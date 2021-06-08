Area roundup: Mason City baseball sweeps Ames in doubleheader

Don't look now, but the Mason City baseball team could be finding its groove.
The Mohawks earned two wins over Ames in doubleheader action on Monday night at Roosevelt Field. Mason City beat the visiting Little Cyclones 11-0 in game one and 6-5 in game two.
Alex Gold went all five innings on the mound in game one, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit. Ben Pederson returned from injury and had three hits and four RBIs.
In the second game, the two teams were tied at one run apiece heading into the fourth inning. Ames scored one in the top of the fourth, but Mason City exploded for five runs in the bottom of the frame to hold a four-run lead with two innings left to play. The Mohawks were able to hold off the Little Cyclones in the end to win.
Carter Thomas led the Mohawks with two hits. Cooper Wiemann and Kellar Malek each had two RBIs as well in the win.
"We got great starting pitching performances from Alex Gold and Ethen Roberts tonight. They both were fantastic," Mason City coach Troy Rood said. "Ben Pederson made a huge splash in his season debut with three doubles, and Kellar Malek continues to produce for us at the plate, in the field and on the mound."
The Mohawks improved to 6-5 with the wins. Mason City will play next at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Marshalltown.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 15, Centerville 0: Newman Catholic needed just three innings to send Centerville home early on Monday night in Mason City. The Knights beat the Big Reds, 15-0.
Max Burt went the distance on the mound, striking out two batters and allowing just two hits in the shutout. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Knights. Newman Catholic is now 11-1 on the season.
Clear Lake 10, St. Edmond 2: The Clear Lake baseball team got out to an early lead and never looked back on Monday night against St. Edmond on the road. The Lions beat the Gaels, 10-2.
Clear Lake scored at least one run in every inning except the fourth. Andrew Crane led the Lions at the plate with three hits and one RBI. Eric Ritter pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out 12 batters. The Lions are now 3-3.
Humboldt 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) baseball team couldn't hold on to an early lead against Humboldt on Monday night on the road. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs, 6-5.
The Bulldogs got out to a 5-1 lead after two innings, but the Wildcats scored five runs between the final three innings to earn the comeback win. HDC had six total hits in the loss. The Bulldogs are now 3-2.
Northwood-Kensett 11, Central Springs 10: The Northwood-Kensett baseball team hosted Central Springs on Monday night and came out the winner in a high-scoring affair. The Vikings beat Central Springs, 11-10.
The Panthers trailed by five runs heading into the top of the seventh. They managed to score four runs, but fell one run short of tying the game up.
Chase Berding and Brock Mathers each had three hits and multiple RBIs to lead the Panthers. There were no additional stats available for the Vikings. Northwood-Kensett improved to 5-5 and Central Springs dropped to 3-4.
West Fork 3, Osage 2: The West Fork baseball team got out to a three-run lead early and held on to beat Osage in Sheffield on Monday night, 3-2.
The Warhawks scored a run in each of the first three innings. Osage scored one run in the fourth and fifth frame, but couldn't muster up another to tie the game.
Five different players had one hit for the Warhawks. Kellen Cameron went the distance on the mound, striking out seven and allowing just two runs. For Osage, Tyler Oberfoell had two hits and an RBI. On the mound, he also went six innings and struck out five.
West Fork improved to 4-4, while Osage dropped to 3-3.
Lake Mills 12, North Union 4: The Lake Mills baseball team earned a 12-4 win over North Union on Monday night on the road. The Bulldogs dominated from start to finish.
Lake Mills scored four runs in the second inning and four more in the third to separate itself from the home Warriors. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Lake Mills.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12, Eagle Grove 2: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team handled Eagle Grove with ease on Monday night in Garner. The Cardinals beat the Eagles, 12-2, in six innings.
Brody Boehnke led the Cardinals with four hits and four RBIs. Sam Wood went just over five innings, striking out nine in the win. The Cardinals are now 6-1.
St. Ansgar 6, Rockford 4: The St. Ansgar baseball team battled against Rockford on the road on Monday. The newly-ranked Class 1A, No. 9 Saints beat the Warriors, 6-4.
The Saints scored a run in the first inning, a run in the third and four runs in the sixth. All four of Rockford's runs were scored in the bottom of the sixth frame, but the Warriors couldn't muster up any runs to in the seventh to tie it.
