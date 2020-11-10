Now that its season has ended with 9-2 overall record, the West Hancock football team has started to rack up the postseason accolades. On Tue…
After recording seven tackles and three sacks in Waldorf's 17-16 win over Dakota State, Warriors' linebacker Thomas Edwards was named the Nort…
Mason City diver Rosa Monarch may have been the first member of the Mohawks' swim and dive team to qualify for the state meet this season, bu…
Once in a while, a story ends in perfect fashion.
West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger couldn't be any more proud of his football team, even though the Eagles fell short of defending their Clas…
The Saints have been dominant on their three-game playoff run and will look to take momentum into next Friday's game at the UNI-Dome.
St. Ansgar football beat MFL-Mar-Mac, 49-14, in the state quarterfinals on Friday, advancing them to the semifinals in Cedar Falls next week.
The starting gun has been fired for the last time in 2020, and the running shoes sit in the corner, at least for the time being. With the stat…
No. 2 St. Ansgar exploded for 49 straight points to beat No. 7 MFL-Mar-Mac. The win advanced the Saints to the UNI-Dome for a second consecutive year.
Photos from the West Hancock Eagles' loss to Grundy Center in the regional quarterfinal in Britt on Friday.
With a little more than two minutes left in Friday’s state quarterfinal between No. 5 West Hancock and No. 1 Grundy Center, things looked dire…
For the first time since 2009, a Mason City diver will be competing at the state meet.
This season was historic for the Osage volleyball team. The Green Devils capped it off with a dominant three-set victory over Mount Vernon to …
The Osage Green Devils defeated Mount Vernon for their first state championship in school history on Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
Game of the week?
The Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar football team has made things look easy up to this point in the playoffs. Friday night's game against No. 7 MFL-…
For those of you who are understandably tired of contests decided by a razor-thin margin, I have bad news for you.
History was made on Wednesday afternoon for the No. 1 Osage volleyball team. But it wasn’t easy.
Max Burt is staying home.
With its win on Monday night over Humboldt in the state quarterfinal, the Osage volleyball team is one win away from making program history.
One more win to history.
For the Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar football team, Friday night’s third round game against No. 9 South Winneshiek was just business as usual.
Bryce McDonough gave it everything he had on Saturday at Fort Dodge, and maybe a little more.
Chelsey Holck will sign her national letter of intent to play basketball on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in NIACC's gym.
A wise man once said “There’s no crying in baseball!”
Photos of North Iowa area runners competing at the State Cross Country meet in Fort Dodge.
Central Springs' junior Bryce McDonough finished 14th overall at the Class 1A state cross country meet on Saturday, with a time of 16:59.1.