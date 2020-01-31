High school wrestling: Clear Lake takes two matches

The Clear Lake wrestling team defeated Eagle Grove 55-30 and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52-25 at home.
Against GHV, the Lions took nine of the 14 matches, winning three by way of fall and one by major decision.
Clear Lake’s Dylan Kruckenberg (195 pounds), Isaiah Smith (138) and Carter Markwardt (126) won both of their matches by pinning their opponents.
Central Springs sweeps quad
The Central Springs wrestling team outmatched three opponents on Thursday night, downing North Tama 60-9, Riceville 57-12, and South Winneshiek 41-30.
Against North Tama, the Panthers won 11 of their 13 matches, taking four by fall.
In the Riceville match, Central Springs won 11 weight classes and lost only three. The Panthers won two by way of fall.
Central Springs won seven of its 13 matches, taking two by fall.
Brock Mathers (126 pounds) and Kaden Jacobsen (152) pinned their opponents in each of their three matches.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wins one of three
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team downed Eagle Grove 54-24, and lost 47-32 to Algona and 52-25 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals won four matches against Eagle Grove, including wins by fall by Drew Hurst (126 pounds), and Adam Heflin (182).
Against Algona, the Cardinals won six weight classes, including pins by AJ Tusha (120 pounds), Jacob Hasler (138), and Adam Heflin (182).
In the Clear Lake match, GHV won five matches, including victories by fall by 160-pounder Jared Shaw and Adam Heflin (170).
Riceville falls twice
The Riceville wrestling team lost 57-12 to Central Springs and 66-6 vs. North Butler-Clarksville on Thursday night.
Against Central Springs, the Wildcats won three weight classes, including wins by Lawson Losee (145 pounds) by fall over his opponent, Chris Eastman (285) in a 3-1 decision, and Isaiah Hill (138) in a 6-4 decision.
Losee was the lone Riceville winner against North Butler-Clarksville. His second pin of the night came 5:53)