Area roundup: Mason City boys tennis continues impressive start to season

Christian Rodriguez had the most impressive run of the night. He ran his personal best and won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 56.09.

Outside of Rodriguez, Sebastian Brock came second in the discus and Reid Johnson placed second in the high jump. The 4x200 and 4x800 teams placed second also for the Mohawks.

Girls track

Mason City has positive run in Fort Dodge

According to Mason City girls track and field head coach Jim Lee, so many positive things happened at Thursday night's meet at Fort Dodge that he couldn't mention them all.

The Mohawks took fourth place out of eight teams with 68 points and had a handful of top finishes.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Rosa Monarch, Ellea Lewerke, Tara Backhaus and Ariel Lee ran a time of 1:13.05 to earn the win. Monarch also won in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.97.

Jada Williams placed second in the 100-meter dash in 12.91 seconds and Lee placed second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:13.95. Both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams placed third for the Mohawks in season best times.