Area roundup: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer scores upset playoff win over Denver

Sophomore Kellen Moore led Forest City with three hits and one RBI. Senior Noah Miller went six innings and struck out seven batters to earn the win.

Softball

Newman Catholic 11, Osage 1: The Class 1A, No. 7 Newman Catholic softball team started off its season with an 11-1 win over Osage on Monday night in Osage.

The Knights scored in four out of the five innings, as the game was cut short due to the 10-run rule. Osage's lone run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Six different Green Devils were able to earn a hit, but Osage only capitalized off it by scoring a run once. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Knights.

Clear Lake 3, West Fork 0: Clear Lake and West Fork engaged in a tight contest on Monday night at West Fork, but it was the Lions who came out with a 3-0 win.

The Lions scored two runs in the opening frame and one more in the fourth in the win. Junior Alivia Hauge went the distance and earned the win in the circle. Sophomore Annika Nelson had two hits and an RBI as well.

The Warhawks had three hits in the loss. Eighth-grader Libby Trewin went all seven innings in the circle and struck out 11.