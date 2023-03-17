Osage and Lake Mills both had solid outings at the Wartburg High School Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday. The Bulldogs and Green Devils earned three medals combined and posted a handful of top-10 finishes.

Osage’s Jacey Johnson was one of the invitational’s top overall performers. The freshman won the girls’ 400-meter, recording a 1:00.27 time. She crossed the finish line nearly two seconds before second-place Ke’Ayla Madison of Waukee Northwest.

Green Devil senior Brooklyn Halbach placed fifth in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles. She put up a 9.54-second time. Halbach’s mark was less than a second shy of first-place Carlee Rochford of New Hampton.

Justin Rygh highlighted Lake Mills’ showing at Wartburg. The junior finished second in the boys’ 3200-meter, posting a 10:35.48 time. North Butler’s Owen Almelien won the event in dominant fashion, crossing the finish line about 14 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Rygh was also eighth in the 1600-meter. He ran the event in 5:01.22. South Tama County’s Tommy Tyynismaa won the event with a 4:27.55 time.

Lake Mills’ Logan Bacon was solid in the boys’ 200 and 400-meter. He was fourth in the 400-meter and eighth in the 200-meter. His 200 and 400-meter times were 24.62 and 55.35, respectively. Bacon finished about two seconds behind first-place Will Davidson of Mount Pleasant in the 400-meter.

The Bulldogs had two other athletes post top-10 finishes — Kade Van Roekel and Avery Eastvold. Van Roekel placed eighth in the boys’ 800-meter, and Eastvold was fourth in the girls’ high jump. Eastvold was less than 1/4 meter off the lead in the high jump with a top height of 1.42 meters.

Eastvold was also part of Lake Mills’ 4x200-meter girls’ relay squad. The group — which features Eastvold, Brittany Leiberg, Hannah Sterrenberg and Joa Gilbertson — placed 10th in the event with a 2:01.08 time.

The Bulldogs’ 4x800-meter boys’ relay team placed seventh in Waverly. Kacey Renneker, Van Roekel, Steve Brandenburg and Jeremiah Jensen posted a 9:29.97 time. Center Point-Urbana was first, finishing the event in 8:47.46.

Lake Mills and Osage’s track and field programs both have next week off. The Bulldogs will be on spring break.