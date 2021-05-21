Area roundup: Barkema, Matthews tandem advances to state tennis

Tiegan Barkema and Celine Matthews are headed to the state meet.
The Mason City girls tennis duo earned two wins and a bye in the first three doubles matches of the day to advance to the district final at Fort Dodge on Thursday night.
Although Barkema and Matthews dropped the district finals match, the pair was automatically qualified for the state meet by earning the district final match.
After the bye, the duo won their first match 6-0, 6-1, and their second match 6-3, 6-2. The Mohawk doubles team then won the opening set of the final 6-4, before falling 6-1 and 6-2 to lose the match.
In the singles matches, both Emily Read and Ashley Latham won their first matches, but lost their second. The doubles team of Chloe Callahan and Rylei Brick did the same.
Barkema and Matthews will compete at the Class 2A state meet on June 2 and June 3 at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City.
Boys soccer
Clear Lake 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Clear Lake boys soccer team earned a 5-1 postseason win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday night in the first round of Class 1A, substate 2 action.
The Lions scored two goals in the first period and three more in the second to beat the Bulldogs in Clear Lake. HDC's lone goal came in the second period. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
The Lions improved to 7-10 on the season and will play Columbus Catholic at 6:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. HDC's season comes to a close with a final record of 4-10.
Decorah 8, Charles City 0: The Charles City soccer team's season came to a close on Thursday night. The Comets couldn't keep up with Decorah on the road and fell, 8-0, in Class 2A, substate 3 action. The Comets finished the year with a final record of 2-16.
Girls soccer
Mason City 10, Clear Lake 0: The Mason City girls soccer team dominated Clear Lake on Thursday night in Mason City. The Mohawks pitched a 10-0 shutout over the Lions.
Mason City scored six goals in the first period and four more in the second.
"I was happy with our approach tonight," Mason City coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We had some objectives with what we wanted to accomplish in the final third, and I thought our players focused on those well."
Reggi Spotts was the standout player for the Mohawks. She scored four goals by herself and also had an assist. Emma Garrett and Claudia Sewell each had two goals by themselves as well.
Gwen Sewell and Alli Eldridge each had a goal to round out the night for the Mohawks. Mason City outshot Clear Lake, 47-1, on the night.
"We did a better job of getting our shots on frame tonight," Dykstra said. "We had a lot of quality shots where their keeper had to make some excellent saves. It was good to see us crisper in our passing, which we'll definitely need in the stretch run."
The Mohawks improved to 7-8 on the season and Clear Lake dropped to 9-6.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Humboldt 2: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team earned a quality 3-2 win over Humboldt on Thursday night in Garner. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound. GHV improved to 7-6 on the season.
