Area roundup: Clear Lake volleyball earns comeback win over St. Edmond

After the opening two sets in the match against St. Edmond in North Central Conference play on Thursday night in Clear Lake, the Lions volleyball team looked like it was in trouble.
The Gaels earned a 25-21 win over the Lions in the first set, and followed it up with a 25-23 win in the second.
Down 2-0, the Lions rallied.
Clear Lake won the third and fourth set, both by a score of 25-16, to tie things up at two set wins apiece. The two teams battled back and forth in the fifth and final set, but the Lions came away with a 16-14 win to earn the 3-2 match victory.
The win improved Clear Lake to 4-3 on the season. No additional stats were available on VarsityBound. The Lions will host Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday in their next game.
Volleyball
Lake Mills 3, Bishop Garrigan 0: Lake Mills head volleyball coach Jim Boehmer says Bishop Garrigan might have outplayed his girls on Thursday night at Bishop Garrigan.
However, it wasn't enough to beat the Bulldogs. Class 2A, No. 13 Lake Mills earned a clean sweep over the Golden Bears.
"I told the girls to be happy with the win but not happy with how we won," Boehmer said. "They know we failed to execute some things and understand that we will find ourselves in trouble again unless we fix some things."
The Bulldogs earned a 25-22 win in the first set, a 26-24 win in the second and a 25-20 win in the third. All three games were close contests that Lake Mills managed to earn wins in.
"Garrigan may have outplayed us tonight, but we just found a way to win," Boehmer said. "It never matters the year, but they always push us to the limit."
Ellie Hanna led the Bulldogs with 10 kills, Leah Moen posted 29 assists and Taylor Vanek finished with 10 digs. The Bulldogs are now 3-0 and will play on Saturday in Algona.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, West Hacock 0: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team traveled to Britt and earned a 3-0 win over West Hancock in Top of Iowa West conference play on Thursday.
The Cardinals earned wins of 25-20, 25-14 and 26-24, respectively
Chloe Frank again led GHV with nine kills and 12 digs, while Kenedee Frayne posted 20 assists. The Eagles finished with 13 team kills and 10 assists. Kennedy Kelly had 12 of West Hancock's 23 digs.
GHV improved to 6-2 and will host Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday. West Hancock fell to 2-4 and will host North Union on Tuesday.
Northwood-Kensett 3, West Fork 2: The Northwood-Kensett and West Fork volleyball teams traded blows in Sheffield on Thursday night, but the Vikings managed to come out on top, 3-2.
The Vikings (1-6) started off the Top of Iowa East conference matchup with a 25-17 win in the first set, but the Warhawks (2-4) won the next two sets, 25-14 and 25-18, respectively.
Down 2-1, the Vikings managed to tie things back up with a 25-18 win in the fourth set. Northwood-Kensett came away with the 15-12 win in the final set to take the match.
Marlie Backhaus and Carly Hengesteg each had seven kills to lead Northwood-Kensett. Emma Davidson also finished with 19 assists. Keelee Sheriff led the Warhawks with nine kills. Breckyn Dickman and Maddie Hubka each had 10 digs as well.
The Vikings will play next at Rockford on Tuesday. The Warhawks host Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
Algona 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team earned a set win in the second set at home, but it wasn't enough to beat Algona on Thursday night. Algona beat HDC, 3-1, in North Central Conference action.
Algona took a 1-0 match lead with a 25-16 win in the first set, but HDC battled back to tie the match with a 25-20 win in set two.
Algona followed it up by winning the next two sets, 25-16 and 25-11, respectively.
The home Bulldogs were led by Aubryee Showalter, who posted seven of the squad's 21 kills. Kortney Dunt finished with 12 digs and four aces.
HDC dropped to 1-1 on the season and will host Webster City on Thursday.
Tripoli 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team struggled to get things going against Tripoli on Thursday night in Riceville. The Panthers earned a 3-0 sweep over the Wildcats.
The Panthers started out with a 25-15 win in the first set. The Wildcats made things close in the second, but still lost, 25-19. The final set was won by the Panthers, 25-12.
Josie Kobliska had nine of the Wildcats' 17 kills. Morgan Fair had 11 assists, Madison Mauer had 12 digs and Saige Sullivan finished with 11 digs.
The Wildcats (2-2) will play at Turkey Valley on Tuesday.
Central Springs 3, North Butler 1: The Central Springs volleyball team hosted North Butler on Thursday night and earned a 3-1 win over the Bearcats in Top of Iowa East conference action.
The Panthers opened with two wins in the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-21, respectively. But the Bearcats followed it up with a victory of their own in the third set, 25-18.
The two teams needed extra points to decide the winner of the fourth set, but it was the Panthers who came out with a 30-28 victory.
Freshman setter Azaria McDonough finished the night with 34 assists for the Panthers. Alivea Harms also had 13 kills and Carly Ryan had 27 digs.
The Panthers improved to 2-4 and will host a tournament next Saturday, Sept. 11.
Cross country
St. Ansgar's Witt, Mason City's Christensen finish top two at Charles City
Riley Witt did it again.
The senior from St. Ansgar crossed the finish line in first place nearly one minute ahead of the next-best finisher. His time of 16 minutes, 14.19 seconds won the junior/senior boys meet at Charles City on Thursday night.
Mason City senior Breyden Christensen finished in second with a time of 17:12.71.
Two other runners finished in the top 10. Charles City senior Jacob Vais finished in fifth (18:05.78) and Mason City senior Lane Kruger placed sixth (18:19.11).
Senior Thomas Block had the best finish for Northwood-Kensett in the junior/senior race. He finished in 33rd place with a time of 20:26.36.
On the girls side, senior Lydia Staudt was the top area finisher. She finished in fourth for Charles City with a time of 21:39.72. Mason City junior Olivia Schissel wasn't far behind in seventh place with a time of 21:59.11.
O'Malley Fair had the best finish for Riceville. She finished in 18th place with a time of 24:12.14.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.