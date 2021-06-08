Area roundup: Mason City baseball sweeps Ames in doubleheader

Don't look now, but the Mason City baseball team could be finding its groove.

The Mohawks earned two wins over Ames in doubleheader action on Monday night at Roosevelt Field. Mason City beat the visiting Little Cyclones 11-0 in game one and 6-5 in game two.

Alex Gold went all five innings on the mound in game one, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit. Ben Pederson returned from injury and had three hits and four RBIs.

In the second game, the two teams were tied at one run apiece heading into the fourth inning. Ames scored one in the top of the fourth, but Mason City exploded for five runs in the bottom of the frame to hold a four-run lead with two innings left to play. The Mohawks were able to hold off the Little Cyclones in the end to win.

Carter Thomas led the Mohawks with two hits. Cooper Wiemann and Kellar Malek each had two RBIs as well in the win.

"We got great starting pitching performances from Alex Gold and Ethen Roberts tonight. They both were fantastic," Mason City coach Troy Rood said. "Ben Pederson made a huge splash in his season debut with three doubles, and Kellar Malek continues to produce for us at the plate, in the field and on the mound."