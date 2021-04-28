Area roundup: Clear Lake boys track wins third straight meet

The Clear Lake boys track team has been on a tear as of late.
The Lions won their third consecutive track meet on Tuesday night at Osage, earning eight event wins and scoring 148 points to edge out seven other teams.
The highlights of the night included Tanner Reimann running a personal best time of 22.60 seconds in the 200-meter dash. The time is the fifth best time in Class 3A.
Other individual winners were Justin Wright in the open 800 (2:11.82) and 1,600 (4:55.82). Zeke Nelson and Jack Crane took first and second in 400-meter hurdles.
"This entire group continues to work at daily improvement and is really fun to be around," Clear Lake head coach Troy Tysdahl said. "It was another great night to be a Lion"
Clear Lake also earned event wins in four out of the seven relay races. Those winners include the 4x100 team, 4x400 team, sprint medley team and distance medley team.
Boys track
Charles City takes second at Osage
The Charles City boys track team wasn't far behind Clear Lake at Osage on Tuesday night. The Comets earned four event wins and scored 129 total points.
Ian Collins was the star of the show for the Comets again. He leaped to wins in both the long jump (21 feet, 1 inch) and high jump (6-02). Tino Tamayo also earned a field event win in the discus with a heave of 135-07.5
The final win for the Comets was in the 4x200 relay. The team of Josiah Cunnings, Owen Weber, Cameron Kakac and Mario Hoefer ran a time of 1:35.49 to win.
St. Ansgar finishes in third behind bigger schools
The St. Ansgar boys track team finished in third place behind much larger schools in Clear Lake and Charles City on Tuesday night in Osage. The Saints scored 93 points.
Braden Powers ran a blazing time of 11.10 to win the 100-meter dash. That time currently sits in fourth in Class 1A as of Wednesday morning. He also won the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.12.
Sage Hulshizer continued his solid season, throwing 44-08.25 to win the shot put. The Saints also earned two top three finishes in the relay races.
Osage seventh, Newman Catholic eighth
At its home meet, the Osage boys track team finished in seventh place with 34 points. The Knights finished in eighth place with two points.
Ben Miller was one of the top finishers for the Green Devils. He finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6-00. Brayden Onken finished in third in the long jump and the distance medley team placed third as well.
Forest City finishes second at Falcon Relays
The Forest City boys track team traveled to Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday night. The Indians placed second with 93 points behind the home team Falcons. There were no individual stats available on VarsityBound.
Central Springs wins at Garner
The Central Springs boys track team traveled to Garner for the Cardinal Relays. The Panthers beat out 10 other teams, winning seven events and scoring 142 total points.
The McDonough brothers were solid again for the Panthers. Bryce McDonough won the 1,600-meter (5:02.78) and 3,200-meter (10:37.18), Clayton McDonough won the open 800 (2:07.50) and was on the winning 4x800 team.
Zak Molstead won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 59.95 and Anthony Holding won the open 400 in 54.59. The other event win came in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.91).
West Fork finishes in fourth at Cardinal Relays
The West Fork boys track team also had a solid day at Garner, beating seven other teams and finishing in fourth place with 81 total points.
The Warhawks earned a plethora of top three finishes, but their only winner was Levi Janssen. His toss of 45-06 won the shot put event. Jakob Washington placed second in the open 400 and Noah Maske finished second in the 1,600.
Lake Mills sixth, West Hancock seventh
Lake Mills finished in sixth place with 62 points and West Hancock wasn't far behind them in seventh with 56 points on Tuesday night in Garner.
Seth Hermanson posted the best individual finish for the Bulldogs. His heave of 43-04 was good for second in the shot put. The Bulldogs' 4x800 team placed second in the 4x800 as well.
West Hancock earned a third place finish in the 4x400 and 4x100. Nolan Vaske was also third in the high jump to round out the top finishes for the Eagles.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finishes in eighth at home meet
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys track team finished in eight place out of 11 teams at its home meet on Tuesday night in Garner. The Cardinals scored 48 total points.
The top finish of the night for GHV came in the distance medley. That team finished first in a time of 3:55.83. Jake Hejlik led the Cardinals individually with a third place finish in the open 1,600 and a second place finish in the 3,200. GHV also got a second place finish from Devion Moore in the long jump.
Rockford came in 11th place with 7 points.
Girls track
St. Ansgar girls win at Forest City
Forest City played host to 13 total schools and eight area teams on Tuesday night, but it was the St. Ansgar girls track team who came away victorious in the small school division. The Saints scored 166 points, beating out second place finisher Algona by 67 points.
The Saints won four relays and four individual events to total eight small school team wins.
