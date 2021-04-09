Area roundup: Mason City boys track and field competes at Waverly-Shell Rock

Despite trying out new runners in different events, the Mason City boys track and field team had a solid night in Waverly on Thursday night.
The Mohawks took home three first place finishes and placed fourth out of eight teams with 85 points. Decorah, Waverly-Shell Rock and Waterloo West were the team that finished ahead of Mason City.
Mason City head coach Tyler Ketelsen said his kids responded well to being placed in new events.
"We had many time drops and it was fun to see the team really supporting each other and helping one another," Ketelsen said. "It was a fun night of track and field."
The 4x800 team of Breyden Christensen, Kevin Carney, Kale DiMarco and Caleb Currier started the Mohawks off with a win. The squad ran a time of 8 minutes, 53.51 seconds.
Dante Arndt-Sublett won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.68 and Christian Rodriguez ran the 400-meter hurdles in 58.51. The Mohawks earned a second place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay to round out the top finishes.
Girls track
Kelly earns first place finish to lead West Hancock
The West Hancock girls track and field team traveled to compete at Eagle Grove on Thursday night. The Eagles had multiple relay teams finish in the top three, but it was Kennedy Kelly's win in the 400 hurdles that stuck out.
Kelly won the race in 1:13.7. Mallory Leerar finished in a tie for first in the high jump event at 4-10. The Eagles also earned second place finishes in the sprint medley, distance medley and 4x100 relay.
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls track and field team also competed at Eagle Grove. The Cardinals' top finish came when their distance medley team won in 5:28.02. Gretta Gouge placed second in the open 400-meter as well.
There were no team scores available on VarsityBound.
Forest City competes at Nevada
The Forest City girls track and field team had two event winners at Nevada on Thursday, but took sixth place out of seven teams with 52 points.
Ellie Caylor took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.11. Shae Dillavou cleared 4-10 in the high jump to tie for first as well. The 4x200 relay team placed second to round out the top finishes for the Indians.
Boys track
West Fork places fourth at Grundy Center
The Warhawk boys track team finished fourth out of eight teams with 92 points on Thursday night at Grundy Center. West Fork earned one event win and a handful of top finishes.
The lone first place finish came from Reed Stonebreaker in the high jump. He cleared 5-11 to win the event. Levi Janssen placed second in the shot put, Noah Maske placed second in the 1,600-meter and Jakob Washington finished as runner-up in the open 400.
To round out the runner-up finishes, the 4x800 team also placed second.
Boys golf
Osage wins in Mason City
The Osage boys golf team traveled to Mason City to play at Highland Park on Thursday night. The Green Devils had a solid day, beating out Newman Catholic and Nashua-Plainfield to win the meet.
The Green Devils shot a total score of 161, while the Knights finished second with 195 and the Huskies finished third with 219.
Leo Klapperich and Bodie Goddard both shot the low round of the meet, each carding a 39 to lead it. Nolan Heard placed third with 40 strokes, while Jayden Scharper tied for fourth with Newman Catholic's Bennet Sumpkin and Thomas Manternach at 43.
Julseth leads Vikings at Northwood
The Northwood-Kensett Vikings hosted North Butler and Central Springs on Thursday night. Kael Julseth tied for first place with a score of 43, but the Vikings finished second behind North Butler.
The Bearcats finished in first with a score of 193, while the Vikings scored 195. The Panthers carded a 210 to finish out the meet.
Julseth tied with Mitchell Staudt at the top. Carter Krum from Central Springs placed third with a 46. Nic Hanson placed fifth with a score of 49 to round out the top five area finishers.
Girls golf
Osage wins at Newman Catholic
Dani Johnson again led the Osage girls golf team at Newman Catholic on Thursday night. The senior carded a 46 to medal and the Green Devils won the meet.
Osage finished with a score of 203, while Newman Catholic finished at 241. Nashua-Plainfield finished with no score.
After Johnson's top finish, Mary Ann Fox was runner up at 50 strokes. Leah Hauge scored a 51 as well.
Northwood-Kensett, Central Springs compete in Northwood
North Butler took the team win at Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night with a score of 229. Central Springs also competed and placed second at 231 and Northwood-Kensett placed third at 255.
Girls tennis
Meyer leads Lions at Iowa Falls
The Clear Lake girls tennis team took on Iowa Falls-Alden on the road, but struggled to get things going.
Kaley Meyer was the only winner of the night for the Lions, as she scored a seven point tiebreaker 7-5 win. Clear Lake went 1-5 in singles matches and 0-3 in doubles. However, coach Cat Aragon-Bauer was pleased with her players' development.
"We definitely improved from Monday and had a good chilly night of tennis," Aragon-Bauer said.
Boys soccer
Denver 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team traveled to Denver, but couldn't keep up with the Cyclones on Thursday. The Cardinals lost, 4-1.
Isaac Knutson scored the lone goal for the Cardinals, but the defense couldn't keep the Cyclones out of the back of the net enough to earn the win.
Clear Lake 8, Charles City 1: Travaughn Luyobya scored five goals to lead the Clear Lake boys soccer team past Charles City, 8-1, in Charles City on Friday night.
The Lions scored four goals in the first half and four more in the second to earn the win. Noah Petersen also had two goals and Kinnick Clabaugh had the other. The lone goal for the Comets came from Angel Juarez.
