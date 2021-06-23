Area roundup: Holmgaard's grand slam powers Newman Catholic to 20th victory

Nash Holmgaard has been on a bit of a hot streak lately.
Actually, he's been on fire at the plate.
After a game on Monday night in which the junior recorded four home runs and 10 RBIs, Holmgaard followed it up with a grand slam on Tuesday night in a 10-2 Newman Catholic win over Columbus Catholic on the road.
The Class 1A, No. 1 Knights led by only two runs heading into the fourth inning. A five-run fourth inning, powered by Holmgaard's grand slam over the left field fence, put the game out of reach for the Sailors.
Eli Brinkley went six innings on the mound, striking out four in the win.
The victory improved Newman Catholic to 20-1 on the season.
Baseball
St. Ansgar 11, Clear Lake 10: A 10-run fourth inning was enough to push the St. Ansgar baseball team past Clear Lake in St. Ansgar on Tuesday night in non-conference action.
The Saints trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but managed to pile on 10 runs to push them ahead, 10-1, after four. The Lions fought back and scored four runs in the fifth and five runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
But St. Ansgar scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Andrew Formanek had three hits and Austin Warnke had two RBIs for the Lions. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for St. Ansgar.
The Lions dropped to 10-8 and the Saints improved to 15-5.
Denver 7, Forest City 2: The Forest City baseball team struggled to get bats going against Denver on Tuesday night at home. The Cyclones beat the Indians, 7-2.
The Indians scored a run in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the fifth. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Forest City, which dropped to 10-9 on the season.
West Fork 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The West Fork baseball team rallied in the top of the seventh to score five runs and beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7-3, on Tuesday night.
The Warhawks trailed by one run heading into the final inning, but managed to breakout and score five runs to put the game out of reach.
Kellen Cameron had three hits and Carter Meints had four RBIs in the win for the Warhawks. Brayden Johnson led the Bulldogs with two hits.
The Warhawks improved to 9-8 on the season, while the Bulldogs dropped to 6-13.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, North Butler 3: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team continued its solid year with a 9-3 home win over North Butler on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals controlled the game from start to finish in the win. Three different players had two hits for GHV. Sam Wood went the distance on the mound, striking out five batters. GHV is now 14-2.
Softball
Newman Catholic 4, North Union 3: Two runs in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference in Newman Catholic's 4-3 road win over North Union on Tuesday night.
The two teams were tied at two runs apiece heading into the final inning. The Knights managed to plate two runners and hold the Class 2A, No. 4 Warriors to one run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.
Ellie Determan led the Knights with two hits and two RBIs. Class 1A, No. 9 Newman Catholic improved to 20-6 with the win.
Charles City 10, St. Ansgar 4: Charles City's offense proved to be too much for the St. Ansgar softball team on Tuesday night. The Comets beat the Saints, 10-4, in Charles City.
The Comets led 5-3 after three innings, but a four-run fourth from Class 4A, No. 15 Charles City put the game out of reach for the Saints.
Ashlyn Hoeft had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Comets. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Saints.
Charles City is now 16-7 and St. Ansgar is now 13-7-1.
Central Springs 17, Forest City 0: The Central Springs softball team continued its stellar season with a dominating 17-0 road win at Forest City on Tuesday night.
The win was powered by a 12-run second inning that contributed to the game ending in three innings. The Class 2A, No. 6 Panthers improved to 20-6 on the year.
Kaylea Fessler led the Panthers with three hits and an RBI. Aurora Stepleton had four RBIs as well. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Forest City.
The Indians dropped to 6-14 on the season.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, West Fork 2: A three-run sixth inning proved to be the difference in a 4-2 Hampton-Dumont-CAL win over West Fork on Monday night.
The Bulldogs trailed by one run heading into the bottom of the sixth, but scored three runs and held the Warhawks scoreless in the next inning to win.
Kalli Trewin went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI for the Warhawks. Avery Hanson had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
HDC improved to 10-7 on the year, while West Fork dropped to 8-11.
Riceville 1, Northwood-Kensett 0: Riceville and Northwood-Kensett were locked in a tight contest from start to finish on Monday night. The Wildcats were able to score the 1-0 victory in non-conference play.
The lone run of the game came when Callee Fair hit an RBI single in the third inning for Riceville. The Wildcats improved to 16-5, while the Vikings dropped to 6-13.
Josie Gansen had two hits for Riceville, while Olivia Stilley had two hits for Northwood-Kensett. Morgan Fair tossed a complete game and picked up the win in the circle for the Wildcats. Kayla Senne struck out nine batters in seven innings for the Vikings.
