and mixed things up very well," Boehmer added. "I like where we are but I am still excited to see where we can go."

Lake Mills (23-4) will host Forest City on Tuesday.

Central Springs 3, West Fork 0: The Central Springs volleyball team beat West Fork, 3-0, in Top of Iowa East conference play on Thursday night in Manly.

The Panthers put a hurt on the Warhawks, 25-8, in the first set. But West Fork responded with its best set of the night. Still, the Panthers earned a 25-20 win in set two. A 25-14 win in set three gave Central Springs the match victory.

Alivea Harms led the Panthers with 16 kills. Azaria McDonough finished with 35 assists. For the Warhawks, Emma Martinek led with four kills and Breea Weaver had six assists.

Central Springs improved to 13-7 and will play at the Charles City tournament Saturday. West Fork dropped to 5-11 and will play on Tuesday at Nashua-Plainfield.

Denver 3, Charles City 0: The Charles City volleyball team struggled to get any momentum in its road contest at Denver on Thursday night. The Class 2A, No. 7 Cyclones beat the Comets, 3-0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-13).

There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound. Charles City (9-13) will host a tournament on Saturday.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (CGD) hosted Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) in a North Central Conference showdown on Thursday. The Cowgirls handled the Bulldogs, 3-0.

The Bulldogs took a 25-11 loss in set one, a 25-19 loss in set two and a 25-21 loss in set three. The squad is still searching for its first conference win. There were no additional stats available for HDC.

The Bulldogs (2-12) will play at Madrid in a tournament on Saturday.

Don-Bosco 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team hosted Don-Bosco in Iowa Star North conference play on Thursday, but the Dons were too much for the Wildcats, 3-0.

Don-Bosco beat Riceville by set scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-10, respectively. There were no stats available for Riceville.

The Wildcats (4-16) play on Tuesday at Clarksville.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

