Area Roundup: G-H-V boys turn back Forest City

CORALVILLE – Mason City’s Layla Phillips dropped a 4-2 decision to Liberty (Mo.) wrestler Sandy Breeden in the 105-pound championship match at the Gable Donnybrook Friday at Xtream Arena.

Phillips’ performance highlighted a strong two-day tournament for Mason City.

The area did have two champions as Charles City’s Lilly Luft at 135 and Destiny Kolheim at 155.

Luft pinned Zoey Barber of Omaha West in the 135 finals, while Kolheim edged Grace Alagbo of Apple Valley, 8-6.

The Riverhawks also got strong performance from:

Paige Dulin took 10th at 100.

Lila Sheehan pinned Huntley (Ill.) wrestler Taylor Casey to finish seventh at 110.

Kate Kotta was 14th at 115.

Kamina Munson pinned Nabitendelo of Iowa City High to finish 11th at 120, and Averi Peterson was 14th.

Kallie Gibbons scored a pin in her ninth-place match at 140.

Kyleigh James pinned Addison Burden of Solon to take ninth at 145.

Taryn Boehmer took seventh at 190.

Charles City had additional top performances by Kylie Blunt, seventh at 130 as she pinned Emma Daggett of Ankeny in the placing match.

Morgan Maloy took 11th at 145.

Leah Stewart took fifth at 190, pinning Aowyn Schrader of Ankeny in the placing match.

Humboldt Scramble: Clear Lake had several champions Friday.

Aali Martinez took first in bracket 9, Rhi Youmans was first in bracket 11, and Emery Hippen was first in bracket 22.

Osage also competed and had numerous champions including Gable Hemann (bracket 1), Alexis Kolbet (bracket 2), Annaliese Arciniega (bracket 18), Aubrey Chapman (bracket 20) and Addison Schwenker (bracket 25).

Boys

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Forest City 46: The Cardinals built a nine-point halftime lead and held the Indians at bay in the second half to earn the victory.

Drew Britson had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks to lead G-H-V.

Aiden Hawe added 14 points.

Carson Strukel had a strong game for Forest City with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Carson Hall added 13 points.

Newman Catholic 68, North Butler 43: The Knights took control in the first quarter and didn’t look back in the win over the Bearcats.

Newman outscored North Butler, 20-2, in the first quarter.

Doug Taylor poured in 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in an impressive night for the senior.

Noah Hamilton added 13, and Max Burt 11 for the Knights.

Burt, Trey Hickey and Hamilton each had three steals.

Owen Almelien led the Bearcats with 12 points.

Nashua-Plainfield 60, Northwood-Kensett 57: In a tight game, the Huskies outscored the Vikings, 18-10, in the third quarter to take control and then held on in the end.

Lamonte Sims and Kooper Julseth each scored 13 to lead N-K. Carter Anderson added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Girls

Forest City 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57 OT: The Indians outscored the Cardinals, 16-2, in overtime to earn their first win of the season.

In its season opener, G-H-V was led with three scorers in double figures – Aly Derr (14), Morgan Krein (13) and Jenna Pringnitz (10).

Gretta Gouge had 15 rebounds, and Pringnitz 12.

Algona 61, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17: Algona rode a big first half to a victory over H-D-C.

Casey VanOtterloo led three Algona players in double figures with 16.