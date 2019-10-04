The Central Springs volleyball team improved to 13-8 with a 3-0 victory Thursday night over West Fork at home.
Senior Ashley Howe had a big night with 31 digs. She was also a perfect 6-for-6 from the service line.
Junior Abigayle Angell had a team-leading 11 kills and also contributed seven digs, while junior Ellacyn Coleman had eight kills, 15 digs and was 9 for 9 from the service line.
Junior Kiley Hanft also came up big for the Panthers with 15 assists, 13 digs, while hitting 14 of 16 serves. Sophomore Zoey Francis led Central Springs from the line, hitting 20 of 22 serves with three aces.
The loss dropped West Fork's season record to 3-8.
For the Warhawks, senior Emily Caspers had a team-high eight kills, contributed eight digs and was 6 for 6 from the service line.
Senior Kylie Laudner led the Warhawks with 10 assists and 14 digs, and was 13-of-15 from the line.
Central Springs will be play next in the Mason City invitational on Oct. 12, while West Fork will be at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday.
Clarksville 3, Riceville 2
The Riceville volleyball team gave all it had Thursday night but came up short, falling to Clarksville 3-2 on the road.
Riceville started strong, winning the first set 25-19, then fell 25-18 in the second set. The Wildcats then won the third set 25-18 before falling 25-21 and 15-11.
Junior Libby Miller paced the Wildcats in the five set marathon with 19 kills and was 14 for 15 from the service line, while junior Josie Gansen had 21 digs and four kills and was 17 for 20 from the line with three aces.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman Madison Mauer also came up big Thursday night with 15 digs and two aces while going 15 for 17 from the service line, while junior Abby Retterrath had seven kills and six digs and was 13-of-16 from the line.
Riceville will be in action next when the Wildcats host Kee on Oct. 12.
Forest City 3, Clear Lake 0
The Forest City volleyball team improved to 14-9 with a three set victory over Clear Lake on the road Thursday.
The Indians won 25-14, 25-14 and 25-16.
Sophomore Shae Dillavou led Forest City with nine kills, while sophomore Regan Helgeson had eight.
Junior Ellie Caylor had a big night with a team-leading 13 digs, and also was 14 for 14 from the service line.
Three others were perfect with their serves: sophomore Keevan Jones (14 for 14), junior Kaylee Miller (14 for 14) and senior Erin Caylor (5 for 5).
Senior Emma Hovenga led the Indians with 22 assists and was 13 for 14 from the service line.
Forest City will be at Lake Mills on Tuesday.
Clear Lake fell to 7-13 and will host Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.