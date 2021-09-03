Area roundup: Clear Lake volleyball earns comeback win over St. Edmond

After the opening two sets in the match against St. Edmond in North Central Conference play on Thursday night in Clear Lake, the Lions volleyball team looked like it was in trouble.

The Gaels earned a 25-21 win over the Lions in the first set, and followed it up with a 25-23 win in the second.

Down 2-0, the Lions rallied.

Clear Lake won the third and fourth set, both by a score of 25-16, to tie things up at two set wins apiece. The two teams battled back and forth in the fifth and final set, but the Lions came away with a 16-14 win to earn the 3-2 match victory.

The win improved Clear Lake to 4-3 on the season. No additional stats were available on VarsityBound. The Lions will host Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday in their next game.

Volleyball

Lake Mills 3, Bishop Garrigan 0: Lake Mills head volleyball coach Jim Boehmer says Bishop Garrigan might have outplayed his girls on Thursday night at Bishop Garrigan.

However, it wasn't enough to beat the Bulldogs. Class 2A, No. 13 Lake Mills earned a clean sweep over the Golden Bears.