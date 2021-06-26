Area roundup: Five-run sixth inning pushes Forest City baseball past West Hancock

The Vikings did most of their damage in the second inning, when the squad piled up five runs. Although the Knights rallied in the fourth and fifth inning, Northwood-Kensett managed to stay ahead to earn the victory.

Kayla Senne led the Vikings with two doubles and three RBIs. She also pitched all seven innings in the circle and struck out nine batters. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Newman Catholic.

The Vikings improved to 7-13 on the season, while the Knights dropped to 21-8.

Charles City 7, Waukon 3; Charles City 12, Waukon 2: The Charles City softball team hit the road and picked up two Northeast Iowa Conference victories in a doubleheader on Friday night. The Comets earned a 7-3 game one win and a 12-2 game two victory.

In the first game, the Comets got out to a 2-0 lead after one inning and managed to maintain that lead throughout the contest. Kiki Connell led the Comets with three hits and two RBIs. Sadi Gebel also had three hits in the designated hitter spot. Dani Reetz pitched all seven innings and gave up just one earned run.