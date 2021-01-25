Area roundup: Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL both crown champions at NCC wrestling tournament

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clear Lake wrestling teams wrestled on Saturday at the North Central Conference wrestling tournament. The Bulldogs had a solid day and placed third with 177 points, while the Lions placed sixth with 110.5 points.
The Lions only champion of the day was Max Currier at 120 pounds. The sophomore scored a 3-1 decision over HDC's Jack Showalter to earn the individual championship.
At 132 pounds, junior Jakyb Kapp of HDC scored a 9-5 decision over Clear Lake's senior Sam Nelson to win the bracket. Carl Barkema was the Bulldogs' second champion of the day. The junior pinned his opponent in the second period of the championship match.
Junior Braden Hansen was HDC's third and final champion of the weekend. He scored a pin in the third period in the title match.
Wrestling
Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational
Two Riceville wrestlers had strong Saturday showings at the Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational. Juniors Lawson Losee and Mitchel Marr both won their respective brackets.
Losee breezed through the 152 pound bracket, winning all four of his matches by technical fall. In the championship match, Losee beat Albia's Stephen Conley, 16-1.
At 220 pounds, Marr also was dominant. He pinned his first opponent, won his next match by decision and pinned I-35's Sam Vonnahme in the championship match.
Boys basketball
Ankeny Centennial 76, Mason City 48: Despite its best effort, the Mason City boys basketball team couldn't hang with Class 4A No. 4 Ankeny Centennial and lost, 76-48. The Mohawks are now 5-11 on the season.
The Jaguars got out to an eight-point lead after one quarter and extended it to 10 points at the half. A strong second half by the home team sent the Mohawks home with a loss.
Despite the loss, Mason City head coach Nick Trask was proud of his team's effort.
"I felt we had another great effort against a top ranked 4A opponent today," Trask said. "We did a great job executing the scouting report on defense and caused a lot of problems."
Junior Carter Thomas led the Mohawks with 14 points and five assists. Sophomore Malakai Johnson-Bassey had 10 points as well. Mason City will travel to play Valley on Tuesday.
Newman Catholic 62, North Butler 40: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team had no trouble on the road at North Butler. The Knights beat the Bearcats, 62-40, to earn a Top of Iowa East win.
Heading into halftime, the Knights only led by five points. But an explosive third and fourth quarter propelled Newman Catholic to a 22-point win. Sophomore Max Burt had 17 points while junior James Jennings had 15 points.
The win improved Newman Catholic to 11-3. The Knights will play Rockford in Mason City on Tuesday.
West Fork 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51: The West Fork boys basketball team held off a late surge from Hampton-Dumont-CAL to earn a 57-51 non-conference road victory over the Bulldogs.
The Warhawks led by 12 going into the final eight minutes of the game, but were able to fend off the Bulldogs for the victory.
West Fork senior Joe Ingham finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 boards. For HDC, senior Jordan Severs also had a double-double. He scored 11 points and notched 10 rebounds.
West Fork is now 10-2, while the Bulldogs are now 3-12. The Warhawks play at Central Springs on Tuesday, while HDC plays at home against Webster City.
Lake Mills 79, Northwood-Kensett 30: The Class 1A No. 2 Lake Mills Basketball team had no trouble dealing with Northwood-Kensett on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat the Vikings, 79-30.
Senior Caleb Bacon had 17 points and seven rebounds, while senior Dashawn Linnen added 16 points for the Bulldogs. Senior Kael Julseth finished with 10 points for Northwood-Kensett.
With the win, the Bulldogs remained perfect at 13-0. Lake Mills plays Eagle Grove at home on Tuesday night. The loss knocked the Vikings to 3-9. They play at Central Springs on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Waukon 44, Riceville 42: Waukon and Riceville needed an overtime period on Saturday to settle the score of the girls basketball game. In a low-scoring battle, Waukon was able to best Riceville, 44-42.
Junior O'Malley Fair finished with 16 points, while senior Abby Retterath had 13 points. The Wildcats are now 14-3 on the season and play at home against Don-Bosco on Tuesday.
Newman Catholic 48, North Butler 43: The Newman Catholic girls basketball team earned a major Top of Iowa East win over North Butler on Saturday on the road. The Knights beat the Bearcats, 48-43.
The game was tied at 11 apiece after eight minutes of play and tied at 21 going into halftime. The Knights outscored the Bearcats, 12-0, in the third quarter to pull away. There were no additional stats available for Newman Catholic.
The Knights' record now sits at 9-6. Newman Catholic will play at home against Rockford on Tuesday.
West Fork 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40: Sophomore Emma Martinek continued her strong play, leading the West Fork girls basketball team to a 58-40 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Martinek finished with 24 points and five rebounds, while her team controlled the game from the tip-off. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Bulldogs.
West Fork improved to 10-5 with the win, while HDC dropped to 5-10. The Warhawks play at Central Springs on Tuesday, while the Bulldogs play at home against Webster City.
Northwood-Kensett 41, Lake Mills 33: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team hosted Lake Mills on Saturday and beat the Bulldogs, 41-33. Junior Emma Davidson had 15 points to lead the Vikings.
The Vikings are now 4-9 and will play on Monday at North Iowa. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-12 and play Eagle Grove at home on Tuesday.
Swimming
Mohawks finish fourth in conference meet
The Mason City boys swimming team finished fourth out of five teams at the CIML-Iowa conference meet on Saturday at Marshalltown. The Mohawks had 310 total points.
Ryan Korthals was the big winner for the Mohawks, racing to a first place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. His time of 1 minute, 3.47 seconds was tops out of the conference.
Trevor Torkelson had a solid day as well. He posted runner-up finishes in the 50-yard free and the 100-yard fly with times of 22.88 and 55.83, respectively. Korthals and Torkelson teamed with Sawyer Berg and Grant Lee for second place in the medley relay as well.