Rockford had five total hits. Kolton Lyman went seven innings on the mound, giving up no earned runs and striking out seven batters. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for St. Ansgar.
The Saints improved to 9-2 and the Warriors dropped to 0-7.
Clarksville 10, Riceville 0: Clarksville needed just 4 1/2 innings to beat visiting Riceville on Monday night. The Indians beat the Wildcats, 10-0. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Riceville. The Wildcats fell to 2-5.
Softball
Ames 8-13, Mason City 3-3: The Mason City softball team couldn't get things going against Ames in either of the doubleheader games on Monday night in Mason City. The Mohawks lost 8-3 in game one and 13-3 in game two.
In game one, the Mohawks fought to keep the game tied at three runs apiece after three innings of play. But the Little Cyclones scored five runs between the last two innings to win. Shaye Theobald had two hits and Lainna Duncan had three RBIs and a double to lead the Mohawks.
In Mason City's game two loss, the Little Cyclones finished the Mohawks off by 10-run rule in six innings. Sam Norcross had two hits and an RBI to lead Mason City. The Mohawks fell to 1-9 on the season with the losses.
Newman Catholic 6, Crestwood 2: Newman Catholic was able to handle Crestwood on Monday night in Mason City. The Knights beat the Cadets, 6-2, to improve to 11-1 on the season.
The Knights got out to a 2-1 lead after two innings and extended the lead throughout the rest of the game. Alyse Ball had two hits and two RBIs to lead Newman Catholic. Leah Martinez went all seven innings and struck out five.
Humboldt 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) softball team traveled to Humboldt, but couldn't get things going on Monday night. The Bulldogs fell to the Wildcats, 11-1. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for HDC. The Bulldogs fell to 4-3 with the loss.
Charles City 11, Decorah 4: The Charles City softball team got out to a big start and never looked back in an 11-4 win over Decorah on Monday night on the road.
The Comets scored five runs in the first inning and extended their lead throughout the rest of the game. Kiki Connell led the Comets with three hits. Rachel Chambers had two hits, a homerun and three RBIs. Dani Reetz went all seven innings and struck out six.
St. Ansgar 15, Rockford 0: The St. Ansgar softball team needed just five innings to put Rockford away on Monday night in Rockford. The Saints beat the Warriors, 15-0.
The Warriors only managed two hits in five innings of play. There were no additional stats available for the Saints on VarsityBound. The Saints improved to 8-2 and the Warriors fell to 1-5.
Osage 8, West Fork 3: The Osage softball team beat West Fork in Sheffield on Monday night. The Green Devils won, 8-3, over the Warhawks to improve to 5-4 on the season. West Fork is now 3-5.
Emma and Leah Grimm each had three hits and multiple RBIs to lead the Green Devils. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Warhawks.
Forest City 15, Belmond-Klemme 1: The Forest City softball team got out to a 12-run lead after one inning and beat visiting Belmond-Klemme, 15-1, on Monday night. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Indians. Forest City is now 2-6.
Clarksville 6, Riceville 1: The Riceville softball team struggled to get things going against Clarksville on Monday night on the road. The Indians beat the Wildcats, 6-1.
The Wildcats' lone run of the game came in the first inning. Riceville had just three hits. Emily Johnson led with one of those hits and had an RBI as well. The Wildcats fell to 9-2 with the loss.
Central Springs 22, Northwood-Kensett 3: The Central Springs softball team was excellent at the plate on Monday night against Northwood-Kensett. The Panthers beat up on the Vikings in a 22-3 win.
An 11-run fifth inning by the Panthers was enough to put the game out of reach and end the game in five innings. Kaylea Fessler led the team with four hits, a double, a homerun and four RBIs. For the Vikings, Lindsey Moore had two of the four hits. Kayla Senne had a two-run homerun as well.
The Panthers improved to 7-2 and the Vikings fell to 1-5.
Eagle Grove 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team fell to 6-3 on the season with an 8-3 loss to Eagle Grove in Garner on Monday night.
The Cardinals mustered up two runs in the fourth frame and one more in the sixth, but couldn't hang with the eagles. Morgan Krein led the Cardinals with three hits, a double and two RBIs.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.