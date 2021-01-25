Area roundup: Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL both crown champions at NCC wrestling tournament

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clear Lake wrestling teams wrestled on Saturday at the North Central Conference wrestling tournament. The Bulldogs had a solid day and placed third with 177 points, while the Lions placed sixth with 110.5 points.

The Lions only champion of the day was Max Currier at 120 pounds. The sophomore scored a 3-1 decision over HDC's Jack Showalter to earn the individual championship.

At 132 pounds, junior Jakyb Kapp of HDC scored a 9-5 decision over Clear Lake's senior Sam Nelson to win the bracket. Carl Barkema was the Bulldogs' second champion of the day. The junior pinned his opponent in the second period of the championship match.

Junior Braden Hansen was HDC's third and final champion of the weekend. He scored a pin in the third period in the title match.

Wrestling

Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational

Two Riceville wrestlers had strong Saturday showings at the Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational. Juniors Lawson Losee and Mitchel Marr both won their respective brackets.

Losee breezed through the 152 pound bracket, winning all four of his matches by technical fall. In the championship match, Losee beat Albia's Stephen Conley, 16-1.