Area roundup: Barkema, Matthews tandem advances to state tennis

Tiegan Barkema and Celine Matthews are headed to the state meet.

The Mason City girls tennis duo earned two wins and a bye in the first three doubles matches of the day to advance to the district final at Fort Dodge on Thursday night.

Although Barkema and Matthews dropped the district finals match, the pair was automatically qualified for the state meet by earning the district final match.

After the bye, the duo won their first match 6-0, 6-1, and their second match 6-3, 6-2. The Mohawk doubles team then won the opening set of the final 6-4, before falling 6-1 and 6-2 to lose the match.

In the singles matches, both Emily Read and Ashley Latham won their first matches, but lost their second. The doubles team of Chloe Callahan and Rylei Brick did the same.

Barkema and Matthews will compete at the Class 2A state meet on June 2 and June 3 at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City.

Boys soccer

Clear Lake 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Clear Lake boys soccer team earned a 5-1 postseason win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday night in the first round of Class 1A, substate 2 action.