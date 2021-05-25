Area roundup: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer scores upset playoff win over Denver

The season isn't over yet for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team.
Not by a long shot.
The Cardinals went on the road and scored a 1-0 upset over Class 1A, No. 11 Denver in the substate 2 second round. The win improves GHV to 13-6 overall and the Cardinals will now play for a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
Junior Evan Sloan was the hero for the Cardinals. He scored the lone goal of the match in GHV's win. Junior Ben Furst had the assist, while junior Nathan Roberts posted seven saves in front of the net.
The Cardinals will play in the substate championship game against Columbus Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Boys soccer
Columbus Catholic 5, Clear Lake 1: The Columbus Catholic boys soccer team ended Clear Lake's season in a 5-1 loss in the second round of Class 1A, substate 2 action.
The Sailors scored two goals in the first period and three more in the second in the win. The Lions lone goal was scored by junior Matt Moore in the first period.
Clear Lake wraps up its season with an overall record of 7-11.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 10, Osage 1: The summer sports season is officially underway.
And while much has changed since last summer, the Newman Catholic baseball team's success hasn't. The No. 4-ranked Knights traveled to Osage and took a 10-1 win over the Green Devils.
However, Osage gave Newman Catholic a run for its money for much of the contest. The Knights led, 1-0, after five innings of play.
But Newman Catholic's six-run sixth inning was too much for the Green Devils to come back from. The Knights scored three more in the seventh. Osage's lone run came in the bottom of the seventh.
Sophomore pitcher Doug Taylor went six innings for the Knights and struck out 12. Spencer Krabbe had one of the team's three hits and the lone RBI of the night for Osage.
Clear Lake 11, West Fork 5: The Clear Lake baseball team started off its season with an 11-5 win over West Fork in Sheffield on Monday night. The Lions got out to a big lead early and never looked back.
Clear Lake scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the second to take a 9-2 lead early. The Warhawks scored three runs in the bottom of the third, but the Lions plated two more before the game was over to fend the home team off.
Kayden Ames had a hit to lead the Warhawks offensively. There were no additional stats available for Clear Lake on VarsityBound.
St. Ansgar 8, Central Springs 1: The St. Ansgar baseball team earned an 8-1 win over Central Springs in both teams' season-openers on the road on Monday night.
The two teams were locked in a close battle, but St. Ansgar scored seven runs in the third inning to pull away.
Central Springs earned three total hits in the loss. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Saints.
Nashua-Plainfield 15, Rockford 5: In a rematch of last year's playoff game, Rockford opened its season with a 15-5 loss in five innings to Nashua-Plainfield on Monday night on the road.
After initially taking a 1-0 lead after one inning, Rockford gave up 15 runs in the next four frames to lose the lead.
The Warriors had four total hits and sophomore Landen Arends led with one hit and two RBIs. The Warriors threw three different pitchers over the five innings.
Northwood-Kensett 14, North Butler 4: The Northwood-Kensett baseball team earned a 14-4 win in six innings on Monday night against North Butler to start its season.
The Vikings busted the game open with an eight-run third inning. Junior Jace Gentz had two hits and three RBIs in the victory for the Vikings. Senior Brandon Varner went five innings on the mound and struck out nine batters to earn the win.
Independence 7, Charles City 0: The Independence baseball team blanked Charles City, 7-0, to open up the Comets' season on Monday night in Charles City. There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound.
Lake Mills 5, West Hancock 1: The Lake Mills baseball team picked up where it left off last summer by earning a 5-1 win over West Hancock on Monday night in Lake Mills.
Junior Wyatt Helming broke the game open with a three-run double in the bottom of the fourth. The Bulldogs scored one run in the fifth and one more run in the sixth. West Hancock's lone run came in the top of the sixth.
Helming led the Bulldogs with two hits and four RBIs. Senior pitcher Casey Hanson went the distance on the mound, striking out 13 in seven innings. The Eagles had two hits on the night.
