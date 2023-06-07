The Central Springs Panthers softball team picked up their fourth straight win with a 10-run shutout victory at home against Clear Lake.

Senior Cooper Klaahsen struck out 12 Lions batters in route to her ninth win of the season. She gave up just one hit and three walks over six innings, and also picked up an RBI with a single.

The Panthers had only one extra base knock, which came from senior Aurora Stepleton and drove in a run. Stepleton moved to second on the team in doubles (5) and has scored the third most runs on the team (13).

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Cardinals scored nine runs in the third inning and snapped their five-game losing streak with a win on the road.

Sophomore Patience Katter and freshman Kaylynn Hook each drove in three runs for GHV, with Katter going 3-for-4 with a pair of singles and a double. Katter continues to lead the team in hits (15) and has the second most RBIs on the team with 11.

Hook pitched all five innings for the Cardinals, allowing just three hits on 63 pitches with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Riceville 4, West Fork 3: The Wildcats broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning scoring two runs and were able to outlast the Warhawks at home to grab their fourth straight win.

Sophomore Kylie Dvorak was responsible for half of Riceville’s runs and went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, knocking in a run and scoring one herself. Dvorak also stole a base brining her to six total on the season.

Senior Morgan Fair backed up her team all night and allowed just four hits over seven innings with five strikeouts and zero walks. She picked up her sixth win of the season and has bounced back after an uncharacteristic game against Clarksville Friday night.