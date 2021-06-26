Area roundup: Five-run sixth inning pushes Forest City baseball past West Hancock

Heading into the bottom of the sixth inning tied at one run apiece with West Hancock, the Forest City baseball team needed a spark if it was to win the matchup
The Indians got more than just a spark.
Forest City piled on five runs in the bottom of the sixth and held the Eagles scoreless in the top of the seventh to win, 6-1, on Friday night in Forest City in Top of Iowa West play.
Although the Indians piled on the runs late in the game, neither team could get anything going at the plate for the first four frames of the game.
Then, the two teams plated a runner in the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth before the Indians eventually put the game out of reach.
Logan Leerar led the Eagles with two hits and a double. Rylan Barnes went five innings on the mound, striking out six batters. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Indians.
Forest City improved to 11-10 with the win, while West Hancock dropped to 5-12.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 9, Northwood-Kensett 0: The top-ranked Newman Catholic baseball team had no trouble with Northwood-Kensett on Friday night. The Knights hit the road and pitched a 9-0 shutout against the Vikings.
The Knights scored seven of their runs in the first three innings, but didn't score the last two until the top of the seventh frame. There were no stats available for either team on VarsityBound.
Newman Catholic improved to 23-1, while Northwood-Kensett dropped to 8-11.
West Fork 6, St. Ansgar 5: The West Fork baseball team earned a big win over St. Ansgar on Friday night at home. The two teams needed extra innings to decide the winner before the Warhawks won, 6-5.
West Fork led the game, 4-2, heading into the top of the seventh. But the Saints, powered by an Alex Hansen home run, scored three runs to lead it by one. West Fork managed to plate a runner to tie things at five runs apiece after seven innings.
Neither team scored in the eighth inning. West Fork earned a run in the bottom of the ninth to earn the win.
Levi Janssen led the Warhawks with three hits and two RBIs. Kellen Cameron pitched eight innings, striking out three batters. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Saints.
West Fork improved to 11-8, while St. Ansgar dropped to 17-6.
Softball
Northwood-Kensett 8, Newman Catholic 6: The Northwood-Kensett softball team earned a big win for the program over ranked Newman Catholic on Friday night. The Vikings beat the Knights, 8-6, in Top of Iowa East play.
The Vikings did most of their damage in the second inning, when the squad piled up five runs. Although the Knights rallied in the fourth and fifth inning, Northwood-Kensett managed to stay ahead to earn the victory.
Kayla Senne led the Vikings with two doubles and three RBIs. She also pitched all seven innings in the circle and struck out nine batters. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Newman Catholic.
The Vikings improved to 7-13 on the season, while the Knights dropped to 21-8.
Charles City 7, Waukon 3; Charles City 12, Waukon 2: The Charles City softball team hit the road and picked up two Northeast Iowa Conference victories in a doubleheader on Friday night. The Comets earned a 7-3 game one win and a 12-2 game two victory.
In the first game, the Comets got out to a 2-0 lead after one inning and managed to maintain that lead throughout the contest. Kiki Connell led the Comets with three hits and two RBIs. Sadi Gebel also had three hits in the designated hitter spot. Dani Reetz pitched all seven innings and gave up just one earned run.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Comets managed to win much more convincingly. Natalie White pitched all seven innings in the circle and picked up 10 strikeouts along the way. Connell again had three hits. This time, she also had a home run along with her three RBIs. Rachel Chambers also hit a home run and batted in four runners.
The Comets improved to 20-7 with the wins.
Denver 10, Osage 0: The Osage softball team struggled to get things going against Denver on the road on Friday night. The Cyclones, on their senior night, beat the Green Devils, 10-0, in five innings.
Ahead by just four runs heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cyclones piled on six straight runs to end the game early.
Leah Grimm had the lone hit of the night for Osage. The Green Devils dropped to 11-13 on the season.
St. Ansgar 9, West Fork 5: Although the game was close for the first four innings, the St. Ansgar softball team managed to pull away from West Fork in Sheffield on Friday night to earn the win. The Saints beat the Warhawks, 9-5, in Top of Iowa East play.
St. Ansgar led West Fork by just one run after four innings of play, but the Saints scored three unanswered in the final three innings to seal the deal. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for either team.
The Saints improved to 16-7-1 with the win, while the Warhawks dropped to 8-13.
