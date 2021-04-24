Area roundup: Clear Lake boys track takes team win at NFV

The Clear Lake boys track team made things look easy on Friday night.
The Lions rolled to a 74 point win, beating out six other teams and winning seven events at the North Fayette Valley Invite. Clear Lake scored 182 total points.
Clear Lake got things started with two event wins in jumping. Tyson Cooley cleared 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, while Tanner Reiman jumped 19-10 in the long jump to both earn victories.
Maybe the highlight of the night for the Lions was the sprint medley team of Austin Warnke, Jagger Schmitt, Reiman and Justin Wright winning the sprint medley in a school record time of 1 minute, 35.96 seconds.
Cooley earned a win in the 110 hurdles, Wright won the 1,600-meter race and the shuttle hurdle relay team picked up a win as well.
Boys track
Seven area teams compete at North Butler
Seven area teams traveled to North Butler for a 13-team meet on Friday night. The top finisher from the area was St. Ansgar, who came away with a second place finish with 134 points.
Forest City earned a third place finish with 120 points. In sixth place, the West Fork boys track team earned 58 points, while West Hancock earned 37.5 points in seventh. Lake Mills had 26 points in 10th, Riceville had 6 points in 12th and Rockford had 13 points in 13th. There were limited event results on VarsityBound.
Boys golf
Osage beats Northwood-Kensett in dual meet
The Osage boys golf team continued its solid start to the season with a dual win over Northwood-Kensett. The Green Devils finished with a team score of 170, which was better than the Vikings' 190.
Leo Klapperich took home medalist honors with a low score of 38. Shawn Eichmeier earned runner-up honors with a 43. Drew Wilder led the Vikings with a score of 45.
Girls golf
Johnson leads Osage past Northwood-Kensett
Senior Dani Johnson earned another medal win with a low score of 46 on Friday night. The Green Devils shot a team score of 213 to beat Northwood-Kensett (255).
Behind Johnson, the runner-up of the meet was Northwood-Kensett's Emma Davidson (48). Osage had the next three best finishers to round out the top five of the dual meet.
Boys soccer
Dowling Catholic 5, Mason City 1: The Mason City boys soccer team hosted Dowling Catholic on Friday night, but the No. 4 Maroons proved to be too strong for the Mohawks. The visitors beat Mason City, 5-1.
The two teams were locked at one goal apiece at the break, but the Maroons scored four in the second period to earn the victory.
"Our intensity for the entire game was impressive and each player should be proud of how hard they worked and the effort they displayed," Mason City coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "Going into halftime 1-1 against the No. 4 team in the state was exciting and it gives our group something to build off heading into the final month of the season."
The lone goal for Mason City was scored by junior Jonathon Morales. Mason City dropped to 1-4 on the year.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team had no trouble dealing with Belmond-Klemme in Garner on Friday night. The Cardinals beat the Broncos, 5-0.
Isaac Knutson was the star of the night. His hat trick, along with one goal each from Evan Sloan and Ben Furst, powered the Cardinals to victory.
"Playing three games in a week is tough. We had a good week going 3-0," GHV coach Josh Banse said. "The biggest difference I see in the team is the teamwork has gotten way better, and our hearts real control of the game is getting better. The goal everyday is to get better. Everyday this week we got better and that equals a good week."
The Cardinals improved to 5-4 with the win.
Girls soccer
Dowling Catholic 7, Mason City 0: The Dowling Catholic girls soccer team proved to be too tall of a task for the Mason City squad. The Maroons beat the Mohawks, 7-0, in Des Moines on Friday night.
The Maroons scored four goals in the first period and three more in the second in the win. Mason City dropped to 2-4 on the season with the loss.
Decorah 1, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake girls soccer team hosted Decorah on Friday night, but the Vikings just edged the Lions, 1-0, to hand the home team the loss.
The game needed two extra periods to decide the winner. The lone goal came in the second overtime period by Decorah's Abigail Milburn. The Lions dropped to 3-3 on the season with the loss.
Webster City 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The game between Webster City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL needed two overtime periods to decide the winner. But in the end, the Lynx pulled out the 4-3 win over the Bulldogs.
HDC trailed the Lynx, 3-2, at the break. However, the Bulldogs scored one goal in the third period to send the game to extras before Webster City won it. Junior Lauren Meader led the Bulldogs with two goals. The Bulldogs fell to 1-4 with the loss.
Girls tennis
Clear Lake 5, Nevada 4: The Clear Lake girls tennis team traveled south to Nevada and left on Friday night with a 5-4 win. The Lions scored four singles wins and one doubles win.
Kaley Meyer, Aimee Groenwig, Emily Roberts and Whitney Finer were the singles winner for Clear Lake, while the doubles team of Groenwig and Finer secured the team win.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.