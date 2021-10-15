Area roundup: Christensen, Hansen earn all-conference honors at CIML-Iowa meet

With the cross country season winding down, the importance of the meets are heating up.

Thursday night's CIML-Iowa meet at Ankeny was Mason City's most important of the year up to that point. Senior Breyden Christensen and freshman Janae Hansen delivered for the Mohawks.

Hansen earned all-conference honors for the girls team with her 11th place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 7 seconds. Christensen earned all-conference honors with his time of 17:03.3, which was good for 13th.

Hansen's time also broke the Mason City girls cross country school record.

The Mohawk boys finished fourth out of seven teams with 129 points. After Christensen, the next-best finisher was Ra'Shaun Wynter, who finished in 22nd with his time of 17:41.3.

Jess Cornick (25th, 17:43.6), Brandt Haakenstad (34th, 18:14.8) and Kale DiMarco (35th, 18:20.1) rounded out Mason City's top five boys runners.

On the girls side, Mason City finished fifth out of six teams with 132 points.

After Hansen, Audra Hulholland came in 20th with her time of 20:35.7. Olivia Schissel (31st, 22:17), Ariel Lee (34th, 23:18.3) and Claudia Sewell (36th, 23:52.7) rounded out Mason City's top five runners.

Volleyball

Charles City splits triangular at New Hampton

The Charles City volleyball team traveled to New Hampton for a triangular against the home team and Decorah.

The Comets earned a 2-1 win over New Hampton, but dropped their second match to Decorah, 2-0.

In the win over the Chickasaws, the Comets started with a 21-6 win in set one. But New Hampton fought back and won the second set, 21-14. The Comets took the final set, 15-11, to win the match. Rachel Chambers led the Comets with seven kills. Anya Ruzicka had 10 assists.

Decorah beat Charles City, 22-20 and 21-14, respectively. Kaylee Anderson led the Comets with six kills, Chambers finished with six digs and Ruzicka had eight assists.

The Comets (10-21) will play at a tournament on Saturday at Waukon.

Belmond-Klemme 3, Rockford 0: The Rockford volleyball team hosted Belmond-Klemme on Thursday night, but couldn't get much going against the Broncos. Belmond-Klemme earned a 3-0 shutout win over Rockford.

The Broncos beat the Warriors in sets of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-15, respectively.

Aryssa Smith and Madison Ott each had five kills for Rockford. The Warriors are now 4-19 on the season.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

