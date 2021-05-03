Area roundup: Lake Mills boys golf stays undefeated

Boys tennis

Mason City 8, Decorah 1: The Mason City boys tennis team continued its winning ways with a dominant 8-1 win at home over Decorah on Saturday.

The Mohawks won all six singles matches. The teams of James Matthews and Caden Rodning and Zach Mulholland and Jackson Wickman were the two teams that earned wins in the doubles matches for Mason City.

The win is the seventh of the season for the Mohawks. The squad will play next at Ankeny Centennial on Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Clear Lake, Charles City and Osage compete at conference meet

The Clear Lake, Osage and Charles City girls tennis teams competed at Decorah in the North Central Conference meet on Saturday.

The Comets earned the highest finish of the three teams, coming in third place out of six teams with a score of 25. Osage was fourth with 16 and Clear Lake was fifth with 15. Decorah took home first place with a score of 44.

"Besides the crazy weather of heat and wind our girls did really well," Clear Lake coach Cat Aragon-Bauer said. "We showed great improvement having to play against some pretty tough competition of Decorah and Waverly."