High school teams playing it safe, fans less so

“I think being outdoors, the weather. Honestly, I really don’t know. I think people are just starting to feel a little more comfortable,” Newman Catholic baseball head coach and athletic director Alex Bohl said.

Chizek said it’s difficult for school officials to police fan activity.

“As one athletic director who reached out said, with nothing else going on, how do you stop two people who are good friends from sitting next to each other,” Chizek said.

According to Bohl, Newman Catholic reads off an announcement advising fans to adhere to social distancing and leaves it up to them to make their own decisions regarding the use of bleachers.

“We’re asking adults to just be responsible,” Bohl said. “They should know what’s right, what’s acceptable. They should be able to follow those guidelines without having somebody up in the bleachers calling people out. I just don’t feel that should be necessary.”

As the defending Class 1A state champions, the Knights have seen many fans in the first two home games. Not all of them have been following the guidelines.