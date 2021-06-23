Area roundup: Holmgaard's grand slam powers Newman Catholic to 20th victory

The Cardinals controlled the game from start to finish in the win. Three different players had two hits for GHV. Sam Wood went the distance on the mound, striking out five batters. GHV is now 14-2.

Softball

Newman Catholic 4, North Union 3: Two runs in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in Newman Catholic's 4-3 road win over North Union on Tuesday night.

The two teams were tied at two runs apiece heading into the final inning. The Knights managed to plate two runners and hold the Class 2A, No. 4 Warriors to one run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

Ellie Determan led the Knights with two hits and two RBIs. Class 1A, No. 9 Newman Catholic improved to 20-6 with the win.

Charles City 10, St. Ansgar 4: Charles City's offense proved to be too much for the St. Ansgar softball team on Tuesday night. The Comets beat the Saints, 10-4, in Charles City.

The Comets led 5-3 after three innings, but a four-run fourth from Class 4A, No. 15 Charles City put the game out of reach for the Saints.

Ashlyn Hoeft had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Comets. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Saints.