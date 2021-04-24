Area roundup: Clear Lake boys track takes team win at NFV

"Our intensity for the entire game was impressive and each player should be proud of how hard they worked and the effort they displayed," Mason City coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "Going into halftime 1-1 against the No. 4 team in the state was exciting and it gives our group something to build off heading into the final month of the season."

The lone goal for Mason City was scored by junior Jonathon Morales. Mason City dropped to 1-4 on the year.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team had no trouble dealing with Belmond-Klemme in Garner on Friday night. The Cardinals beat the Broncos, 5-0.

Isaac Knutson was the star of the night. His hat trick, along with one goal each from Evan Sloan and Ben Furst, powered the Cardinals to victory.

"Playing three games in a week is tough. We had a good week going 3-0," GHV coach Josh Banse said. "The biggest difference I see in the team is the teamwork has gotten way better, and our hearts real control of the game is getting better. The goal everyday is to get better. Everyday this week we got better and that equals a good week."

The Cardinals improved to 5-4 with the win.

Girls soccer