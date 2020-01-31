High school wrestling: Clear Lake takes two matches

The Clear Lake wrestling team defeated Eagle Grove 55-30 and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52-25 at home.

Against GHV, the Lions took nine of the 14 matches, winning three by way of fall and one by major decision.

In the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura match, the Lions won nine of the 14 weight classes, including three by fall.

Clear Lake’s Dylan Kruckenberg (195 pounds), Isaiah Smith (138) and Carter Markwardt (126) won both of their matches by pinning their opponents.

Central Springs sweeps quad

The Central Springs wrestling team outmatched three opponents on Thursday night, downing North Tama 60-9, Riceville 57-12, and South Winneshiek 41-30.

Against North Tama, the Panthers won 11 of their 13 matches, taking four by fall.

In the Riceville match, Central Springs won 11 weight classes and lost only three. The Panthers won two by way of fall.

Central Springs won seven of its 13 matches, taking two by fall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Brock Mathers (126 pounds) and Kaden Jacobsen (152) pinned their opponents in each of their three matches.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wins one of three