The relay wins came in the 4x200 (1:54.12), 4x400 (4:24.28), 4x100 (54.11) and distance medley (4:48.54).
Individually, Cora Heeter won the long jump in a jump of 15-06.5 and Kira Baldus earned an event win in the discus with a heave of 110-08. Lauren Bork won the 800-meter run in 2:40.25 and Natalie Bork won the open 400 in 1:04.52.
Central Springs earn four event wins at Forest City
The Central Springs girls track team earned four event wins and scored 93 points at Forest City on Tuesday night.
Ellyan Ryan won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.04 seconds, while Georgie Rozell won the 400-meter hurdles in the big school division (1:17.26). The Panthers also earned a win in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.20) and the spring medley (2:00.75).
Forest City scores five event wins at home meet
The Forest City girls track team scored 86 total points and earned four event wins on Tuesday night at home.
Shaye Dillavou kicked things off with a victory in the high jump (5-00). The Indians then won four relay races: The distance medley (4:39.24), the 4x200 (1:54.19), the 4x100 (53.54) and the 4x800 (10:41.60).
Two event wins pace West Fork at Forest City
The West Fork girls track team earned two event wins and finished with 70 total points at Forest City on Tuesday night.
The 4x800 team of Kacie Eisentrager, Maddy Welbes, Olivia Jones and Ava Hendricks won the race in 11:01.01. Eisentrager also won the 1,500-meter race in a time of 5:38.41.
Four other area teams compete in Forest City
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls finished with 52 points, West Hancock finished with 43 points, Lake Mills scored 42 points and Clear Lake finished with 38 points to round out the area teams at Forest City.
GHV had two second place finishes; One came in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:17.27) and the other was Gretta Gouge in the open 400. Kennedy Kelly scored the Eagles' only win the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.28).
Grace Myer earned a second place finish in the long jump for Clear Lake and Lake Mills scored two third place finishes in relay race.
Osage finishes third at Waukon
The Osage girls track and field team was in action at Waukon on Tuesday night. The Green Devils scored 97.5 points to place third out of seven teams.
Addyson Grimm ran the open 800 in 2:34.51 to win the race for Osage. Paige Kisley also earned wins in the 100-meter hurdles (15.27) and 400-meter hurdles (1:09.31). Katelyn Johnston was the other individual winner for Osage in the 3,000 (11:27.93).
The Green Devils lone relay race win came when the shuttle hurdle relay team won with a time of 1:10.54.
Boys soccer
Ankeny 3, Mason City 1: The Mason City boys soccer team traveled south for Ankeny's senior night, but the Hawks earned a 3-1 win over the Mohawks.
Ankeny scored one goal in the first period and two in the second in the win. The lone goal for the Mohawks came in the 69th minute by Jacob Wolf.
Despite the loss, head coach Bryan DeGabriele was encouraged by the Mohawks' play.
"It was the most complete game of the year for the Mohawks. We had several excellent chances in the last ten minutes and got stronger as the game wore on," DeGabriele said. "Lucas Benitez and Trenton Jensen were everywhere on the back line and Fabian Santos had his best game. Jonathan Morales and Jacob Wolf provide non-stop energy with Ren Heimer and Eric Lensing controlling the pace of play."
The Mohawks dropped to 1-6 on the season and will play on Thursday at home against Humboldt.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Grand View Christian 2: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys soccer team earned its second win of the season over Grand View Christian, 3-2, on Tuesday night.
Luis Mota, Bryan Vazquez Espinosa and Alexis Hernandez all scored one goal for the Bulldogs. David Vazquez had 14 saves for HDC.
The Bulldogs are now 2-2 and play at Humboldt on Friday.
Clear Lake 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 1: The match between Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden needed more time to decide the winner. But the Lions earned a 2-1 win in a shootout period.
The Lions scored their lone goal of regulation in the first period, while the Cadets scored theirs in the second period. The two teams went through two 10 minute overtime periods, but needed a shootout to decide the winner. It was Clear Lake who earned the victory.
The Lions are now 4-3 on the season and will play at home against GHV.
Girls soccer
Ankeny 8, Mason City 1: Ankeny proved to be too tall a task for the Mason City girls soccer team on Tuesday night in Mason City. The Hawks beat the Mohawks, 8-1.
Ankeny scored six goals in the first period and two in the second in the win. Claudia Sewell scored the lone goal for the Mohawks in the 66th minute.
"Their size and quality inside the 18 overmatched us at times. We forced them to convert some tough finishes, but they did," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "I liked our tenacity throughout, and I believe we took steps forward in the match. We need to translate those steps into a complete performance in our upcoming match on Thursday."
