Area roundup: Clear Lake boys track wins third straight meet

Ankeny scored six goals in the first period and two in the second in the win. Claudia Sewell scored the lone goal for the Mohawks in the 66th minute.

"Their size and quality inside the 18 overmatched us at times. We forced them to convert some tough finishes, but they did," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "I liked our tenacity throughout, and I believe we took steps forward in the match. We need to translate those steps into a complete performance in our upcoming match on Thursday."

Grand View Christian 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The visiting Grand View Christian girls soccer team overpowered Hampton-Dumont-CAL at home on Tuesday night, 5-1.

The Thunder scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second period. HDC's lone goal of the match came from Franka Schmid in the second period.

The Bulldogs dropped to 1-5 with the loss. They play next on Friday at Humboldt.

Boys golf

Newman Catholic wins at Northwood

The Newman Catholic boys golf team was able to beat out Northwood-Kensett and St. Ansgar on Tuesday night in Northwood. The Knights finished with 181 strokes, while the Vikings had 188 and the Saints had 225.