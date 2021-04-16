Area roundup: Mason City boys tennis continues impressive start to season

Don't look now, but the Mason City boys tennis team is on a bit of a hot streak.
The Mohawks continued their impressive start to the season with a 9-2 win against Ames in Mason City on Thursday night. The win bumps the squad to 4-1 since the start of the season.
Mason City earned a sweep in all five of its doubles matches against the Little Cyclones. James Matthews, Reed Kruger, Justin Yarahmadi and Zach Mulholland all earned wins in the singles matches for the Mohawks as well.
The boys tennis team will continue its season at home against Valley on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Ames 9, Mason City 2: The Mason City girls tennis team traveled south to take on Ames on Tuesday night. The Mohawks struggled against the Little Cyclones and fell, 9-2.
There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
Clear Lake 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Clear Lake girls tennis team played well against Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Tuesday night. The Lions earned an 8-1 win.
All three doubles teams earned wins for the Lions. Kaley Meyer, Aimee Groeneweg, Emily Roberts, Whitner Finer and Haley Jackson scored singles wins for Clear Lake as well.
"Its good to get the win under our belt and as we get ready for two more days of meets," Clear Lake coach Cat Aragon-Bauer said.
Dani Mennenga earned the lone singles win for the Bulldogs.
Boys track
Clear Lake wins at New Hampton
After the original meet the Lions were supposed to attend got canceled, the Clear Lake boys track team got the OK to compete at New Hampton. That decision proved to be a good one, as the Lions won the whole meet with 174 points.
The Lions earned eight event wins and fended off seven other teams to earn the win.
Justin Wright earned two individual wins in the 1,600-meter and the 800-meter, running times of 5 minutes, 1.87 seconds and 2:01.27, respectively. Tyson Cooley won the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.13 seconds and Austin Warnke won the open 100 in 11.74 seconds to round out individual wins.
The 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relay teams all earned wins as well for Clear Lake.
Mason City boys place second at Cedar Falls
The Mason City boys track and field team traveled to Cedar Falls on Thursday night and posted a second place finish out of six teams with 88.5 points.
Christian Rodriguez had the most impressive run of the night. He ran his personal best and won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 56.09.
Outside of Rodriguez, Sebastian Brock came second in the discus and Reid Johnson placed second in the high jump. The 4x200 and 4x800 teams placed second also for the Mohawks.
Girls track
Mason City has positive run in Fort Dodge
According to Mason City girls track and field head coach Jim Lee, so many positive things happened at Thursday night's meet at Fort Dodge that he couldn't mention them all.
The Mohawks took fourth place out of eight teams with 68 points and had a handful of top finishes.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Rosa Monarch, Ellea Lewerke, Tara Backhaus and Ariel Lee ran a time of 1:13.05 to earn the win. Monarch also won in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.97.
Jada Williams placed second in the 100-meter dash in 12.91 seconds and Lee placed second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.95. Both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams placed third for the Mohawks in season best times.
"Last night was one of those meets that showed the excitement of high school track and field and how it truly is a team sport," Lee said.
Girls golf
Northwood-Kensett performs well at home
The Northwood-Kensett girls golf team held a dual against Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday night. The Vikings shot a team score of 256, and the Huskies didn't record a team score.
Emma Davidson was the medalist of the meet. She shot a 46 to lead the Vikings. Peyton Wilder was fourth, Haddie Hanson was fifth and Hayley Wallin was seventh for Northwood-Kensett. Maddy Rodruck was the runner-up of the meet for Nashua-Plainfield.
Three area teams compete at Central Springs
Central Springs hosted Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar on Thursday night. It was a tight team race as the Knights and the Panthers tied with 230 team strokes, while the Saints were not far behind at 231.
There were no additional individual stats available on VarsityBound.
Boys soccer
Clear Lake 2, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL headed into halftime each with one goal. However, it was the Lions who scored the lone goal of the second half to win, 2-1. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound. The Lions moved to 3-0 with the win, while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-1.
Girls soccer
Clear Lake 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Clear Lake girls soccer team had no trouble handling Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday night in Clear Lake. The Lions beat the Bulldogs, 5-1.
The Lions scored two goals in the first period and three more in the second in the win. The lone goal for the Bulldogs was scored by Zoe Erdman in the second period.
Clear Lake improved to 2-2, while HDC is now 0-3.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.