Janesville 11, Riceville 0: The Riceville baseball team dropped an 11-0 decision to Janesville on the road Monday night. Janesville scored all 11 runs in the second inning. There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound.
Forest City 7, Eagle Grove 1: The Forest City baseball team broke through late in the contest to earn a 7-1 win over Eagle Grove on the road Monday night in its season opener.
After four innings, the two teams sat tied at one run apiece. However, the Indians scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to break away and win.
Sophomore Kellen Moore led Forest City with three hits and one RBI. Senior Noah Miller went six innings and struck out seven batters to earn the win.
Softball
Newman Catholic 11, Osage 1: The Class 1A, No. 7 Newman Catholic softball team started off its season with an 11-1 win over Osage on Monday night in Osage.
The Knights scored in four out of the five innings, as the game was cut short due to the 10-run rule. Osage's lone run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Six different Green Devils were able to earn a hit, but Osage only capitalized off it by scoring a run once. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Knights.
Clear Lake 3, West Fork 0: Clear Lake and West Fork engaged in a tight contest on Monday night at West Fork, but it was the Lions who came out with a 3-0 win.
The Lions scored two runs in the opening frame and one more in the fourth in the win. Junior Alivia Hauge went the distance and earned the win in the circle. Sophomore Annika Nelson had two hits and an RBI as well.
The Warhawks had three hits in the loss. Eighth-grader Libby Trewin went all seven innings in the circle and struck out 11.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, AGWSR 7: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL softball team opened up its season with a 10-7 road win over AGWSR on Monday night. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
Central Springs 11, St. Ansgar 0: The Class 2A, No 3. Central Springs softball team flexed its muscles with an 11-0 win over St. Ansgar on the road in the season opener on Monday night.
The Panthers opened up with six runs in the first inning and scored five more between the sixth and seventh innings.
Sophomore Cooper Klaahsen pitched all seven innings and struck out 15 batters in the win. Senior Kiley Hanft, junior Madisyn Kelley and sophomore Abby Pate each had two hits for the Panthers. There were no stats available for St. Ansgar.
Rockford 13, Nashua-Plainfield 11: The Rockford softball team was able to fend off Nashua-Plainfield on Monday night in its season-opener in Nashua. The Warriors beat the Huskies, 13-11.
Rockford led 6-4 after five innings of play. The Warriors busted it open with a five-run sixth inning to separate themselves.
Senior Gabby Keith led the Warriors with three total hits, two doubles, a home run and five RBIs. Rockford finished with nine total hits as a team.
North Butler 2, Northwood-Kensett 0: Northwood-Kensett started off its season with a 2-0 loss on the road to North Butler. The Bearcats scored a run in the second frame and a run in the fourth frame in the win. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
Charles City 11, Independence 2: Class 4A, No. 9 Charles City earned an 11-2 dominant win over Independence to kick off its season on Monday night.
The Comets were led by a six-run fourth inning. Senior Allie Cross finished with three hits and an RBI in the win. The Comets had 12 total hits. Senior Dani Reetz gave up just one earned run and struck out five in seven innings in the circle.
Lake Mills 13, West Hancock 3: The Lake Mills softball team kicked off its season with a 13-3 win over West Hancock on Monday night. The Bulldogs beat the Eagles in just six innings.
Sophomore Natalie Brandenburg earned three total hits, two doubles and an RBI. She also scored three runs. Junior Leah Moen also had two hits and two RBIs. Freshman Dottie Byers went six innings and struck out eight for the Bulldogs. There were no additional stats available for West Hancock on VarsityBound.
Riceville 18, Janesville 5: The Riceville softball team took care of Janesville on Monday night. Riceville beat Janesville, 18-5, in the season opener.
Senior Callee Fair earned four hits in the win. She had two RBIs, two runs and hit a double in the first game of the year. Sophomore Morgan Fair didn't allow a run in seven innings pitched for the Wildcats.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.