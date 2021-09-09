 Skip to main content
Area roundup: Mason City boys golf finishes 11th at Ankeny
Area roundup: Mason City boys golf finishes 11th at Ankeny

MCHS boys golf- Als

Mason City's Gavin Als tees off at a practice at Highland Golf Course earlier at a practice this season.

 Lisa Grouette

The Mason City boys golf team was back in action for the second time in two days on Wednesday afternoon at Otter Creek Golf Course.

After just getting edged out by two strokes at Fort Dodge on Tuesday, the Mohawks finished ninth out of 11 teams in Ankeny on Wednesday.

Mason City shot a team score of 371, which was 13 strokes better than Fort Dodge in 10th, and 27 strokes behind Urbandale in eighth. Dowling Catholic took the overall win with a score of 296.

There were no additional individual results available on VarsityBound for the Mohawks. Mason City will compete next on Monday in Ames at Veenker Memorial.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

