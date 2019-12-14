When two teams with perfect records go at it, something has to give. On Saturday evening in Algona, two cross-town rivals with high hopes for the season gave the crowd a show. In the end, the Algona Bulldogs (4-0) beat previously unbeaten Bishop Garrigan, 50-48.
The spirited game went down to the very end. Both crowds at times howled at calls by the officials, and in the final minute, both teams had moments where it looked like they had clinched the win. Only the Bulldogs however, remained perfect on the season.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Algona led Garrigan by five points, after a pair of free throws from junior Jack Beenken gave the team a 47-42 lead. But a 3-pointer from Garrigan senior Cameron Baade, and a second one from senior Andrew Andorfer to give the Golden Bears a one-point lead, caused the packed home crowd to erupt with joy.
On the next drive, Algona senior Wyatt Wegener tied the game back up at 48-48 with a free throw. The game remained dead-locked with 2.5 seconds left. Algona senior Jason Cecil then drove toward the basket and drew the foul. Though his initial shot went in, the officials waved it off, and instead gave Cecil two shots from the free-throw line. With the Garrigan student section shouting loudly nearby, Cecil missed the first shot. After a deep breath, he nailed the second attempt to give Algona a one-point lead.
Garrigan then tried to inbound the ball for a desperation heave, but was whistled for a five-second inbound violation, which gave the Bulldogs the ball back. After getting the ball on the in-bound pass, senior Collin Bleich was fouled and made one free throw, to give Algona the 50-48 advantage. A Hail-Mary shot from the Golden Bears hit the back board and fell to the floor as the buzzer sounded, and Bishop Garrigan suffered its first loss of the season.
6-foot-9 inch junior Angelo Winkel scored 15 points for the Golden Bears, but even more impressive was his defensive performance. Winkel used his long arms to block a series of shots by Algona, including one early in the game where he swatted away a shot attempt by Wegener, and then stared down the Algona senior for several seconds before running back down court.
"I was really happy with our defense," Bishop Garrigan head coach Mark Meister said. "Defensively, we ran everything we wanted to, and it felt like we had them somewhat confused offensively in the zone."
Bishop Garrigan will play again at home on Tuesday, against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Algona will play Tuesday at St. Edmond.