Grand View Christian 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The visiting Grand View Christian girls soccer team overpowered Hampton-Dumont-CAL at home on Tuesday night, 5-1.
The Thunder scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second period. HDC's lone goal of the match came from Franka Schmid in the second period.
The Bulldogs dropped to 1-5 with the loss. They play next on Friday at Humboldt.
Boys golf
Newman Catholic wins at Northwood
The Newman Catholic boys golf team was able to beat out Northwood-Kensett and St. Ansgar on Tuesday night in Northwood. The Knights finished with 181 strokes, while the Vikings had 188 and the Saints had 225.
Northwood-Kensett's Drew Wilder earned medalist honors with a score of 42. Newman Catholic's Tim Castle earned a runner-up finish with his 43. Thomas Monternoch (NC), Bennett Suntken (NC) and Mason Thofson (NK) rounded out the top five scorers. Kasey Igou carded a 51 to lead the Saints.
Berger, Hanson lead Lake Mills to another win at home
The Lake Mills boys golf team earned another team win on Tuesday night at home. The Bulldogs recorded a final score of 152 to beat out North Union (189) and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (191).
Bennett Berger and Casey Hanson both recorded a 35, but Berger won medalist honors via handicap. Garrett Ham came in third place for the Bulldogs with a score of 38.
"Great Lake Mills team effort," Lake Mills head coach Lyle Thomson said. "Best round shot since I have been golf coach."
Sam Wood scored a 41 to place fourth and lead the Cardinals.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL places third at home
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys golf team hosted Grundy Center and AGWSR on Tuesday. The Bulldogs finished in third with 182 strokes.
Tommy Birdsell led HDC with a 43, which was good for fourth place on the leaderboard. Ruben Salinas scored a 47 and Tucker Heeren scored a 48 to finish in the top 10 as well.
Charles City beats Oelwein at dual
Trevor White medaled, the Comets had the top four individual scores and the Charles City boys golf team beat Oelwein on the road on Tuesday night.
White scored a 36, Jaxon Houdek carded a 45, Hunter Sullivan recorded a 47 and Jaxson Daniels scored a 48 for the Comets.
Forest City beats two others at home meet
The Forest City boys golf team carded a team score of 195 at home to beat out North Iowa (219) and Eagle Grove (250). Jack Harms and Will Heidemann scored a 45 and 46, respectively, to lead the Indians.
Girls golf
Mason City drops dual to Ames
The Mason City girls golf team traveled to Ames for a dual meet, but the Little Cyclones earned the win. Ames' score of 202 was better than the Mohawks' 219.
The top scorer for the Mohawks was Alyssa Alert. Her round of 50 was one stroke better than Sophie Lunning's 51. Maris Clutter scored a 57 and Lexis Campbell scored a 61 to round out the four best Mason City score.
Davidson medals, St. Ansgar wins team race at Northwood
The St. Ansgar girls golf team had the best day out of the two other teams at Northwood on Tuesday. The Saints won the meet with a score of 213, while the Vikings placed second (230) and the Knights placed third (232).
Northwood-Kensett's Emma Davidson was the medalist of the night with a score of 44. St. Ansgar's Kirsten Boerjan (48) and Grace Jahr (49) finished third and fourth, respectively. Emma Weiner led the Knights with a score of 54, which was good for fourth on the leaderboard.
Forest City wins at home
The Forest City girls golf team earned a win at home on Tuesday night in Forest City. The Indians (232) beat Eagle Grove (242) and North Iowa (260) to earn the victory.
Gabrielle Sifuentes and Katelyn Beenken both scored 56 to lead the Indians. Kyra Gibbs carded a 59 and Kaysee Miller carded a 61 to round out the Indians' scores.
Girls tennis
Charles City 9, Clear Lake 0: The Charles City girls tennis team had no trouble handling Clear Lake on Tuesday night. The Comets won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches in the 9-0 victory over the Lions.
"It was a little breezy night, which made it a tough night for tennis," Clear Lake head coach Cat Aragon-Bauer said.
Dike-New Hartford 8, Osage 1: The Osage girls tennis team struggled against Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday night on the road. The Wolverines beat the Green Devils, 8-1.
The Wolverines swept the doubles matches. The lone win for the Green Devils came when Kaitlyn Olson won her singles match, 8-3.
Boys tennis
Mason City 10, Southeast Polk 1: The Mason City boys tennis team traveled south to take on Southeast Polk on Tuesday night. The Mohawks earned an impressive 10-1 win over the Rams.
Mason City won all six singles matches. The lone loss came in a doubles match. The Mohawks are 5-2 in dual meets this year.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.