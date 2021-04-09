Area roundup: Mason City boys track and field competes at Waverly-Shell Rock

Kelly won the race in 1:13.7. Mallory Leerar finished in a tie for first in the high jump event at 4-10. The Eagles also earned second place finishes in the sprint medley, distance medley and 4x100 relay.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls track and field team also competed at Eagle Grove. The Cardinals' top finish came when their distance medley team won in 5:28.02. Gretta Gouge placed second in the open 400-meter as well.

There were no team scores available on VarsityBound.

Forest City competes at Nevada

The Forest City girls track and field team had two event winners at Nevada on Thursday, but took sixth place out of seven teams with 52 points.

Ellie Caylor took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.11. Shae Dillavou cleared 4-10 in the high jump to tie for first as well. The 4x200 relay team placed second to round out the top finishes for the Indians.

Boys track

West Fork places fourth at Grundy Center

The Warhawk boys track team finished fourth out of eight teams with 92 points on Thursday night at Grundy Center. West Fork earned one event win and a handful of top finishes.